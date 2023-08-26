As the 2023-24 school year gets underway and autumn approaches, data from the Virginia Department of Health indicates there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state. Despite the increase in numbers, health officials cautioned against panic, saying that the state is not facing an outbreak on the scale of previous years.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Virginia has more than doubled over the past month and is up about 32% from last week, data from the VDH shows. In Richmond, the seven-day average has more than tripled since July 22.

The statewide surge in cases has been accompanied by a corresponding increase in emergency department visits and hospital admissions, which are up about 115% and 89%, respectively, since July 22.

"Virginia is currently seeing an uptick in COVID-19 trends, such as hospital admissions, hospital beds in use, diagnosed COVID-19 in our Emergency Departments and concentrations in wastewater," said Logan Anderson, a VDH spokesperson.

But Anderson noted that overall numbers are still relatively low.

Fewer than 2% of Virginia emergency department visitors were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the week that ended Aug. 19. In that same period, there were around three hospital admissions per 100,000 Virginians, and one death related to the virus.

"We have seen similar trends over the past several years ... and trends (this year) are lower in comparison," Anderson said.

The numbers in Virginia reflect national trends. More than 12,000 people across the country were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the week ending Aug. 12, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a roughly 22% increase from the previous week.

Chicago reported a steady increase of cases and hospitalizations after reaching lows earlier this summer. A jump in COVID-19 cases also forced officials in the Midlands region of South Carolina to cancel two football games this month.

But, as is the case in Virginia, the national spike falls far short of previous peaks, like the 45,000 weekly hospital admissions around this time last year.

“It is ticking up a little bit, but it’s not something that we need to raise any alarm bells over,” said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, earlier this month.

Nationally, infections are likely rising, too, but the data is minimal. Since federal authorities ended the COVID-19 public health emergency in May, the CDC and many states stopped tracking the total number of positive test results.

Anderson said the dominant variants detected in Virginia have been subvariants of omicron, but said there are "no indications" that these variants pose a greater risk to Virginians than prior variants.

"The most important thing people can do is to remain up to date on their ... vaccinations," Anderson said. "We (also) urge people to practice preventive steps we know work: wash your hands frequently; practice good respiratory hygiene such as sneezing or coughing into your elbow; stay home if you're sick (and) get tested if you can."

Officials expect an updated COVID-19 vaccine that contains one version of the omicron strain — called XBB.1.5 — to be available this fall. It marks a vital change from the current combination shots, which mix the original coronavirus strain with last year’s most common omicron variants.

Tests and vaccines are readily available throughout Richmond and central Virginia.

Emma Swann, a spokesperson for Bon Secours, reported that the company's Richmond locations are "not experiencing any issues with (COVID-19) testing supply."

Madeline Hughes, a spokesperson for Walgreens, said the chain — which currently offers boosters and primary doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — will "provide the new CDC-recommended COVID-19 vaccine once (it is) available," which could be as soon as September.

Anderson emphasized the importance of viewing COVID-19 data in perspective.

"Residents should be aware of what is taking place with COVID-19 in the community," he said, but "we are at a much better place (this year) when it comes to COVID-19 thanks to immunizations, tests and treatments."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

