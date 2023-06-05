A proposal to build a $39 million hospital in Hanover County has hit a snag. The state health department has recommended denying the project, and the health system that wants to build it, HCA Healthcare, has tweaked its proposal.

If the hospital isn't approved, HCA wants to build a freestanding emergency room in the same location.

The area's two competing health systems, Bon Secours and Virginia Commonwealth University Health, oppose the hospital's construction, saying HCA hasn't demonstrated a need for it. New hospitals must be approved by the state health commissioner in order to receive a Certificate of Public Need.

Earlier this year, HCA proposed building a 60-bed hospital in Hanover. Though it's being called Ashland Hospital, the facility would be on Sliding Hill Road near Interstate 95, a few miles south of Ashland.

A new hospital would better serve patients of Henrico Doctors' Hospital, who sometimes travel 30 minutes or more from Hanover and locations farther north, HCA said. Traffic on Interstate 95 slows them down, and they would benefit from a closer facility.

"I'm acutely aware of how minutes matter," said Dr. Debra Vinton, an emergency room physician and medical director at HCA, noting how a stroke victim suffers unrecoverable brain loss every minute without treatment.

The proposal won the approval of Hanover County's board of supervisors, insurer Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and other physician groups.

But VCU and Bon Secours opposed the project, saying HCA never claimed there was a need for a new hospital and never claimed its current hospitals were overflowing. The state health department sided with VCU Health and Bon Secours, recommending the project be denied.

So HCA crafted a new proposal – a freestanding emergency room at the same location if the hospital is rejected. HCA doesn't need state approval to build a freestanding ER, but it does need permission to place a CT scanner or MRI in the facility.

HCA said it could open the freestanding ER now and a full hospital on the 39-acre plot later as Hanover continues to grow.

The state health department will issue a recommendation on the new proposal in July, said Erik Bodin, who oversees the state's Certificate of Public Need program. The state health commissioner, Dr. Karen Shelton, will make a ruling after that.

Hanover County still needs to rezone the land and plans to hold public hearings before doing so.

There's already one freestanding ER owned by HCA in Hanover - the Hanover Emergency Center, about 5 miles southeast of the proposed hospital location. Ryan Stuhlreyer, a vice president for Bon Secours, said there's no need for two HCA emergency rooms so close to one another.

HCA isn't the only health system that wants to build in Hanover County. Bon Secours plans to build a freestanding ER of its own farther north on Lewistown Road. It needs state approval to place a CT scanner or MRI there.

HCA called Bon Secours' plan for a freestanding ER a "clear reaction" to HCA's own plan for a hospital.