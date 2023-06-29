Colvin said the program is especially crucial for communities of color, which data shows are less likely to have residents with pensions or retirement savings.

“If you’re dealing with struggling to put food on the table and pay your bills or to deal with health issues, you don’t have money to save towards your retirement,” Colvin said.

Richmond is one of a handful of U.S. cities selected to host “Social Security: Here Today, Here Tomorrow; Securing a Financial Future Within the Black Community,” a town hall hosted by the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare and AARP Virginia.

The groups are working build outreach into communities about the various benefits tied to Social Security, which extend beyond funding given to seniors, the category most closely associated with the program. Less known are Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income, which help those who can’t work for medical reasons.

Richmond resident Steven Williams is 61 and attended the forum to get more information about what's available. All information is beneficial, and he hopes to share it others, Williams said.

“I’m doing my part,” Williams said at the event, held Tuesday.

AARP Virginia estimates one in five state residents get Social Security benefits, amounting to about $27.6 billion annually. The average worker benefit in Virginia rates is $1,598 per month. The disabilities benefits in Virginia average $1,291 per month.

Colvin said communities with large minority populations start at a disadvantage with Social Security. Black Americans statistically have a shorter life expectancy and higher disability rates compared to other groups.

Social Security was never supposed to be the sole source of income for Americans, she said.

The program was designed to pay retired workers a continuing income after retirement, but also serve as an insurance if something were to happen, like a workplace injury.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935 as part of the New Deal. It’s funded by a 12.4% payroll tax split between the worker and employer. Self-employed workers pay its entirety. The payroll tax applies to earnings up to $160,200.

The program, however, has faced serious and ongoing funding issues that have been a divisive political issue in Washington for years. A federal report in March said the Social Security fund is predicted to cover only 77% of benefits starting in 2033. An aging population is also taxing the system.

Max Richtman, president and CEO of the national Social Security group, during the panel discussion Tuesday said it’s important to understand the language, as there are many misleading factors surrounding the conversation, such as saying the program is bankrupt or that it will end.

A shortfall is manageable, but it’s important to have legislative action in Congress, he said. His group, which was founded in 1980s and lobbies to preserve Social Security benefits, is opposed to cuts or increasing the age of retirement. One such plan was introduced by the House Republican Study Committee, which proposed increasing the full retirement age to 69 years old for seniors who turn 62 in 2033.

Rather, Richtman said the payroll tax cap $160,200 should be increased. That would mean more people paying into the Social Security trust funds.

“It’s important for people to continue to have faith in the program,” Richtman said.

The Richmond town hall was the first organized by the groups. Others are planned in Detroit, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

Richmond local Felicia Cotten is already retired but hasn’t applied for Social Security. She receives retirement assistance from her work but would appreciate the extra help from the program.

“Getting old is scary, and people are scared to depend on it,” Cotten said.

She hopes more money is put into the program.

“It’s not for luxury,” Cotten said. “It’s to eat and to pay bills.”

She arrived with her sister Avis Cotten, who retires in five years.

“I’m hoping it will still be there,” Avis said about Social Security.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney attended the event and talked about his own experience with Social Security. Raised by his grandmother, Stoney said her benefits put a roof over his head and food on the table, and allowed him to go to college.

“Black individuals rely more on Social Security than other demographics, and my grandmother’s story is a great example of that,” Stoney said. “It truly was our lifeline.”

Michele Rodrigues attended the event to get more information and be ready for a decision when she turn 62. While Social Security was not her original source of income, after losing her job, she got set back, she said.

“It’s critical for my retirement,” Rodrigues said.

Rodrigues emphasized the need to plan, but “life just happens,” she said.

