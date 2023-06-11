QUESTION: Why doesn’t the pharmacy put the actual expiration date of medication on the patient’s bottle? It should come from the big bottle they took the medication from. They always put the discard date as one year from the date of dispensing, even if the source bottle has an expiration date years in the future.

Medications are expensive, and some people throw them away after a year, even though they still might be good. The parties that benefit are the pharmaceutical companies and the pharmacies.

The losers are patients, insurance companies and the country for wasting money on unneeded things. Can anything be done about this practice?

ANSWER: We have been badgering the Food and Drug Administration about this problem for years with no resolution.

If patients want to report an adverse reaction to the FDA, they need to fill out Form 3500B. It requests an expiration date along with the lot number and NDC number.

It is rare for pharmacies to put the expiration date on the label if they transfer the pills from the manufacturer’s original container. That means patients have no way of knowing the true expiration date. That is not the case if the medication is dispensed in the drug company’s original packaging. The law requires expiration date along with lot number and NDC number. We believe this should be available for all dispensed medications.

QUESTION: While I was visiting Italy, I experienced a dreadful bout of acid reflux. A doctor prescribed an oral medication, Riopan, which I took before bed. It worked remarkably well. I am told that you can take it indefinitely without worrying about side effects.

Is this drug available in the United States either by prescription or over the counter?

ANSWER: Riopan is an old-fashioned antacid that was developed in Germany. It is known under the generic name magaldrate and contains a combination of aluminum and magnesium hydroxides.

Although magaldrate is no longer available in the U.S., you can get the same basic ingredients in over-the-counter antacids such as DiGel, Gelusil, Maalox and Mylanta.

QUESTION: Since I started taking pregabalin, my memory has disappeared. Is this a side effect? I used to remember everything, and this is disconcerting.

ANSWER: When we checked the official prescribing information for pregabalin (Lyrica), we found that the most common side effects are dizziness and drowsiness. Other adverse reactions that have been reported in clinical trials include “thinking abnormal,” amnesia, confusion and memory impairment.

One research report notes that although drugs such as pregabalin and gabapentin (Neurontin) are widely used, “few data are available on the effects of these drugs on cognitive functions, such as learning memory” (Research in Pharmaceutical Sciences, June 2017). Other readers have also complained about memory loss while taking pregabalin.

You should discuss this problem with your prescriber. If you ever consider stopping this drug, have your doctor provide a plan for gradual tapering. Stopping suddenly can lead to unpleasant adverse reactions.

Close In May 1953, students at the York County Training School for Negroes had to attend class in school buses after a fire that week destroyed the school’s 11-room main building near Yorktown. Five classes were held on buses and three in small buildings that were saved from the flames. In November 1982, a crowd filled Regency Square mall for the first day of Sunday store openings in Henrico County. Before the Sunday closing law, or so-called blue law, was formally repealed by the Board of Supervisors, Henrico residents — who in a referendum that month voted in favor of repeal — had to travel to surrounding localities to shop on a Sunday. In March 1959, visitors at the Richmond Boat Show inspected a new cruiser, a sort of floating camper, during the five-day event at the State Fairgrounds in Henrico County. It was considered to be the first strictly marine show to be held in Richmond. In August 1971, members of Camp Willow Run gathered outside their dormitories, which were former train boxcars. The railroad-themed camp, on a Lake Gaston peninsula in Littleton, N.C., is still run by Youth Camps for Christ Inc. The dining hall, modeled after an 1890 train depot and built from plans furnished by the Southern Railway Co., was the focal point of activities. In July 1963, John Adam, director of talking books for the Royal National Institute for the Blind in London, visited Richmond and showed Virginia Library for the Blind employee Mrs. Richard V. Carter a new cassette system for recording and reproducing audio tapes of books. Using a federal grant and tapping into British expertise, the Virginia library was testing the system, whose cassettes offered more capacity and lasted longer than old discs used by blind patrons. This September 1953 image shows the canal locks in downtown Richmond between 14th and Pear streets. After their installation and later refurbishment in the mid-19th century, the locks increased boat traffic and allowed for easier transport of goods to and from the city. In September 1935, a small group of men, part of a larger army of workers and 70 trucks, reinforced dikes with sandbags to protect the 5-mile area controlled by Richmond’s Shockoe Creek Pumping Station from flooding caused by a severe storm. In July 1977, Christine Bunce, a student at Manchester High School in Chesterfield County, worked in the Chippenham Hospital gift shop in Richmond as a volunteer. The nickname “candy striper” came from the red-and-white striped aprons worn traditionally by volunteers. In April 1976, men tended to the roasting planks at the 28th annualshad planking in Wakefield, an event in Sussex County that lured politicians, reporters, campaign workers and others to kick off the electoral season. Sponsored by the Wakefield Ruritan Club, the event historically was a function of the state’s Democrats, but it evolved into a bipartisan tradition. In October 1941, babies slept in the nursery at Brookfield, located on West Broad Street in Henrico County. The home for unwed mothers was the successor to Spring Street Home in Richmond’s Oregon Hill area, which was established in 1874 by the Magdalen Association to help single women and their children. In April 1979, the St. Mary’s Hospital Orchestra rehearsed in the hospital auditorium in Henrico County. The orchestra, which formed in 1966 and initially consisted of staff doctors and hospital employees, performed several public concerts a year at the hospital. In May 1950, motorcyclists raced in the 10-Mile National Motorcycle Championship at the Atlantic Rural Exposition grounds in Henrico County. The winner was “Little Joe” Weatherly of Norfolk, who later turned to stock car racing and won NASCAR titles in the 1960s before being killed in a race accident in Riverside, Calif., in 1964. In July 1954, Kitty Liles performed with her band. Liles had played the drums for years, starting when she was a student at Varina High School in the 1940s. In 1954, Liles was using money from her gigs around Richmond to pay for her pursuit of a social work degree at Richmond Professional Institute. In September 1948, Richmond actress, singer and national radio show host Patsy Garrett greeted a friend downtown during her visit here. Garrett was known for her time on Fred Waring’s “Pleasure Time” radio show in the 1940s and for her recurring film and television roles in “Nanny and the Professor,” “Room 222” and the “Benji” movie series. In September 1985, NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Petty inspected his wrecked Ford Thunderbird after a practice session at the half-mile Richmond Fairgrounds Raceway during the Wrangler 400. Petty’s car hit Dale Earnhardt’s, with Petty getting the worst of it. In March 1969, balmy weather drew a large crowd to Monroe Park in downtown Richmond. A small band joined the gathering, serenading visitors as spring arrived. In April 1968, David Long manned the bar at an exhibit at a Virginia Restaurant Association convention, and Barbara Ann Brigel took a spot along the brass rail. That year, the General Assembly allowed liquor by the drink to become a local option in Virginia. In June 1941, Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech was re-enacted at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Church Hill in Richmond as part of its bicentennial celebration. Construction of the church, built on land donated by city founder William Byrd II, was completed in June 1741. In July 1979, two boys walked along the rocks in the James River near the Lee Bridge in Richmond. In May 1942, actress-singers Dorothy Lamour (center), Patsy Garrett (at left) and actor Bert Lytell (at right) visited Richmond as part of a rally to stimulate sales of war bonds and stamps. They stood under a “Welcome to Richmond” sign and were flanked by Malcolm Bridges (left), the executive secretary of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce, and Ship Ahoy Girls Jetsy Parker and Dorothy Schoemer. The rally drew more than 5,000 people. This 1966 image of a quiet night on Franklin Street in downtown Richmond was captured by Times-Dispatch photographer David Harvey, who became renowned for his National Geographic magazine work and has received national awards. His photographs have been exhibited nationwide, including at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts locally. In June 1977, John Stevens and his long-eared assistant performed a magic trick. Known as Nabis the Magician, Stevens was among the Richmonders in the International Brotherhood of Magicians. The local chapter had 25 members who met regularly to discuss their craft. In January 1970, Virginia Gov. Mills E. Godwin Jr. received his final salute from state police as he and his wife, Katherine, left the Executive Mansion in Richmond en route to the inauguration of A. Linwood Holton Jr. Godwin, then a Democrat, returned as governor four years later as a Republican. In July 1961, two men fished for bluegills in Chickahominy Lake, a large water-supply reservoir along the New Kent-Charles City county line. In June 1968, Toru Yanagida (left) and Ken Seguchi posed at Hillcrest Dairy in Crewe, in Nottoway County. They were learning American farming techniques from the dairy farm’s owners, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Johnson, who were their sponsors. Seguchi was a dairy farmer from Gifu, Japan, and Yanagida was a student in a college horticulture program in Hokkaido. In May 1973, local Scouts assembled their tents amid exhibits at the daylong Scout-O-Rama at the State Fairgrounds in Henrico County. In addition to traditional skills of woodcraft, wilderness survival, camping and cooking, the event highlighted Scouting’s growing attention to archaeology, seamanship, aviation, metal detection, TV and space technology, among other topics. More than 2,000 Cub and Boy Scouts attended the event that year. In June 1977, a crowd lined up for drinks and barbecue chicken at the Virginia Chicken Festival in Crewe, a town in Nottoway County southwest of Richmond. Held on the pavilion grounds of the Southside Electric Cooperative, the annual affair was sponsored by the Burkeville Ruritan Club and the Crewe Kiwanis Club. It attracted state and local politicians — including gubernatorial nominees John Dalton and Henry Howell — among the more than 3,500 attendees that year. 