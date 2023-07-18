HCA Health plans to relocate its Swift Creek emergency room to a nearby location in western Chesterfield County. At a cost of $19 million, the health system plans to build a larger facility at 18201 Hull Street Road.

Last week, HCA submitted a Certificate of Public Need request to the state health department to move CT imaging equipment from the existing facility to the new one.

Health systems do not need state approval to open standalone ERs, but they need approval to install CT scanners and MRIs.

The Swift Creek facility, which opened in 2016 at 14720 Hancock Village St., is roughly 10 miles east of the new location, which is being called Magnolia ER.

HCA owns three freestanding emergency rooms and plans to build a fourth at Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield for $16 million. It is expected to open in 2025. HCA’s other locations are in Hanover and Prince George counties.

The health system also has a freestanding ER in the West Creek Business Park in Goochland County, but it has been closed since 2020. The HCA spokesperson did not answer questions about the health system’s plan for West Creek.

HCA owns six hospitals and eight CareNow Urgent Care facilities in greater Richmond. It proposed building a seventh hospital in Hanover, but the plan has met with opposition. Officials from the Virginia Department of Health said HCA has not established a need for a new hospital.

Bon Secours owns four freestanding ERs of its own in Chester, Short Pump, Colonial Heights and Westchester off Watkins Centre Parkway. Bon Secours has proposed building another ER in Hanover.

