HCA Healthcare sustained a data breach, exposing the personal information of potentially 11 million customers nationwide, the health system said Monday.
In greater Richmond, patients of Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and TriCities Hospital were affected. One of the country's largest hospital systems, HCA operates 180 hospitals and 2,300 ambulatory sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom.
"This may be one of the biggest health care-related breaches of the year and one of the biggest of all time," Brett Callow, an analyst at antivirus software maker Emsisoft, told CNBC. "That said, despite affecting millions of people, it may not be as harmful as other breaches."
An unknown party stole and posted to a hacking forum information used in automated emails, including names, locations, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and patient service dates. The hacker made the information for sale, according to DataBreaches.net.
HCA said it believes the exposed information doesn't include patients' treatments, diagnoses, conditions, credit card information, account numbers, passwords or Social Security numbers.
Insiders say Richmond's organ transplantation network dismisses whistleblower concerns, resists change
But DataBreaches reported that some of the information released includes mention of a "lung cancer assessment." HCA said that while that information corresponds to a particular hospital, it isn't linked to specific patients.
It's unclear exactly how many patients were affected, according to DataBreaches.net. While the breach includes 27 million lines of data, the number of patients could exceed 11 million.
HCA said it learned of the breach July 5 and will contact impacted patients with more information.
Top headlines for Tuesday, July 11
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the leaders of the military organization's member nations have agreed to allow Ukraine to join “when allies agree and conditions are met.” Stoltenberg spoke on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky blasted the alliance’s failure to set a timetable for Ukraine’s membership as “absurd.” Stoltenberg told reporters that leaders "have reaffirmed Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan.” He says the decision will change Ukraine’s membership path from two steps to one step but added that Ukraine would join “when allies agree and conditions are met.”
Amazon Prime Day is here. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. Scams targeting online shoppers — often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers — are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales events — from Black Friday to, of course, Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau. Prime Day, a two-day event, kicks off on Tuesday and runs through Wednesday. In guidance published last week, the Better Business Bureau reminded consumers to watch out for lookalike websites, too-good-to-be-true social media ads, unsolicited emails or calls and more near Prime Day and other sales events this month beyond Amazon’s.
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia's 2020 election
A new grand jury being seated this week in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask him to find just enough votes to beat Democrat Joe Biden. The investigation expanded to include examination of a slate of Republican fake electors, other phone calls to Georgia officials and unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud. Willis is expected to present her case before one of two grand juries being seated Tuesday.
Ukraine's Energy Minister says the catastrophic collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine has made Kyiv worried that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to foment panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline. Herman Halushchenko said the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam while under Russian control in the Kherson region proved “there are no red lines” for Moscow in the war. While Russia accuses Ukraine of bombarding the Kakhovka dam, Kyiv blames Moscow for the attack on the dam in late May “For many many people it sounded ridiculous… and when it happened everybody understood that there are no red lines for them,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The Kremlin says mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's commanders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin five days after staging a short-lived rebellion. Kremlin officials say the commanders pledged loyalty to the Russian government. The announcement Monday about the meeting in Moscow was the latest twist in a baffling episode that has raised questions about the power and influence held by both men. A Kremlin spokesman said the three-hour meeting took place on June 29. It involved not only Prigozhin but commanders from his Wagner Group military contractor. Putin gave an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and of the revolt itself.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking a judge to postpone his criminal trial without setting a new date as he stands accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate. In a late Monday filing, Trump’s defense attorneys said the case was “extraordinary,” with a large volume of documents and footage to be reviewed as the former president leads the race for the Republican nomination to unseat President Joe Biden. They cited challenges to select jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial if scheduled before the November 2024 election.
Archeologists are digging in a central Nebraska field trying to find the bodies of children who were buried more than a century ago at a Native American boarding school. Crews are using shovels, trowels and smaller tools to find any remains. The children once attended the Genoa Indian Industrial School west of Omaha. The school opened in 1884 and at its height was home to nearly 600 students before closing in 1931. Residents of the tiny community of Genoa have been looking for the cemetery for decades with help from researchers and state officials.
Police say the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died. Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Monday that officers, firefighters and EMTs responded to a report of an unresponsive person at about 4 p.m. Sunday. They found James Lewis dead in his home in the city. Police say he was 76. Police say the death is not considered suspicious. No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. But Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”
Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. Fitzgerald’s dismissal completed a rapid fall from grace for the former Northwestern linebacker. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald had been firmly entrenched at his alma mater, an annual fixture on any list of college coaches with the most job security. Northwestern President Michael Schill says the culture within Fitzgerald's program was “broken” in some ways.
Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory. The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions. The ruling by the Strasbourg, France-based court questioned the “validity” of the international track regulations in that they infringed Semenya’s human rights. But the ruling came with a major caveat for the 32-year-old Semenya in that it didn't immediately result in a suspension of the rules. That might still take years.
Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109
@EricKolenich on Twitter