The Virginia Department of Health has endorsed a proposal from health system Bon Secours to build a new freestanding emergency room in Hanover County and recommended denying a competing proposal from HCA Healthcare.

The decisions are not final, but the opinions are a boon to Bon Secours and a blow to HCA — both of which hope to build new emergency rooms in the wealthy, aging suburb.

And it's the second blow to HCA, whose proposal to build a 60-bed hospital in Hanover was also recommended for denial by the state Department of Health.

A new ER from Bon Secours would provide timely emergency access to residents of northern Hanover and Ashland, said a spokesperson for the health system. A representative for HCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hanover has become a battleground between the two health systems, thanks to its residents' money and age. On average, Hanover residents are wealthier than those in Henrico and Chesterfield counties and the city of Richmond. The number of Hanover residents over the age of 65 is expected to shoot up 40% between 2020 and 2030.

Bon Secours, a nonprofit health system, has proposed building a $17 million emergency room at 11400 North Lakeridge Parkway, near Interstate 95. (Bon Secours moved the location less than a mile from the east side of the highway to the west side.)

The site would alleviate the crowds at Bon Secours' nearest hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, which is about 10 miles south. Memorial Regional sees a high volume of patients, according to hospital data.

HCA's proposed location is just 4 miles from where Bon Secours wants to build. HCA has pitched two different facilities at 10054 Sliding Hill Road. First, it filed plans for a 60-bed hospital. But the health department recommended denying that project, saying HCA had not proved a need for another hospital.

In response, HCA proposed building a $39 million freestanding emergency room on the same site that could eventually become a full hospital. The cost of building is higher because HCA plans to spend nearly $15 million buying the land. The health department called the expense "exceptionally high."

HCA's second proposal has faced roadblocks, too. The location is just 6 miles from another emergency room owned by HCA, called Hanover ER. That facility is underutilized, the health department said in a report, and does not need an outlet for crowds.

Additionally, HCA has been given approval for a freestanding ER in Scott's Addition, which is due to open next year. Its existence undercuts the need for yet another facility, the health department said.

Virginia Commonwealth University Health opposed both the Bon Secours project and the HCA one. VCU Health called HCA's idea "predatory" and designed to expand the health system's geographic footprint and market share.

After evaluating the proposals from Bon Secours and HCA, the health department's Office of Licensure and Certification recommended approving a certificate of public need for Bon Secours and recommended denying HCA's request. Health systems do not need approval to open freestanding emergency rooms, but they do need approval to install critical equipment, such as CT scanners.

Adding another CT scanner to the HCA facility would be a "duplication of services, a poor business decision and poor planning," the health department said in its report.

Dr. Karen Shelton, the state health commissioner, still has to make a final decision on HCA's hospital proposal and both freestanding emergency room proposals.