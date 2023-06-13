The deal to redevelop the Public Safety Building in downtown Richmond was crumbling, and eventually it would cost Virginia Commonwealth University Health $73 million to exit. But the board of visitors that oversees the university was unaware, two people familiar with the matter said.

The university has its own board of visitors, separate from the health system’s board of directors, whose members were told to keep the failing deal a secret.

It is unclear if the trajectory of the deal would have changed had the university board found out earlier. But the negotiations would have come under greater scrutiny, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Members of the university board felt they were kept in the dark, leading to tension between the two bodies and exposing flaws in the governance structure.

Eventually, word got out, and the university board learned of the failing development in the spring of 2022, a few months before the health system began the paperwork to officially exit.

Now the university and the health system are considering merging the two boards, similar to how the University of Virginia and its health system are run. VCU has hired a law firm to investigate the failed development deal, and a report could come as early as this week.

Problems develop

in late 2021

For more than a decade, VCU Health pursued the plot of land at North 10th and Clay streets, where the now-vacant Public Safety Building stands. VCU Health agreed to serve as the primary tenant. The city of Richmond would sell the parcel, and a developer, Capital City Partners, would build a nearly 20-story office building, plus space for the Ronald McDonald House and The Doorways for $350 million. An LLC tied to a New York private equity real estate firm called Blue Owl Capital would become the landlord.

Seeking the cheapest form of financing available, VCU Health pursued a lease agreement in which it would pay a lower monthly rent. But exiting the deal would cost the health system greatly.

In late 2021, fissures began to appear in the development. Businesses were letting employees work from home during the pandemic, and VCU Health no longer needed as much office space as previously anticipated. VCU Health leaders told the health system’s board of directors not to speak of the failing deal to anyone. It is not clear why. VCU Health’s CEO at the time, Dr. Art Kellermann, declined to comment.

VCU Health is governed by a 21-member board of directors. Its members include citizens appointed by the governor, physician-faculty members and others appointed by the General Assembly. Michael Rao, president of VCU, oversees the health board.

The university, which did not respond to a request for comment, is led by a 16-member board of visitors, all appointed or reappointed by a governor. Five of its members also serve on the health system’s board of directors.

It was not until spring of 2022, about five months after the deal began to fall apart, that the university’s board learned of the failing deal. The rector of the VCU board of visitors, Ben Dendy, placed new members on the VCU Health board of directors, who divulged the circumstances.

Keeping the VCU board of visitors out of the discussion “caused a whole host of governance issues,” one person said. Ultimately, VCU Health leadership decided it wanted out of negotiations and paid the landlord a $73 million exit fee.

Members of the VCU board of visitors were upset, feeling they had been kept in the dark. The board cannot govern if it is unaware of significant dealings, one member said.

For better or for worse, VCU and VCU Health are often thought of as one entity by the public. And in terms of bond ratings, VCU and the health system are considered a single body. Whatever affects VCU tends to affect VCU Health, and vice versa, the person said.

“It affects the name,” one person said.

Considering merging two boards into one

It is unclear if the deal would have been saved had the VCU board of visitors become aware earlier. The board of visitors has no authority over the health system, but the board of visitors would have arranged for greater scrutiny over the dealings and asked more questions, the two people said. VCU’s board of visitors has significant experience in business and real estate transactions.

The saga has caused VCU to consider merging the two boards into one. It has hired a consultant to explore such a path. A merger would be similar to how the University of Virginia operates, where one board oversees the university and the health system. Currently, there is a “drastic difference” between the governance structures of VCU and UVa, one person said.

Government-affiliated health systems are typically given more latitude than universities. Because it has to compete with other health systems, such as Bon Secours and HCA Healthcare, VCU Health can hire doctors and order equipment more quickly and with less paperwork than the university can. In many ways, VCU operates like a nonprofit health system. The vast majority of its revenue comes from patients, and it must buy its own real estate — unlike a university, for which the state often pays.

VCU also is considering changing the structure of its day-to-day leadership. Currently, a physician serves as the health system’s CEO — Dr. Marlon Levy is the interim CEO. But VCU is considering hiring a top medical officer and a separate top business officer. Many hospitals in the area are led by non-physicians.

The crumbling of the Public Safety Building deal could have gone differently if VCU had a single board, the two people said. The Office of the Attorney General serves as legal counsel for Virginia public colleges and would have represented VCU Health in the deal. Instead, VCU Health has its own counsel. There is an added level of scrutiny when universities conduct real estate transactions.

It remains unclear whether the existence of a single board overseeing the university and its health system would have prevented VCU Health from paying $73 million and putting an end to a once-promising development.