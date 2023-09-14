Doctors have discovered a less invasive way of diagnosing disease in the liver, a method that has the potential to save lives and money, according to a study led by a Virginia Commonwealth University professor.
To diagnose the most advanced type of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a doctor must insert a needle through the patient's abdomen and into the liver, a procedure known as a biopsy. But the new study indicates that the degree of disease can be determined by a blood test, which is cheaper and much easier to perform.
If the blood tests are approved by regulators, they could change how liver disease is diagnosed in millions of Americans. Roughly one in three people has excess fat in the liver, a risk factor that could eventually lead to permanent scarring of the 3-pound organ, known as cirrhosis, or cancer.
People are also reading…
"It's not feasible to stab 100 million livers," said Dr. Arun Sanyal, director of VCU's Stravitz-Sanyal Institute of Liver Disease and Metabolic Health and the study's leader.
The results were announced last week and published in the journal "Nature Medicine."
Of the roughly 100 million patients who have excess fat in their livers, about one in five develops a more advanced disease that can lead to cirrhosis or cancer. The more advanced disease is referred to as either NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) or MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis). It's estimated between 5 million and 10 million people have the more advanced disease, and that number is expected to grow as the population ages.
Nonalcoholic liver disease is often caused by obesity, Type 2 diabetes or genetic factors. It can spread for 10 or 20 years until the first symptom is discovered. By the time the patient has developed cirrhosis, transplantation may be necessary.
But transplantation isn't the answer for treating this disease, said Sanyal, who led the study as part of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health Biomarkers Consortium. Available organs are scarce, recipients must be otherwise healthy to qualify and transplantation requires medication for the rest of a patient's life.
To test for the disease, doctors must conduct a biopsy. After the patient is anesthetized with Novocain, the doctor inserts a needle through the skin and into the liver, extracting tissue. The procedure takes several hours, carries some risk and costs about $2,000.
"It's nothing anyone is excited about getting done," Sanyal said.
A blood test, however, is far less invasive. Blood is drawn from the patient's arm, and the procedure can be conducted in a primary care setting. More doctors could diagnose the disease, and the procedure would cost $200 or less.
Pharmaceutical companies have tried to develop similar blood tests before but never gained approval. The new tests, the researchers say, appear to have succeeded where previous attempts failed. Four of the five biomarkers developed in this study performed better than current blood-based lab tests. Researchers tested the biomarkers on roughly 1,000 study participants.
If they're approved and become mainstream, people with risk factors could be tested preventatively in hopes of catching the disease before it wreaks havoc on the body. Currently, there are no approved medications to treat MASH, but Sanyal said they could arrive soon. The new blood tests should encourage more research on drug therapies for liver disease, and they will enable more patients to participate in trials.
Some liver disease is caused by alcohol consumption, and Sanyal's group did not include these patients in their study. The alcohol-induced version of the disease tends to arise earlier in life – often in patients in their 20's and 30's – and disproportionately affects women. And it tends not to affect other organs the way the nonalcoholic version does.
But Sanyal believes the blood tests eventually could be used for people with the alcohol-caused version of the disease, too.
The blood tests still need approval from the Food and Drug Administration, a process that often takes years. But Sanyal's group is already preparing to seek approval.
"We can see the goalposts," Sanyal said.
This morning's top headlines: Biden impeachment inquiry; Libyan floods; UAW strike looms
Biden impeachment inquiry; Libyan floods; UAW strike looms; plus more top news this morning:
The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans. GOP lawmakers are trying to link Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter, while deflecting attention from Donald Trump’s own legal peril. Biden's strategy for countering the impeachment is reflective of his broader approach to reelection — the idea that if he puts his head down and governs, Americans will see results and reward him with another four years. The White House is trying to shrug off the charges as baseless, stay focused on policy, leave impeachment question to the lawyers and chide those who give too much credence to it all.
The city of Derna has buried thousands of people in mass graves, Libyan officials said Thursday, as search teams scoured ruins left by devastating floods and the city’s mayor said that the death toll could triple or more. The city's mayor says up to 20,000 may have been killed. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast Sunday night, Derna residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed. Health authorities have put the death toll in Derna at 5,100 as of Wednesday. Officials say the number of deaths is likely to climb as there are least 9,000 people still missing.
At a closed-door Senate forum, tech leaders loosely endorsed the regulation of artificial intelligence. The guest list at Wednesday's hearing featured some of the industry’s biggest names, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and X's and Tesla’s Elon Musk. Musk said after leaving the meeting that “it was a very civilized discussion among some of the smartest people in the world.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said more than 60 senators attended and there was some broad consensus in building a foundation for bipartisan AI policy. And Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he thinks “it’s important that government plays a role, both on the innovation side and building the right safeguards.”
With just over 24 hours left before a strike deadline, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says offers from Detroit automakers aren’t enough and the union is getting ready to strike. In an online address to members Wednesday, Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. He said the offers don't reflect the sacrifices made by union workers. He said the union is preparing to strike in a way the companies haven't seen before. Automakers contend they need to make huge investments to build electric vehicles while continuing to build and engineer internal combustion vehicles. The union is poised to strike at a small number of company plants in order to get better offers.
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won't seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney will not run for reelection in 2024. The former presidential candidate and Massachusetts governor said Wednesday that the country’s many challenges call for a younger generation of leaders. He said the U.S. would be better served if Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump stepped aside for the 2024 election. Since running for the White House in 2012, Romney’s brand of Republicanism has shifted from establishment to outlier with Trump's populist rise as the party's dominant figure. He was the only GOP member of Congress to vote to convict Trump at both of his impeachment trials.
Authorities says the luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer has been successfully pulled free three days after running aground in Greenland with 206 people on board. The ship's owner says it was freed by a fisheries research vessel at high tide. It says no one was injured, there was no breach of the hull and no environmental pollution. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday in Northeast Greenland National Park, the world’s northernmost national park. The Bahamas-flagged cruise ship has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets and then visit the country’s Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remain uncertain, as South Korea on Thursday expressed “deep concern and regret” that his visit has focused so far on expanding military cooperation. Washington has warned that the summit on Wednesday between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. There’s widespread concern in Seoul that North Korea in return would receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia, including those related to military spy satellites, which would increase the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has declared a state of emergency with the state under its first hurricane watch in 15 years, while a large area of coastal New England remains under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Lee approaches. The threat of another storm comes as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado. The National Hurricane Center said the hurricane watch extends from Stonington, Maine, to the U.S.-Canadian border. The tropical storm watch covers Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine — including Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Rainfall earlier this week inundated parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Lawyers for impeached Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton have begun calling witnesses as the trial that will determine whether the Republican is removed from office winds down. The defense's first witness Thursday was the head of the open records division at the attorney general’s office. One impeachment article accuses Paxton of manipulating the open records process to help a donor. Attorneys for the bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment rested their case Wednesday. They did so after a woman who was expected to testify about an extramarital affair with the attorney general made a sudden appearance at the trial, but never took the stand.
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband has died in an airplane crash in western Alaska. It’s the latest fatality involving politicians or their loved ones in the nation’s largest state where flights are common because of a limited road system. Eugene Peltola Jr. was the pilot and plane’s sole occupant. The Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub appears to have crashed under unknown circumstances upon takeoff after he dropped off a hunter and equipment. Peltola’s chief of staff says she was returning to Alaska from Washington, D.C., to be with family. Peltola is an Alaska Democrat who was elected to a full term in the U.S. House last November.
Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109