The Richmond-based nonprofit that oversees organ transplantation across the country has threatened to effectively cut off the flow of organs to 63 hospitals as part of a dispute regarding how the system’s data is being used.

It’s the latest in a series of issues for the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which could lose its federal contract this year or next.

UNOS said it will revoke an organ-screening company’s access to its computer network, called DonorNet, if the company ceases using transplant data in a way that does not comply with UNOS rules, The Washington Post reported.

If the company, Buckeye Transplant Services, loses access to the network, 63 transplant centers could stop receiving kidneys, livers and lungs that sick patients need to survive.

“People would die,” Jared Ackley, the head of Buckeye, told the Post. “It may sound sensational, but people would likely die.”

Buckeye sued UNOS in federal court, seeking an injunction to stop UNOS from cutting off Buckeye’s access to available organs. UNOS has given the company until July 19 to comply.

A lawyer for UNOS told the Post that Buckeye is essentially taking UNOS data and selling it to hospitals.

When an organ donor dies, and his or her organs are suitable for transplant, an organ procurement organization recovers the organs and makes them available for transplant hospitals. Buckeye serves as an intermediary for 63 hospitals, screening the organs’ compatibility with the patients on the waitlist so hospital staffers do not have to.

To achieve this, Buckeye has developed a tool to retrieve data from UNOS computers that it is not entitled to, UNOS said. Once the data is in Buckeye’s hands, UNOS can no longer keep the information secure or make sure it’s being used appropriately.

Buckeye contends that its processes are no different than other organ-screening companies.

If Buckeye is no longer able to screen available organs, transplant hospitals would have to do it themselves, an onerous process of evaluating organs, arranging flights for their transportation and setting up operating rooms. Or they would have to quickly hire a new company to take Buckeye’s place.

UNOS acknowledged that a disruption in the flow of organs could put a strain on hospital staffs.

Two major transplant hospitals in Virginia would be affected, the University of Virginia Medical Center and Inova Fairfax. The Hume-Lee Transplant Center at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System is not involved.

This is the latest problem for UNOS, which could lose all or part of its contract to oversee organ transplantation. The Richmond-based nonprofit is the only organization that has held the federal contract, which was first awarded in 1986.

UNOS has been investigated by the U.S. Senate, which criticized the state of organ transplantation. Roughly one in four kidneys recovered from a dying person never makes it to a needy patient, the head of an organ procurement organization said. One transplant surgeon testified that one kidney arrived smeared with tire marks across its box. Another sat overnight in an airport hangar, untracked.

Others criticized UNOS’ computer network as old and out of date. Another said failing organ procurement organizations are not held to standards. Numerous people said UNOS turned a blind eye to those intent on reforming the organization.

The federal agency that oversees UNOS, the Health Resources Administration, said it will break up the federal contract.

