The Richmond shop — with heartstrings that run through generations of classical performers and local maestros; symphony first chairs and second chairs; fiddlers and reluctant fledging students; and anyone in-between who has ever pressed their chin onto a chinrest, bow in hand, to play a Kapeller violin — is closing down for good.

Co-owner and general manager Jane Kapeller says it is time.

“It’s just become necessary,” said Jane, whose husband, Stephen Kapeller, started the store in 1978.

The shop, tucked into the second story of a small, red brick building — directly above The Locker Room Bar in Forest Hill — is now a flurry of activity as wholesale buyers browse remaining inventory, phone calls come in from clients anxious for one final appointment and customers continue to trickle in.

Underneath the chaos — the rattling hum of instrument repair machines, the tuning of violins, the sounds of the jukebox from the bar below — is a sense of finality. What started as a part-time violin repair shop operating out of a Richmond basement and became a local legend in the course of its 45 years is bringing down the curtain.

Of course, there are still loose ends to be tied up.

There are rental violins to recall and heaps of paperwork to be completed before the operation shuts down some time later this month. The receipts, old business licenses and faded newspaper clippings will need to come off the walls.

One decoration — a collection of portraits celebrating the "Musicians of the Titanic," the string quartet that went down with the ship — is a fitting touch. Jane's ship is not sinking as the Titanic did but, much like the Musicians of the Titanic, Jane is playing until her ship comes to its final rest.

To its loyal followers that have included some the biggest names in music, Kapeller Violins' story is like a symphony with movements on resilience and passion.

Woman in love

It has been a family affair, run by two people whose lives and careers have revolved around the fascinating world of stringed instruments. To the Kapellers, the violin is more than just a hobby or a profession: it is a way of life.

“There was a violin at my grandparents’ house in Brooklyn, and I just sighted it and that’s all I wanted,” Jane recalled. “I was just so attracted to it.” She was only 8 years old at the time, but even at her young age, she knew that her relationship with the violin was a special one.

“I knew that I wanted to spend my life playing the violin …That’s all I wanted to do.”

By the time she was 11, Jane had begun attending intensive music school every summer, traveling from her home in Manhattan to a small town near Plattsburgh in upstate New York. “It was very serious,” Jane said, adding that the minimum required daily practice time was five hours. But she was more than up to the challenge, and the rigorous demands of music camp did nothing to diminish her love of the violin.

And in fact, it was through that unquenchable love of the violin that Jane encountered love of an entirely different kind. In 1969, she was hired as an instructor at a music camp in Lake Placid, where she joined a musical trio that consisted of her (she played the violin), a pianist and a cellist. That cellist was Stephen. Jane said she noticed him right away.

“I was right on the lake. I was on the dock and I saw this guy rowing across the lake with a huge smile on his face, and that was him,” she remembered. A year later, they were married.

Living the dream

Stephen’s devotion to music rivaled her own. In 1971, he encountered a job listing for a music teacher with Richmond Public Schools. Jane says he was so eager for the position that, when he traveled from their home in North Carolina to Richmond to apply for it, he brought her and half of their possessions with him.

Talk about confidence.

The gamble paid off. For 30 years, Stephen taught strings at John B. Cary Elementary School, where his passion was infectious. “Kids in school loved him,” Jane said. “He had half the kids in the school playing stringed instruments. He was like a pied piper. He just had a way.”

But Stephen was not content with merely one job. He was dynamic, driven and, according to Jane, he preferred to take on more responsibility than “any single human should have.” Those numerous responsibilities included an assistant directorship of a youth orchestra as well as a role in the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, in which he and Jane played together for 25 years. And somehow, in the midst of it all, Stephen somehow found the time to open an instrument repair shop, which he ran out of his basement. Jane remarked that it only took him six months to expand the shop; eventually, he would open a storefront at 5053 Forest Hill Ave.

How can I help you say goodbye

Life was a dream. Jane and Stephen were side by side, making a living together doing what they loved the most. But in the mid 90s, that dream came to an abrupt halt. Jane was diagnosed with tenosynovitis, which affects the strength and mobility of the hands and the dexterity of the fingers. Her rheumatologist told her it was time to start thinking about life after the violin. At around the same time, she found out that she had Hodgkin’s disease, a cancer that impacts the lymphatic system.

“It was the end of my playing,” she said. “Part of you dies. All I ever wanted to do with my life was play the violin. I thought it was going to be my life, and it wasn’t.”

Jane beat cancer, but she never recovered the full use of her hands. “Like with any loss or grief, I don’t think you ever get over it,” said, “you learn to live with it.”

Her husband — and his store — helped her do just that. Stephen reminded her that the end of her playing days did not mean the end of her lifelong love affair with the violin. “You can come here,” he said, regarding the shop.

“So I did.”

Taking care of business

In 1995, Jane channeled her dedication to the violin into a radically different occupation. She learned how to file taxes, adapted to the then-new computer system and picked up all of the other tedious and technical details inherent to running a business.

The store was successful. Among the Kapellers’ clients were colleagues and friends from the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, including then-concertmaster Jonathan Mott. But perhaps the most high-profile customer was Boyd Tinsley, of Dave Matthews Band fame. Jane said that Tinsley came into Kapeller Violins before the band’s rise to prominence. “Stephen was good to him,” she recounted, “and he became a long-term customer.”

One time, Jane remembers, Tinsley contacted her and “ask(ed) me to just pick out a violin for him!” She selected one and sent it to Charlottesville for him to try. Tinsely tried the violin, liked it and immediately bought it.

And that type of trust is typical among the Kapellers’ clients. Kapeller Violins remains a family shop: one where the owners and operators never take advantage of ignorance or kindness, and one where, prior to his death, the family dog, Bruno, could be found singing along to the sound of stringed instruments. Jane noted that she never marks up prices to convince buyers that they have struck bargains when they are actually paying market rates (as is sometimes done in the industry), and that she will advise customers if they are seeking repairs that cost more than the value of the instruments that need them.

“Our job is not to tell people what to do, but also not to just take advantage of what somebody doesn’t know and take their money for any old reason,” she said. “You want to go home and sleep. And there are ways of being in business” that allow you to do that.

Closing time

Jane and Stephen have been married for 53 years. For the last 15 of those, Jane has overseen Kapeller Violins on her own, after Stephen’s declining health made it impossible for him to keep up with the work. And now, she says it is time for her to retire as well.

Managing the home and store has become too much, Jane said. She wants to spend more time reading and volunteering. She is “threatening” to get another dog, she added with a laugh. And she has her baking reputation to keep up — last Christmas, she astonished her family by baking 1,200 cookies. She will have no trouble finding things to do.

For those who have appreciated and even relied on the work that the Kapellers do, Brittany Leeper, the luthier at Kapeller Violins, is starting her own instrument repair service. Called Richmond Violins, it will be based at Build, RVA, a shared makerspace community located at 3301-D Rosedale Ave.

After decades of professional success and personal friendships with the talented and famous, the Kapellers could have become supercilious. But despite the bright lights — studying under Josef Gingold, befriending Tinsley, selling instruments to Mott — their favorite moments and memories have been connected to the profoundly the mundane.

On a recent Tuesday, Jane spent hours helping a budding, 14-year-old violinist pick out his new instrument.

The process was intimate. In a room adorned with stringed instruments, dusty music books and old photographs, Jane laid options out on the table and coached the young musician through the process of listening to, responding to, feeling the violin, almost as if it were part of him. Buying a violin, she says, is not “buying a candy bar or choosing between Black and Decker toasters.” Each violin is unique, and so is its relationship to its owner.

Jane played each violin as much as her fingers would allow. From memory, she performed movements she had not rehearsed in over 40 years. After the demonstration was done and she had sent the young man home with two violins to test and explore further, she produced a small card she had received from a local family. In the card, one member of the family — now a professional cellist — thanked the Kapellers for the indispensable part they played in his process of becoming.

With her hand over her heart, Jane said it is that process — the becoming — that it is all about.

“The best part has been the personal connections with people who came here and trusted (us) and allowed us to help have this as a part of their lives.”

