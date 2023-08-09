A Lego Store is coming to Virginia Beach this fall, the company announced Wednesday.

The location is planned in Town Center of Virginia Beach, a group of offices, hotels, restaurants and retail.

Opening in November, the 3,170-square-foot Lego space will be at 172 Central Park Ave. and will feature in-store play experiences, free build challenges and monthly events, the company said in a statement.

The store will also have products and merchandise only available from Lego stores.

“We are proud to have one of the most iconic toy brands in history open at Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Lindsay Bangel, who focuses on specialty retail at Divaris Real Estate. “The Lego brand has a timeless appeal and fosters creativity and learning for children and adults. We are confident that this store will quickly become a beloved destination for families and Lego enthusiasts throughout the region.”

The Lego Group, based in Demark, has 112 Lego stores in North America. Virginia locations are in Pentagon City, Potomac Mills and Tysons Corner.

Lego in April broke ground on a $1 billion factory at 1400 Meadowville Road in Chesterfield. The 1.7 million-square-foot plant will eventually have about 1,700 workers.