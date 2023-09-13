Public health officials have made it easier for Richmond-area residents to obtain naloxone, the drug used for reversing an opioid overdose, at no cost.

Local residents can now walk up to one of seven resource centers operated by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to request the drug and the necessary training. The resource centers are near public housing complexes. Appointments aren’t necessary.

In the first six months of the year, the health districts hosted about 160 distribution events, dispensed more than 500 boxes of naloxone and trained more than 200 residents on how to use it.

Narcan, the most well-known brand name version of naloxone, became available over the counter last week. But a two-dose box generally costs about $45, raising questions about its affordability.

The Richmond and Henrico districts have dispensed naloxone for a few years, said Joanna Cirillo, a nurse supervisor. Earlier this year, the districts trained all their community health workers to teach and administer the drug, and the districts made it available via walk up earlier this summer.

More than 100,000 people died of drug poisonings last year — most from opioids such as fentanyl.

“COVID took up so much staff time and attention; we’re finally able to refocus on other priorities,” Cirillo said.

Every local health district in Virginia can obtain naloxone from the state’s central pharmacy, Cirillo added. The cost is paid for by the state. A short training session, available online, is required by the Food and Drug Administration.

At a Richmond and Henrico distribution event, residents from any locality can pick up a number of free products. Last week at the Henrico Arms Apartments, health officials offered naloxone, COVID-19 tests, N95 masks and fentanyl test strips. The products are available to anyone who walks up, even if they don’t live in Richmond or Henrico.

In Chesterfield County, residents can get free naloxone from the county’s health department, at local libraries and from the community services board, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health said. The Crater Health District, which services Petersburg and much of southern Virginia, hosts trainings at community events. Anyone who has attended a training can request naloxone. In Goochland, Hanover, Charles City and New Kent counties, the Chickahominy Health District schedules days each month where residents can walk in, receive the training and get the drug.

Cirillo said the response from the Richmond community has been strong. Some residents pick up the drug for their neighbors, others so they can help if the need ever arises. The drug is sprayed into the patient’s nose.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much of a miracle drug it feels like,” Cirillo said. “Even if you don’t think you’ll need it, someone around you might.”

A Virginia law protects residents from being prosecuted for having illegal drugs if they seek medical attention for themselves or others during an overdose.

