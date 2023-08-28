Two years ago, Primis Bank not only changed its name, but also launched new technology that changed the way banking is done.

V1BE, the world’s first bank delivery service app, was created by Primis to bring branch services to people at home, work or anywhere else.

In 2021, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., the parent company of Sonabank, changed its corporate name to Primis Financial Corp. and its operating bank subsidiary to Primis Bank — Primis meaning “first” in Latin — which is headquartered in Glen Allen.

The app is one aspect of the company’s rebrand that goes beyond the name change. Now, Primis account holders can have cash or cashier’s checks delivered, schedule deposit pickups and request same-day service that is fulfilled within two hours.

The Times-Dispatch sat down with Dennis J. Zember Jr., president and CEO of Primis Bank, to discuss the company’s progress since the rebrand, the new banking service that has spread throughout Virginia and possible expansion plans.

How did you get involved with banking?

I started out in public accounting (Zember, 54, originally hails from Atlanta). A client of mine hired me when I was 26 years old and I worked for him for about a decade. I left and went to work for another institution, and we had really good success. When I was 35, I moved near Florida and ran an institution for 14 years or so.

Then I just sort of took a break when I turned 50. I was looking to get back in and I found this institution and knew a couple people up here (in Richmond), and so this turned out to be the next chapter in my life. It’s been wonderful.

How has the rebrand from Sonabank to Primis worked out for your company?

I think it’s going well. We rebranded the company because we wanted to establish a new culture. Changing the name is probably the most obvious sort of thing that the public sees, but we wanted to adopt a new way of working together inside the company.

We wanted to establish new standards for dealing with customers. We do care intensely about our local communities; that’s Richmond, Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore, Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland. We serve on more boards of civic and charitable organizations than almost any other organization around here, almost 50 in our whole footprint.

Primis not having a regional name is something that can easily take us beyond our existing borders. We are Primis everywhere, not just for the local communities.

What has the response been from the Richmond community regarding the rebrand?

We’ve had a lot of customers that have come into our organization through acquisitions, and their name has been changed. Changing the name is a dramatic moment, but it really doesn’t move business customers out.

They don’t say, ‘I’m never going to work with a bank named Primis, so I’m going to move my business.’ That really doesn’t happen. Bad customer service does, or another bank showing up with better products and service or more convenient hours or more technology. That causes the customer to leave.

We’re on the cutting edge of those latter items I mentioned. Tying that new technology and that extra customer service has helped define us in the community.

What is the new technology that has made a difference for Primis?

The most obvious is what we call V1BE, where we deliver directly to your doorstep 12, 15 hours a day, early in the morning to late at night. Really, if you needed something at 3 a.m., we have somebody here that would wake up and bring it to you.

We basically deliver like Instacart or DoorDash, if you need a new debit card or need to make a deposit.

We’re the only bank in Richmond that delivers to your doorstep, whether it’s your home or the gas station, or if we needed to meet you at the church, so that you could put a little more cash in the offering plate.

Small businesses are very excited about it. Again, it’s not the name that’s making people join the organization, it’s the name plus the customer service promise and V1BE and some of our other things. I’m pretty confident that we’re opening more small-business accounts than most of our peers, and a lot of it is because of that.

Primis reported a net loss of $200,000 for the quarter ending June 30, compared with $6 million net income for the quarter ending March 31 and $5 million net income for the quarter ending June 30 of last year. What do you attribute this recent loss to?

Because we’re offering this service where we bring the bank to you, a lot fewer of our customers come to the branch, so we decided to consolidate some of our branches. A lot of these branches are within miles of each other; it doesn’t make sense for us to have those.

When you consolidate, you have to write off all the contracts, and then you have the restructure; that’s all that was. Virtually every bank in the country right now is dealing with tighter margins and has done exactly what we’ve done.

All the one-time costs were something that caused us to have a small loss, but nothing recurring. Our stock has performed better since we made that announcement, which is evidence that it’s not that big a deal.

Are the consolidations still occurring?

We are closing eight branches; we made the announcement, we’ve talked to the customers, talked to the staff and that is effective on Oct. 27.

In some locations, we will be moving staff from one location to another. In some locations, though, we’re giving the staff pretty generous severance packages.

We’re growing at a pretty rapid pace and honestly creating new roles and opportunities every day. And it’s honestly my hope that our growth will fuel the opportunity to bring a lot of these employees back into the company.

What is growth looking like for Primis?

I would say we’re one of the fastest-growing banks in the country with respect to deposits. We’ve rolled out local and digital initiatives; we have stronger technology and more robust marketing methods nationwide.

For whatever reason, all of the strategies that we’ve been building over the last few years caused us to have a pretty remarkable first half of this year.

Last year, Primis acquired the former SeaTrust Mortgage Co. (now Primis Mortgage). How has that relationship worked out so far?

Sometimes mortgage companies and commercial and community banks have a culture clash. We’ve not had that problem. These people care about the customer like we do; they work with their teammates like we do, care about the person working next to him just like we do.

They’re profit-oriented just like our bank is, and they’re finding that good intersection between customer service and making money.

What is the outlook for branch expansion beyond Virginia?

I don’t think it’s massive; I feel like we’ve got a lot of Virginia growth left. I don’t think we’re as big in the Hampton Roads area. Virginia Beach and Norfolk, I think, are great markets; I don’t think we’re big enough there. We will be doing things in those markets that are growth-oriented.

Even Richmond, honestly, I think we’ve got a lot of growth potential here. Richmond is where we rolled out V1BE, and this is sort of our beta site for all the new technologies. We also have Primis Works (a five-month, full-time paid internship for single mothers) here. I feel like we’re just hitting our stride here.

