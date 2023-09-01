Chesterfield County will soon be the first place in the world to grow indoor, vertically farmed strawberries at scale.

Farming company Plenty Unlimited is expanding cross country from San Francisco to Chesterfield, bringing 300 jobs along with it.

The $300 million project is slated to be the world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus, which is currently under construction at Meadowville Technology Park in Chester.

The 120-acre campus is being installed in stages, with the first farm scheduled to open winter of 2023-24. The farm will produce Driscoll’s strawberries and is designed to grow 4 million strawberries annually.

Additional farms will provide produce such as lettuce, spinach, arugula, kale and tomatoes. With Plenty having a Virginia location, retailers along the East Coast will have access to fresher supplies.

“At Plenty, we’re on a mission to sustainably grow fresh food for everyone, everywhere,” Plenty CEO Arama Kukutai said about the company’s Virginia investment last September. “The scale and sophistication of what we’re building here in Virginia will make it possible to economically grow a variety of produce with superior quality and flavor.”

According to Plenty, its indoor vertical farming system can grow produce year-round at peak quality without sun or soil, creating up to 350 times more yield per acre than traditional farming. The 30-foot grow towers are fully controlled to create ideal light, water and nutrient conditions for the plants.

Plenty requires less space and water to grow its produce, eliminating the need for pesticides. The company has received recognition for its methods, landing on the Time 100 Most Influential Companies list for 2023.

“We’re rewriting the rules of agriculture,” Kukutai said to Time magazine.

In addition to its San Francisco headquarters, Plenty has a research and testing site in Laramie, Wyo. and a farming hub in Compton, Calif. that opened in May.

Plenty held a groundbreaking event in August to celebrate the 100,000 square-foot farm's progress.

The company has job openings for several Chesterfield positions, including senior staff project manager, finance manager, senior manager of installation and integration, senior vice president of engineering and general manager of farm operations. Remote managerial and legal positions are also posted.

A number of services are offered to Plenty employees such as a leadership development program for managers, certified financial planning and cost-free mental health services for employees and their families through Spring Health.

Plenty also provides a commuter benefits program, paid holidays, a diversity and inclusion program and some free meals.

Through the company's "Community Clean Up Days," Plenty employees volunteer in their communities, providing support for local farms, community gardens, neighborhood organizations and waste reduction groups.

