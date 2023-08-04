Virginia residents who have an Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plan are facing higher costs at Bon Secours facilities — if they are seen at all.

The insurer and the nonprofit health system have failed so far to negotiate an extension of their contract, which expired Aug. 1.

Anthem Medicare patients are now considered out of network at Bon Secours facilities, affecting roughly 13,000 Richmond-area customers.

Bon Secours remains in network with all other major Medicare Advantage plans in the state.

Bon Secours said it has been negotiating with Anthem for months in hopes of gaining what it called a “modest increase” to cover higher costs caused by inflation and supply chain shortages.

The health system also alleges that Anthem denies claims at a higher rate than other plans, does not pay bills on time and lacks transparency around its policies. Patients have to wait for an explanation on their benefits and receive financial statements months or years after services have been provided, Bon Secours said.

The health system is continuing to negotiate, it said.

“We recognize that for every day we’re out of network, hundreds of patients across our footprint are at risk of going without health care,” said Emma Swann, a spokesperson for Bon Secours.

Anthem reported a 17% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, according to the publication Modern Healthcare, despite owing Bon Secours more than $100 million in late and unpaid claims.

Last month, Anthem paid $300,000 to the State Corporation Commission to settle a finding that the insurer was not paying claims as quickly as state law requires. Anthem neither admitted nor denied it broke the law.

The state found that between December 2022 and February 2023, Anthem did not pay 347 out of 67,000 claims within 40 days. The insurer is required to submit a plan for rectifying its internal issues by the end of the month.

Jeff Blunt, a spokesperson for Anthem, said the company paid 98% of claims within 30 days and that it publishes its policies online.

“We take our role as stewards of (patients’) money very seriously,” Blunt said.

Anthem accused Bon Secours of trying to leverage at-risk patients in order to secure better rates from privately insured patients. Bon Secours will not treat the oldest patients unless Anthem agrees to pay more for everyone else, the insurer said.

In June, Anthem said Bon Secours was asking for a reimbursement hike three times the current hospital inflation rate.

Anthem is helping its customers transition their elective care to other facilities in network. Patients can choose new Medicare Advantage plans beginning in October.

Some Anthem patients will not be seen at all now by Bon Secours doctors. Customers with HMO insurance plans cannot schedule appointments unless they receive a continuity of care authorization from Anthem. Customers with PPO insurance plans can still see Bon Secours staff.

The change does not apply to emergency rooms, Bon Secours said, where patients receive care at no higher out-of-pocket cost for covered emergency services, regardless of their insurer.

Anthem customers visiting Bon Secours facilities will generally pay a higher price. A private general room at St. Mary’s Hospital costs out-of-network patients $574, while insured patients can be charged between $200 and $470, according to the hospital’s government-mandated pricing sheet.

An out-of-network patient is charged $300 for an outpatient diagnostic mammography, while some insured patients can pay as low as $104.

Bon Secours and Anthem are also negotiating for Medicaid patients. That contract expires Oct. 1.

