Last year, surgeons across the United States transplanted nearly 43,000 organs into the bodies of sick patients. It was the most organs ever transplanted in one year, and the United Network for Organ Sharing, the Richmond-based nonprofit that oversees transplantation, trumpeted the number as a milestone.
“A thousand little victories” were key to the rise transplants, the organization’s then-CEO, Brian Shepard, said in 2021.
But a study by two transplant experts indicates that the number of kidneys, livers and lungs recovered for transplantation is nothing to celebrate. The real driver of increased organ donation, they said, is the opioid epidemic, which is killing young and middle-aged Americans at a staggering rate.
Between 2009 and 2018, almost all of the increases in organ donation came from drug-related deaths, Dr. Ray Lynch, one of the authors, told Congress on Thursday.
UNOS, a nonprofit on North Fourth Street downtown, has held the federal contract to oversee organ transplantation since 1986. But in recent years, UNOS has come under scrutiny for a number of issues, including the performance of the organ procurement organizations, or OPO's, that UNOS oversees.
OPO’s aren’t recovering enough organs to help all the sick patients across the country, critics say. More than 100,000 Americans are on the waitlist for an organ. In Virginia, there were about 500 donors, just a fraction of the 1,800 people who were added to the waitlist, according to UNOS.
Each month, 24 people in Virginia die waiting for an organ.
“All UNOS is celebrating are national tragedies, not evidence of a well-run system,” Molly McCarthy, a three-time kidney transplant recipient, said to members of Congress on Thursday.
UNOS said it is committed to modernizing and reforming the organ transplant system, but it disputes the claim that almost all of the increase in donations stems from drug deaths.
"Deceased donors both provide lifesaving treatment for those with end-stage organ disease and represent tragic losses to their families and communities that we should not forget," said Anne Paschke, the UNOS spokesperson.
More people dying young
Since 2010, working-age Americans have been dying at a higher rate, according to a 2019 study from a Virginia Commonwealth University professor, Dr. Steven Woolf. Deaths of Americans ages 25 to 64 increased 6% between 2010 and 2017 thanks to drug overdoses, alcohol abuse and suicides, driving down life expectancy.
How the patient dies and how quickly he or she is taken to a hospital impact whether or not health care workers can recover the organs.
John Shinholser, president emeritus of the substance abuse recovery organization McShin Foundation, suspected for years that opioid deaths were driving increases in organ donation. But he didn’t have the data.
It’s a source of solace for the families whose relative passed in drug-related deaths that their organs can be used for good, he said.
Shinholser mentions organ donation in recovery meetings as a way to drive home the dangers of drug use. “If you (mess) with fentanyl, you can be an organ donor,” he said.
Insiders say Richmond’s organ transplantation network dismisses whistleblower concerns, resists change
Around 2014, the number of organs recovered from dying people began to increase. But the increase in donation essentially matched the increase in drug deaths, according to the report, authored by Dr. David Goldberg of the University of Miami and Lynch, published in 2019 in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Research. Of new organ donations, 95% came from overdoses, drug-related asphyxiation and other drug-related deaths.
More deaths meant more organs. It also meant the OPO's responsible for recovering organs weren’t actually getting better at their jobs, Lynch said.
UNOS later challenged the study, saying the authors were speculating about the level to which drugs impacted deaths. UNOS researchers wrote that while opioids have played a role in donation, it wasn't the only factor. Trauma, including car wrecks, was also a component.
The research from Goldberg and Lynch lacks firm evidence that so many organ donors died from drug-related causes, said Paschke, the spokesperson for UNOS.
According to UNOS data, 17% of deceased donors died from overdoses in 2022, compared with 4% in 2009.
"By any measure, that is a substantial increase," Paschke said. "Though the actual number is likely higher, as Goldberg and Lynch speculate, it is not presently possible to determine precisely how high from (UNOS) data alone, as Goldberg and Lynch attempted."
'Dead patients don't talk back'
Further research from Lynch and Brianna Doby, who has studied organ procurement organizations for more than 10 years, found that more organs were coming from the Ohio area – where opioids were spiking – and that the arrival of the life-saving drug Narcan appeared to correlate with fewer donations from certain localities.
For years, there was no standard of practice from one OPO to another, Doby added. Some OPO's struggled to reach older donors, she said. Others struggled to recover organs at rural hospitals. Others failed to connect with patients who don't speak English.
Over time, health care has generally improved because patients are given surveys, and low-performing workers and hospitals are rooted out, Doby said. But for OPO's, there is no patient to take a survey or file a complaint and no pressure for the OPO to improve its performance.
"Dead patients don't talk back," Doby said.
Because each OPO has a monopoly on its geographic territory and no competition, it has little motivation to improve, said Matthew Wadsworth, CEO of Life Connection of Ohio, an OPO.
When all those shortcomings are added up, not enough organs are being recovered, Lynch said in Thursday's Congressional hearing.
If low-performing OPO’s recovered as many organs as the median-level groups, there would have been roughly 5,000 more donors between 2013 and 2019, producing an additional 12,000 organs.
Grading organ recovery
In 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began grading organ procurement organizations, using the data gathered by Goldberg and Lynch. Each one is graded as either Tier 1, 2 or 3. OPO’s in Tier 3 eventually will be decertified by the federal government.
Once the OPO's were under scrutiny, and once they had the data grading their performance, something happened - some OPO's began recovering more organs. In 2019, the increase in organs recovered exceed expectations, Lynch said. OPO's were doing better at recovering organs, especially those from older patients.
That year, about 13% of people who died and were eligible to become donors actually donated their organs, according to Doby and other researchers. Though the number sounds low, it was an improvement.
UNOS has considered metrics from OPO's since 2012, Paschke said, but uses different measures than the federal government. The network's membership and professional standards committee evaluates OPO's to determine if the number of organs recovered matches what is expected. The committee works to fix deficiencies and improve service.
But UNOS has taken the position that the job of disciplining OPO's falls to the government. At a Congressional hearing last year, Shepard, UNOS' then-CEO, said his organization is the coaching arm of the system, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is the regulatory arm.
Earlier this year, UNOS said it is committed to working with the federal government to reform the transplant process.
"As long as there is a waitlist, it is our moral obligation to ensure we are promoting progress and increasing equitable access to lifesaving transplants," UNOS CEO Maureen McBride said in a statement.
UNOS also has celebrated the number of transplants performed. But Lynch, the Penn State transplant surgeon, said celebrating the work of OPO's is like celebrating a fire department that responds to only half its calls. The fire department might be busier than ever before, but that doesn't mean it's doing its job.
Waiting nine years
LaQuayia Goldring, a Kentucky resident, was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease as a toddler. At age 17, she received her first kidney transplant. At age 25, her body went back into complete renal failure.
She was told she would wait three to five years for a transplant, she said to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. Instead, she’s waited nine. She undergoes dialysis five days a week and surgeries each month to stay alive.
“The government has failed me as well as many others sitting here today,” she said. The Senate is considering a bill that would break up UNOS’ federal contract for the first time. “My fate lies in the hands of the Senate," Goldring said.
In most of Virginia, organs are recovered by an OPO called LifeNet Health. In 2021, the federal government graded LifeNet as Tier 3, or failing, and ranked it 48th out of 56 organ procurement organizations, according to OPOdata.org, a website that compiles government statistics on OPO’s. The organization’s CEO, Rony Thomas, earns $2.6 million annually.
LifeNet expects to be in the top tier by 2026, said Douglas B. Wilson, executive vice president for the OPO. He said the organization has produced five years of record-breaking performances.
To improve the OPO's metrics, it plans to encourage more Virginia residents to register as donors, especially Black residents, where there is a critical need, Wilson said. More than half of LifeNet's recovered kidneys go to Black recipients, significantly higher than the national average.
LifeNet is one of many OPO's that received a failing score in 2021 - 40% of the country's 56 organizations failed to meet the government's standard. But others are succeeding, such as Life Connection of Ohio, which is ranked No. 1 in the country by federal data. Wadsworth, its CEO, told Congress on Thursday he’s happy to share his organization’s best practices with anyone who asks.
“But no one ever asks,” he said.
