Mobius Materials stems from an “underground $15 billion problem,” the company’s founder Margaret Upshur said.

The company is a marketplace for buying and selling preowned electronic components. Companies often have to overbuy to produce their products, and when they’re done, they can be left with millions of dollars in extra raw materials, according to Upshur.

The problem then becomes environmental with the materials ending up in landfills.

“It’s this gigantic issue with a lot of rare earth materials getting thrown away, and then it’s also, obviously, a huge loss for the customers,” Upshur said.

Her customers are companies that build electronic products, ranging from consumer electronics, such as phones or a GPS tracker in a dog collar, to industrial uses, like monitoring systems for wind turbines, for example.

Mobius Materials has five employees. The company aims to help build a circular supply chain. They buy parts in bulk from electronics manufacturers. The advantage is the time aspect; when these manufacturers send their parts to customers, it might take eight to 12 weeks, while Mobius Materials takes about one week. . This system also allows for a reduced environmental footprint, Mobius’ website states.

At the end of May, the company raised $735,000 in capital investments, Upshur said. The funding round came from local angel investors shemet through local startup accelerator Lighthouse Labs and Startup Virginia, a nonprofit that offers a space for startups, according to Lighthouse Labs managing director Art Espey.

Mobius Materials was part of the fall 2022 accelerator class, and won Fan Favorite at the lab’s Demo Day.

“Margaret is taking advantage of the opportunities available through Richmond’s ecosystem, and the company has been a fantastic addition to the local startup community,” Espey stated.

At the beginning of this month, Mobius Materials launched a feature that allows companies to get automated quotes on a part they can’t find.

Upshur, a Richmond native, graduated from Duke University with an engineering degree. She was working in San Francisco at tech company Particle in charge of hardware profit and loss, watching the profitability of the product line. With a new release underway, an old product would no longer be produced. She then noticed $500,000 worth of parts that were then unusable.

She decided to sell them for around 70 cents on the dollar, but ended up having less than one cent on the dollar in offers. Upshur realized there is a big amount of counterfeit in the market, so there was no trust.

She had the idea for the company in 2020 and launched it in 2022. Because of the pandemic, she decided to move back to Richmond to be back on the East Coast and be close to family.

Upshur thought it wasn’t going to be possible to build a business outside of the electronics community in California, but she found a great business climate in Richmond, she said. There are many reasons to stay in Virginia, such as military semiconductor buyers and the support of U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and the CHIPS Act, a legislation to increase production of semiconductor chips, she added.

Upshur works out of Startup Virginia, at the 1717 Innovation Center, a startup coworking space in Shockoe Bottom at 1717 E. Cary St.

“There are so many other cool female founders in this building,” Upshur said.

Upshur is “definitely aware” of being a woman in a male-dominated field, she said. It can be a differentiator.

“It does feel like there are better resources for female founders, better mentors for female founders than there ever have been in the past,” Upshur said, adding that there still needs to be a continued effort in building the base for female founders because there’s still a gap in the numbers and funding.

Forbes reported in 2019 that venture capitalists have invested 98% of their capital in male-led startups. It also stated that private tech companies led by women achieve 35% higher return on investment, and when venture-backed, 12% higher than those led by men.

