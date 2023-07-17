There has been a Maxey’s Store in the village Powhatan for over 100 years, although the general store has been missing from the neighborhood since 1978.

But now, Maxey’s Store has returned to the village of Powhatan. Instead of selling farm goods and flour, the latest iteration is fresh and modern with local charcuterie and craft beer from microbreweries with an old-timey charm. “We’re going for an ‘old country store meets Stella’s Market,’” co-owner Chase Seymour said.

On a recent weekday afternoon, Maxey’s Store was bustling, with a father and daughter enjoying a fresh ice cream cone from Richlands Dairy. At the fresh meat counter, an older couple was purchasing a sirloin steak to make at home for dinner, while another waited for a house-made pastrami sandwich to enjoy in the cafe section of the store.

“We’re so happy you’re here,” the older couple told Seymour on the way out the door.

Maxey’s Store is the brainchild of Powhatan developer Michael Potter and his wife Amy, who tapped Seymour, formerly a chef at the Salisbury Country Club among other places, to open the store.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Seymour said. Maxey’s opened on May 30 and has already become a favorite local spot to grab a sandwich for lunch; oysters, fresh fish and steaks for dinner, and bottles of wine.

The white, two-story building was formerly the home of the Four Seasons Restaurant, which moved to Midlothian. While no one knows for sure when the first Maxey’s Store opened, John Rothert, president of the Powhatan County Historical Society, said that a Maxey’s Store served Powhatan from the late 1870s to 1978.

Maxey’s Store is joining a growing community of small, locally owned businesses in the village of Powhatan that are breathing new life into the town, while the town itself maintains its quaint, Mayberry charm.

1933 Public House, an “upscale but approachable” family-friendly restaurant, also from Seymour and Potter, opened in January of last year. It opened in a space that was originally a tobacco sampling room, then a Ford tractor show room and, most recently, Mabel’s Espresso Bakery Café.

“The Public House is comfort food with New American cuisine,” Seymour said, with “a little bit of everything” on the menu for the whole family, such as a steak option, “a killer smoked duck confit,” fish and chips, smoked wings, tacos and pizza. The Public House also has a sprawling covered patio with an outdoor fireplace.

***

Three Crosses Distilling Co. opened in 2018 with a tasting room and distillery in an old farm supply building just a few buildings away from the Public House.

“All the moonshiners used to come here to buy their supplies from the back door. And now we’re selling alcohol legally out the front door,” owner Michelle Davenport said.

She and her husband John launched Three Crosses when John’s distilling hobby “got out of hand,” the couple jokes, and outgrew their garage. “Something kept drawing us to Powhatan. We’re from Chesterfield. But Powhatan felt like home. It’s the best decision we ever made,” Davenport said.

Three Crosses started with whiskey, vodka and moonshine, and has now expanded to gin, rum, dark rye and regular rye. The Powhatan distillery has won over 100 awards, particularly for its Three Crosses American Whiskey. “We’re always trying out new spirits,” Davenport said.

Due to state regulations on alcohol, Davenport said they could only sell three ounces of alcohol per person per day, which led to launching a restaurant into the building next door in 2021 with The Table, featuring a restaurant menu and cocktail program that highlights Three Crosses spirits.

Three Crosses tapped Powhatan local Tara Powers to lead the kitchen, which serves everything from salads and sandwiches to small bites and desserts. Visitors can also sample spirit flights ($7) or try a craft cocktail, such as an old fashioned ($8), a Manhattan ($8) or a specialty cocktail blended with juices, bitters and spirits ($9).

“The village of Powhatan is this hidden gem that not everybody knows about,” Davenport said. “People ask, ‘Why didn’t you open in Scott’s Addition?’ But I don’t think we would have had the community we have here had we opened in Scott’s Addition,” Davenport added.

***

The village of Powhatan also has a relatively new coffee shop, Rise & Grind Cafe, which opened in 2021 from Powhatan baker Shannon Croll.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to open a coffee shop,” Croll said.

Rise & Grind serves coffee from Carytown Coffee, ice cream from Gelati Celesti, and frappes and homemade treats Croll bakes from scratch, such as coconut cream cake, scones and banana bread. Croll moved to Powhatan from Virginia Beach for the peace and quiet of the country.

Rothert, president of the Powhatan County Historical Society, also moved to the village in 1975 when he purchased the Courthouse Tavern. He has stayed ever since.

“I have lived and worked in the Village of Powhatan Courthouse for more than 50 years. The changes in the last five years have been the fulfillment of a dream for me,” Rothert said. “The Village has become a true ‘destination location’ ... a place that people gravitate to.”

In 1975, Powhatan had a population of 10,324. In 2021, Powhatan’s popular was 31,136, an increase of over 200%. In contrast, the city of Richmond’s population has stayed roughly the same during that time period, now at 226,604.

In the past five years, Powhatan has seen over $63.7 million in economic development, including the indoor hockey rink, Powhatan Ice Den, the Artistry Apartments in Winterfield and Crazy Rooster Brewing.

Potter has been instrumental in the process of shaping the village of Powhatan. The son of a pastor at a local church, Potter grew up in Powhatan. In 2007, he began building Scottville at Powhatan Courthouse, a 55-and-over community which now has over 109 homes.

“I saw a need for people in our community who wanted to retire here, but get away from large parcels of land,” Potter said. He worked on retrofitting Maxey’s Store with Seymour and the 1933 Public House restaurant. “I see an opportunity in repurposing buildings.” And he approached Croll about adding a coffee shop to the village.

“The village of Powhatan needed a coffee shop, ever since Mabel’s left,” Croll said. “It was perfect timing.”

The Erin Hill project, started in 2020, also brought 12 town homes and 26 single family homes to the village of Powhatan.

Potter and Seymour also co-own Bienvenue, a wedding and event venue in the middle of the village.

On Thursdays, the Powhatan Village Farmers Market is held on the grounds of Bienvenue, bringing over 50 vendors to town with local farm produce, pastured meats, eggs, honey, baked treats, unique artisan crafts and more.

Kaz Mock, the market manager, says that the Powhatan Village Farmers Market, now in its third year, draws anywhere from 500 to 850 visitors every week.

“It’s become a community gathering place. We see regular faces every week,” Mock says. “They can bring the whole family, there’s something for everyone.”

Besides local produce, there is also live music, a weekly food truck and even a hair stylist.

***

It is the mix of the new and the old that keeps the village of Powhatan charming and “with that Mayberry feel,” as many residents describe it.

The County Seat Restaurant at 3883 Old Buckingham Road is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, an unusual feat in the challenging world of restaurants.

Tracy Cifers has taken over running the restaurant after her mother, longtime owner Janie Glenn Dean, died from cancer last year.

“The restaurant has taken over me,” Cifers said. “It runs me. I don’t know what I’d do without it. It fills the void she left behind.”

Cifers is the third generation of the family to work at County Seat, a family-friendly restaurant known for its hearty pancake breakfasts, fried chicken, meatloaf dinners and backfin crab cakes. The restaurant is packed with regulars and plenty of fresh faces too.

“I used to know every customer by name. When somebody new came in, it was, ‘Who are you?’ Now it’s the norm. About 50% of the customers coming in are new. This village is becoming a destination point,” Cifers said. “We really have Michael Potter to thank. He’s been building this village up and bringing all these new people in.”

Cifers also made some strategic decisions that helped keep County Seat afloat. After the pandemic, Cifers scaled back the hours at the restaurant, closing the restaurant on Monday and Tuesday, which were typically slower days. That helped enormously with staffing issues and financial issues too. “I wondered, ‘why didn’t we do this before?’” she said.

She also added live music, which has been “through the roof,” she said. “The Rondelles came out here last month, and we had a wait list of 70 people to get on it.” Upcoming performers include Steve Bassett, The Jangling Reinharts and The Taters. The space at County Seat can fit up to 150 and has a dance floor. “We had The Love Train going through here into the restaurant the other night,” Cifers said.

Chef Joe Downes had freshened up the menu with several new items such as ahi tuna and shrimp ‘n grits bites, while keeping local favorites like Grannie’s fried chicken and the meatloaf in regular rotation.

Cifers has even turned her mother’s house across the street into a VRBO vacation rental called “Janie’s Place.”

“I didn’t want to take her pictures down,” Cifers said. The pictures stayed up, but she took everything else out and she buried her mom’s ashes in the front yard under a Japanese maple. “When you stay there, you get to know my mom. Guests seem to like it. It stays booked.”

“This is about preservation and progress,” Rothert said of the growth and development in the village of Powhatan. “One led to the other. Preservation led to progress.”

PHOTOS: A small country town with a Mayberry vibe in the village of Powhatan