A storm was coming last summer when Nicole and Jack Thompson passed by pickleball players on a tennis court. They heard the players regretting that they’d have to stop playing because of the imminent rain.

After many late-night talks and spreadsheets, the pair opened Bangers & Dinks, an indoor pickleball space at 1516 Koger Center Blvd. in Chesterfield County.

“I could not get the idea out of my head,” Nicole Thompson said.

The new business, which takes its name from terms used in pickleball, opened July 1. A “banger” is when a player who likes to play with power, comparable to spiking in volleyball, Thompson said. A “dink” is when a player who goes for a softer and more controlled ball.

Described as a combination of pingpong, badminton and tennis, pickleball is on the rise both locally and nationally. In addition to Bangers & Dinks, the Richmond area will soon be home to Performance Pickleball RVA, scheduled to open in December. It will bring 12 indoor courts and six outdoor courts to the Regency site in Henrico County.

Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in America for the past three years. Now, more than 36.5 million people play pickleball in the United States, according to the Association of Pickleball Players. Additionally, pickleball participation has grown an average of 158.6% over the past three years, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Players ages 18 to 34 make up the largest group of pickleball players at 28.8% nationwide.

The sport was invented in 1965 by Washington state vacationers, including a former U.S. congressman. It took off during the pandemic, when it provided people who had been cooped up indoors with a chance to get outside with minimal equipment.

Pickleball is played in singles or doubles on what looks like a shrunken tennis court. Play with hard paddles and brightly colored, perforated plastic balls is fast, but involves less running than tennis.

The Bangers & Dinks courts are open play, which is a differentiator to other indoor courts.

“Here, we decided to go a completely different direction, where we’re bringing the outside courts in,” Thompson said, adding that indoor courts usually require reservations, while public tennis courts take the open-play approach.

Bangers & Dinks, at 25,000 square feet, includes eight courts, permanent fencing, pro-cushion flooring to minimize impact, and food and drinks. It’s open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, with the bigger influx of patrons in the mornings and evenings.

To play, daily passes cost $12; monthly memberships vary in price. The couple offered a “founder’s membership” with discounted rates to those community members who supported the business and signed up before it even opened.

“I feel very fortunate,” Thompson said. “I feel very optimistic, and not just optimistic about the success of the business, but I also feel optimistic about the community that’s developing here.”

The Thompsons, both 45, hope to instill “competitive camaraderie” in a place where there’s laughter and powerful energy. Nicole said pickleball is easy to learn, difficult to master, but you won't find a group who leaves without having laughed and had fun.

“I laugh every time I play, doesn’t matter if I’m winning or losing,” Thompson said, adding that that is the vibe she wants for the place.

Nicole started playing approximately a year and a half ago, and Jack a bit before that.

Nicole and Jack had an uncommon meet-cute. Both are from Richmond, the same age, born in the same hospital and moved to Northern Virginia for college. In 2001, they met at a sports bar.

Now, they have three kids and run Bangers & Dinks together. Jack handles more of the financial side; Nicole has a knack with marketing. This isn’t their first business venture. She used to own a small business, and he runs a construction company, which he still maintains.

Bangers & Dinks offers lessons ranging from beginner to advanced. For pickleball, there are one to seven levels, said Chrishawn Spackman, head of coaching and clinics at Bangers & Dinks.

Spackman brought in 14 coaches and worked with them to develop clinics, or pickleball lessons. Each clinic has one coach for every four players, and during the first week open, they were offering 40 clinics — like beginners three times per week for flexibility.

Spackman offered three main tips for people curious about starting to play pickleball:

Get curious about the game and do some research. There is plenty of information online about what the sport entails. It might be overwhelming, but get acclimated with it. Take a look at clinics. It’s a good idea to watch other people play, but learning the correct movement right away is the best way to start. It’s important to avoid creating bad habits at the beginning, as the game is all about muscle memory. Expect to make mistakes and learn from them.

“The reason I think people love pickleball is that everybody can do it. And everybody can do it well enough,” Spackman said, “whatever it looks like.”

