The Henrico Sports and Events Center is edging ever closer to full completion. It’s already been booked for most of the first year when it opens its doors in October.

The recently created Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, which oversees the facility, opened it June 20 for a first tour of its interior.

The Entertainment Authority announced that it had finalized contracts covering 135 event dates from October through 2024. It also said that based on current discussions, that number could double.

The 185,000-square foot facility will be able to host a number of event types from sports, to concerts and graduations. Many of the booked events are youth sports tournaments while Henrico County will also move its graduations to the massive facility.

The interior can hold about 12 basketball courts, or 24 volleyball courts. One side converts into a 3,500 seat arena. The Atlantic 10 Conference recently announced that it will be holding its end of season women's basketball tournaments in the arena for 2024 and 2025, with talks of more events like concerts, consumer shows and trade shows.

“This is not a gymnasium. This is a multi-purpose event center,” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director for the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority. “And we've been very purposeful in how we've approached the construction of this building and the amenities that we are bringing to this building. These amenities will serve for all these event promoters, those amenities will serve your guests well.”

Some of those amenities are features like upstairs terraces that can allow recruiting college coaches to watch youth athletes play, without breaking NCAA rules around recruiting contact. It also has facets such as a room for press conferences and a two-level café, restaurant area that will have TVs for the feeling of a sports bar.

The Entertainment Authority announced the names of 31 organizations that are going to use the facility in the coming year.

One of those groups is FutsalRVA. Futsal is a soccer-like game played in a hard court, like a basketball court. It uses smaller goals and is known for the increased level of skill it takes to control the smaller, harder ball and is a valuable developmental tool for full field soccer players. Many of the world’s best soccer players grew up playing it.

FutsalRVA has been spread in facilities across the region but will now be able to host all 200 of its teams in one location.

“Just having this facility is priceless. This is going to be able to open the game of futsal to many more kids,” said Greg Simmonds, FutsalRVA vice president.

Simmonds said his goal is to bring the U.S. Youth Futsal national championship to Henrico in the coming years.

The Henrico Sports and Events Center will have successfully pulled an event from a competing area upon opening. For more than 20 years, Special Olympics of Virginia has held its tournaments and events at high schools across Northern Virginia. Now its moving to put everything under one roof in Henrico.

“When this facility began construction, we started looking at ways that we could be more efficient, more effective, provide a better atmosphere for our athletes,” said Roy Zeidman, senior vice president for Special Olympics Virginia. “And we think this facility is going to do that for us because having everybody in one location, instead of spread out among 10 or 12 locations, makes it much easier for us to manage.

Sports tourism as a driver for economic development

Henrico County has been heavily promoting sports tourism as way to achieve development growth in the county. While many local groups have a new place to play sports like basketball, futsal, volleyball and cheer, many of the booked events are bringing hundreds of people from out of town.

Henrico estimated that it could double the annual economic impact from sports tourism from $60 million to $120 million once the center opens on Oct. 12.

Richmond Region Tourism said in October 2022 that 70% of its bookings over the previous year were made because of sports tourism. Across all of Central Virginia, that accounted for about $89 million in economic impact for 2022.

Henrico’s founding of its Sports and Entertainment Authority in 2022 and the appointment of Bickmeier – who previously led the Richmond Raceway – showed the county’s decision to double down on sports as a way to bring in revenue.

Bickmeier said he floated the idea to the county and consideration for the facility happened as far back as 2016. The county fact-finding mission brought it to other large indoor facilities like the Rocky Mount Event Center and Spooky Nook locations in Pennsylvania.

Groups using the Sports and Events Center • 804 Coaches for Change • Aerial East Gymnastics • All American Gymnastics • Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship • Atlantic Coast Events Volleyball Tournament • Big Shots Basketball • Big Time Hoops • ChamberRVA • Cheers Festivals Craft Show • ETC Sports Basketball Tournaments • FutsalRVA • Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate • Henrico County Public Library/Friends of Henrico County Public Library • Henrico County Public Schools graduations • Leadership Metro Richmond • MADE Hoops • My Henrico Academy • National Wheelchair Basketball Association • New Breed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu • Richard Bland College Statesmen Tip Off Classic • Richmond Region Tourism • Richmond Volleyball Club • Rockit Sports • SPARKLZ Cheer and Danz • Special Olympics • Sportable • Team Loaded • Teammate Basketball • Tyrant Wrestling • Virginia AAU Volleyball • Xtreme Heights Gymnastics

Each is tailored slightly differently. Rocky Mount’s facility doubles its sports space as a convention center. Bickmeier said the convertibility into a live event venue is Henrico’s distinguishing characteristic.

“It wouldn't be out of the question to do a concert we've had, we've talked to concerts. We've talked to consumer shows and trade shows and we want to try to set up in there. So we're open to a lot of different things just because the building allows for that kind of variety.”

Ultimately, the Sports and Events Center will be the “little brother” to the 17,000 seat arena included in the $2.3 Billion GreenCity ecodistrict coming a few miles away.

“This building will fit a niche and I think that’s key,” Bickmeier said. "Women’s basketball, a big high school showcase, those are things that fit very nicely in a building like this where you can have them here and have a couple thousand tickets sold and create an amazing atmosphere."

Gallery: Henrico Sports and Events Center