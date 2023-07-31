When Erica Cole lost her leg in a car accident in 2018, she had to relearn how to live her life. Everything was hard. But one of the hardest things, she discovered, was simply getting dressed.

Initially, she struggled getting dressed because of the size of her prosthetic leg. Nothing fit. She had to wear sweatpants three sizes too large. That’s when Cole turned to her trusty sewing machine.

Soon, she began altering her clothing to fit properly and thought other amputees would want the same.

Cole is the founder of No Limbits, an adaptive clothing brand with the mission of increasing comfort, confidence and independence for people who struggle with clothing due to disability.

No Limbits currently offers pants for people who use wheelchairs, leggings for those with limited dexterity and sensory-friendly tank tops.

July was Disability Pride Month, and Cole has noticed more buzz around the topic than last year, with more attention to the adaptive apparel space. No Limbits is currently highlighted on Walmart.com.

“What we’ve been working towards this whole time is adaptive being a category within traditional fashion,” Cole said. “In the same way that maternity is a category, we think adaptive should have the same treatment.”

No Limbits recently launched its sensory-friendly collection and has more products on the way. The company has been working on adaptive jackets for a long time — a really technical garment to design, Cole said. That is expected to be rolled out next.

Here’s how some of the clothing works:

The No Limbits leggings have loops around the waistline. For someone who has limited dexterity in their hands, the loops allows them to dress without the grip strength needed to traditionally pull up leggings. The No Limbits leggings, which retail for $70, also feature pockets on the side with a magnetic closure and a more accessible reach.

The No Limbits sensory-friendly tank top, $32, may serve as a bra substitute, an undershirt or simply by itself. It is seamless and has heat-transfer labels, meaning that nothing will irritate someone with sensory processing disorders. It also has compressive panels on the sides that hug the trunk area, which can be soothing and regulating.

The No Limbits wheelchair pants were the most technically challenging piece to design. They cost $75 and are high-waisted in the back and low-waisted in the front. They feature zippered pockets on the thighs that are more accessible when sitting down. There are side zippers down the bottom of the pants, so it’s easier to get them on and off. Additionally, on the inside, the person can change their own catheter without getting off the chair by folding down the front panel and having catheter loops on the inside.

The sizing and grading was a new challenge, Cole said. People in wheelchairs see their bodies change over time; people have muscle atrophy that usually leads to the legs being skinnier, but that’s not necessarily true for the waist and hips. About halfway up the thigh area is reinforced with ripstop material where prosthetics and braces usually wear through the fabric.

“These are where it all started,” Cole said of the No Limbits collections.

In addition to Cole, No Limbits currently employs five people: a COO, a director of product, a partnerships manager, a retail manager and a marketing manager.

The partnerships manager is also an occupational therapist and a bilateral amputee. She works with focus groups and clinics. No Limbits interviewed many wheelchair users, for example, to really understand what traditional clothing lacks.

The No Limbits process of getting a product to market starts with interviews and focus groups that usually include 15 to 20 people each round. Then the team moves on to the sewing machine to create a prototype of the product that will solve the challenges posed in the interviews.

The product then moves on to an iterative rapid prototyping phase where the people test the product. Once approved, a tech pack is created and sent to different manufacturers that specialize in different areas.

“We’ve gotten a lot of messages that are like, ‘I haven’t been able to wear pants in 20 years, and these are the first pants I’ve been able to wear,’” Cole said. “It’s been just an overwhelmingly positive response.”

Cole founded the business in Iowa in 2019, but officially began working on it in the summer of 2020. Cole moved to Washington, D.C., for a six-month incubator — a collaborative program for startups. She then did one year in St. Louis.

Cole moved to Richmond in 2022 for Lighthouse Labs, a local startup accelerator. She now works at Startup Virginia, a nonprofit that offers a space for startups.

No Limbits appeared on “Shark Tank,” a business reality show featuring investors and founders. Cole launched a Kickstarter in 2021 that garnered the attention of one of the show’s producers.

The episode aired in the beginning of 2022 with Mark Cuban and Emma Grede investing $100,000 in No Limbits for 10% of the company. Cole goes back and forth with Cuban and Grede through email about once a month, for their mentorship.

Since then, No Limbits has received $1.4 million in seed round funding. Last year, No Limbits walked the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Cole, sporting a “disability isn’t a bad word” T-shirt, said her relationship with her disability has changed over time, and it continues to evolve. There is the concept of an “ampuversary” in the amputee community: the anniversary of the day they lost their limb.

“It’s celebrating the survival and overcoming of a challenge, and Disability Pride Month is the time for that kind of energy,” said Cole, adding that it feels like the movement has come far and she’s excited to be a part of that.

