A Lego Store is coming to Virginia Beach this fall, the company announced Wednesday.
The location is planned in Town Center of Virginia Beach, a group of offices, hotels, restaurants and retail.
Opening in November, the 3,170-square-foot Lego space will be at 172 Central Park Ave. and will feature in-store play experiences, free build challenges and monthly events, the company said in a statement.
The store will also have products and merchandise only available from Lego stores.
“We are proud to have one of the most iconic toy brands in history open at Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Lindsay Bangel, who focuses on specialty retail at Divaris Real Estate. “The Lego brand has a timeless appeal and fosters creativity and learning for children and adults. We are confident that this store will quickly become a beloved destination for families and Lego enthusiasts throughout the region.”
Lego in April broke ground on a $1 billion factory at 1400 Meadowville Road in Chesterfield. The 1.7 million-square-foot plant will eventually have about 1,700 workers.
From the Archives: Richmond swimming pools
pools
07-23-1979 (cutline): Dolphinas synchronized swim team demonstrate winning form.
Don Pennell
Pools
In July 1967, a new pool opened in South Richmond. The Blackwell pool, at 15th and Maury streets, received a formal opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Mayor Morrill M. Crowe.
Bob Jones
Mosque
Swimming pool is under Main Street sidewalk in the basement of The Mosque
Bob Brown
Mosque pool
In October 1948, families and city officials attended a program at the Mosque pool in Richmond, which had just opened for the season. Highlights included a synchronized swimming exhibition as well as swim safety instruction. The pool was in the basement of what is known today as the Altria Theater.
staff photo
pools
In June 1950, children prepared for lessons at Brook Pool in Richmond as part of Swim for Health Week. The program, sponsored by Thalhimers and directed by city’s recreation department and the YMCA, encouraged Richmonders to learn how to swim. During segregation, this was the only pool that served the city’s African-American population.
Staff photo
BatteryPool
7-26-67: Prelude to a plunge - More than 100 youngsters were among a crowd attending the formal opening of Richmond's Battery Park swimming pool yesterday, but not for long. The applause had hardly died out for remarks by City Councilman B. Addison Cephas Jr. and Vice Mayor Winfred Mundle before the younger set was putting on some ceremony of its own. The facility is the first of three municipal pools slated to open around the city in the next several days. The other pools are located at Fairmount School in the East End and at Blackwell School in the South Side. The three pools were built for a combined cost of about $475,000.
Amir Pishdad
0820_POD_Pools
In June 1969, youngsters celebrated the formal opening of the first of three swimming pools donated to the city. This pool, at the Webster Davis School in Fulton, and one at the Holly Street playground on Oregon Hill were donated by the A.H. Robins Co. The third pool was at Randolph Junior High School. Among adults watching in the background were (from left) Elsie G. Lewis, principal of Webster Davis; City Councilwoman Nell Pusey; and G. Mallory Freeman, a Robins vice president.
Mike O'Neil
0531_POD_BatteryPool
In June 1967, Richmond Councilman B.A. Cephas, Jr. looked over the first swimmers in the city swimming pool that just opened in Battery Park on North Side. Cephas was the principal speaker at ceremonies marking the opening, the first of three new municipal pools that were set to open that week.
Staff Photo
0123_POD_mosque003
In January 1954, the swimming pool in the basement of The Mosque (now the Landmark Theater) began being used by Richmond police and fire employees for recreation and training. The pool, which was installed when the Mosque was built in the mid-1920s, used colored tiles imported from Spain for the walls and from Italy for the floor. Known for a time as the Cavalier pool, it had many uses – and periods of no use – over the decades. This is a picture of the swimming pool at the Mosque. The pool is being used by the Police Academy.
Carl Lynn
Pool
Edward Coleman, Shirley Taylor, Helen Cosby, Viola Underwood, Furney Green and T. Arnold HIll. Arthur practice at Brook Pool before a swim meet. Arthur L. Gardner, the pool superintendent, is kneeling on the diving board.
Staff photo
Pool
08-22-1968: Three Chopt Pool
Staff photo
Pool
08-12-1955 (cutline): Susan Gedney (left) and Sally Shepherd get set for a practice sprint at the Ginter Park pool as Shelburn Carmack, team coach, looks on. Both girls will figure prominently in the Parkers' try for an eleventh straight team championship at the State AAU meet in Norfollk Saturday.
Staff photo
Pool
05-31-1965 (cutline): The Memorial Day weekend was a time for fun, as well as solemnity, as shown in the picture at the opening of the Lewis Ginter Community Building pool. The pool was one of several that opened for the summer season in the Richmond area during the holiday weekend.
Staff photo
Pool
06-17-1977 (cutline): Neighborhood youngsters dive into the Bellemeade Community Center swimming pool following dedication of the facility yesterday. The Chimborazo community pool also was dedicated yesterday by the Richmond Departmet of Parks and Recreation, bringing the number of permanent city pools to nine.
Bob Brown
Pool
07-11-1989 (cutline): After being closed for more than a week because of a shortage of lifeguards, the municipal swimming pool in the Blackwell area of South Richmond was reopened yesterday, to the relief of those seeking a break from the heat. Asiatic Allah was one of the lifeguards on duty.
Clement Britt
Pool
06-12-1970: Randolph pool after the pool's opening.
Sterling A. Clarke
Pool
05-26-1966: People celebrate holiday weekend with fun day at the pool at Hungray Creel Recreation Association in the West End.
Bill Lane
Pool
07-29-1959: Pine Meadows Country Club pool in Hanover.
Staff photo
Pool
05-29-1973 (cutline): This was a big inflatable cover that goes over a swiming pool--it is to be used in case of rain.
Wallace Clark
Pool
05-29-1987: Swimming pool (location unknown).
Staff photo
pools
08-13-1970 (cutline): Swimmers enter water in James River Aquatic League. Boys begin first leg of the 100-yard individual medley won by Salisbury's Doug Slater.
Don Pennell
pools
08-13-1966 (cutline): Helping hand for double winner. Marlene Langdale, Vaughan Howard each won twice. Marlene Langdale and Vaughan Howard, co-authors of a new senior division record book, led a field of 800 swimmers into today's final events of the Junior Olympic championship at Bon Air.
Staff photo