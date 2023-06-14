Virginia Commonwealth University Health's failed plan to redevelop the Public Safety Building in downtown Richmond was the result of the health system prioritizing its mission over its finances, among several other factors, a report released Wednesday stated.

VCU president Michael Rao promised "immediate changes" following the report's suggestions, which include creating a culture that allows for open communication and to establish project management teams.

Earlier this year, VCU Health paid $73 million to exit a development deal in which it no longer wanted to participate. VCU Health had planned to be the master tenant in a 17-story office building on Clay Street. But a change in leadership, problems caused by COVID-19, a lack of financial analysis and insufficient due diligence led to the deal's failure, the report said.

Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of VCU Health, said the health system needed to better scrutinize the financial implications of its decisions and improve "team-based decision making."

The 24-page report does not assign blame to any person or groups of people. Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder has put the responsibility at the feet of Rao, who oversees the university and its health system.

Rao said he has "tremendous regard for Governor Wilder as an icon that has encouraged so many of us to believe that we can make anything happen in this country."

To get to the root of what happened, VCU hired law firm Saul Ewing to investigate. The firm obtained emails from employees involved in the transaction, studied the contracts and interviewed the people involved.

On Wednesday, it presented a PowerPoint to a joint meeting of the university's board of visitors and the health system's board of directors recapping the plan's demise and issuing recommendations.

Some of the observations in the report were already reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, including how VCU Health chose a financing plan with a high exit payment and how the health system's new leaders disapproved of a deal formed by the previous administration.

After the deal was agreed upon in July of 2021, the project became impossible to build as designed within the budget, the report states. The ground under the Public Safety Building was too soft to build every parking spot, inflation affected cost projections, and the pandemic weakened the demand for office space.

(The project's developer, Capital City Partners, said in a letter last year that the ground beneath the building wasn't a hindrance to completing a meaningful project.)

This story will be updated.

