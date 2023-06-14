Virginia Commonwealth University Health's failed plan to redevelop the Public Safety Building in downtown Richmond was the result of the health system prioritizing its mission over its finances, among a litany of other factors, a report released Wednesday stated.

The report paints a picture of health system leaders determined to move forward on a difficult project, making decisions without outside help and asking for approval from a board ill-prepared to evaluate the project's merits.

VCU president Michael Rao promised "immediate changes" following the report's suggestions, which include consulting third-party advisers and requiring more information before board approval.

Earlier this year, VCU Health paid $73 million to exit a development deal in which it no longer wanted to participate. VCU Health had planned to be the primary tenant in a 17-story office building at North Ninth and East Clay streets. But a change in leadership, problems caused by COVID-19, a lack of financial analysis and insufficient due diligence led to the deal's failure, the report said.

Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of VCU Health, said the health system needed to better scrutinize the financial implications of its decisions and improve "team-based decision making."

The decisions "were really driven by mission and values and perhaps not enough emphasis was placed on what are the financial implications of the decisions made," Levy said.

The 24-page report does not assign blame to any person or groups of people. Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder has put the responsibility at the feet of Rao, who oversees the university and its health system.

Rao said he has "tremendous regard for Governor Wilder as an icon that has encouraged so many of us to believe that we can make anything happen in this country."

To get to the root of what happened, VCU hired law firm Saul Ewing to investigate. The firm obtained emails from employees involved in the transaction, studied the contracts and interviewed the people involved.

On Wednesday, it presented a PowerPoint to a joint meeting of the university's board of visitors and the health system's board of directors recapping the plan's demise and issuing recommendations. The meeting lasted nearly four hours.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch already has reported some of the observations in the report, including how VCU Health chose a financing plan with a low monthly payment but a high exit fee and how the health system's new leaders disapproved of a deal formed by the previous administration.

After deal is signed, problems emerge

By the time the deal closed in July 2021, the project became impossible to build as designed within the budget, the report states. The ground under the Public Safety Building was too soft to build every parking spot, inflation affected cost projections and the pandemic weakened the demand for office space. Levy called it a "black swan event."

Despite these obstacles, VCU Health managed to open two other major buildings in the past two years: the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the Adult Outpatient Pavilion.

And the project's developer, Capital City Partners, said in a letter last year that the ground beneath the Public Safety Building was not detrimental to the completion of a meaningful project and that nearby buildings had similar site conditions.

Though there were concerns, VCU Health moved forward anyway. There was an institutional eagerness for the property, which continues today, and a "get it done" attitude, the report stated. VCU now wants to build a $415 million dental school on the plot. The health system saw the parcel as a "gateway" to the VCU Health campus and an important key to future expansion plans.

The health system's chief financial officer at the time, Melinda Hancock, was the de facto project manager. VCU Health lacked adequate in-house real estate expertise, the report stated, and VCU Health prioritized its mission, vision and values over financial terms.

The health system lacked any analysis as to whether it should continue with the project, and it conducted insufficient due diligence, the report stated. No site survey was performed, and there was little help from third-party advisers, who were called in late.

When Hancock left VCU Health for another health system, the CEO at the time, Dr. Art Kellermann, and other executives took over the project. Kellermann felt the deal was bad for VCU and led the health system toward exiting.

The report does not address the revised project — in early 2022, Capital City Partners suggested building a scaled-down research building in place of the tall office building. It remains unclear why this modified project was rejected.

Report's recommendations

The report issued a number of recommendations for VCU Health, including a call for the health system to improve its culture to encourage open, candid and respectful discussions. It is unclear what drove this recommendation. The law firm also suggested VCU Health establish project management teams with a clear manager and representatives from each department involved.

The firm called for VCU Health to require using third-party advisers to consult with the health system for high-risk and high-dollar transactions.

Though the report does not explicitly say so, it suggests VCU Health administrators presented little information to the board of directors, who approved the deal. The report suggests requiring management to provide more information to the board, including detailed information regarding the risks and benefits of deals and possible implications. The VCU Health System board of directors needs better education about the system's operations, finances and the board's own fiduciary responsibility, the report stated.

Conflicts of interest also played a role, according to the report, on the board of directors and at the operational level. It says the board should implement an ethics and conflict of interest policy and modify its structure to limit conflicts of interest. It is unclear where the conflicts of interest existed.

The report suggests the health system board lacked financial expertise and calls for a greater amount of financial knowledge among its members. Some board members are appointed by the governor, others come from the health system staff and others are members of the university's board of visitors.

Ultimately, the decision to leave the deal, which cost $73 million, was "the most fiscally prudent decision," said Michael Porter, a spokesperson for VCU. He noted that the payment came from reserve funds and that neither state revenues nor university funds were used. The majority of VCU Health's revenue comes from patient insurance plans.

There was no good option, Levy said. Backing out was the "least bad" of all options, he said.

Now, the health system will begin understanding the lessons learned and inculcating them into its culture, Levy said.

"This is far from the end of it."

