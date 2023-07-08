The Benedictine Schools of Richmond Inc. plans to widen its campus by a few feet to make room for a new softball field.

The Catholic school complex, which includes Benedictine and Saint Gertrude high schools, is in the process of bringing sporting events back to its 50-acre campus on River Road in Goochland County. The complex recently opened a basketball gym, and the schools have plans for more fields.

According to concept drawings submitted to the county, Benedictine intends to build a new monastery, a new academic building near the football field and a new football stadium at a later date.

A new building for Saint Gertrude is scheduled to open this fall in the back corner of campus.

On Thursday, the Goochland Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for Benedictine to revise its master plan. The permit still needs a green light from the county's Board of Supervisors.

If approved, Benedictine hopes to have the softball field ready for the 2024 spring season.

To fit the field into its footprint, Benedictine proposes expanding its parcel by a quarter-acre, which would provide a 25-foot buffer between the field and the edge of campus.

Benedictine already owns the adjacent parcels, but they are not zoned for school use. A small number of citizens have expressed concern about how the schools' expansion affects the nearby neighborhood.

The softball field, which would be built behind the Benedictine school building where tennis courts used to stand, will not be lit or used at night.

For about 100 years, Benedictine and its sister school, Saint Gertrude, operated in Richmond's Museum District. In 2013, Benedictine relocated to the Mary Mother of the Church Abbey along the banks of the James River in Goochland.

In 2020, Saint Gertrude followed. This fall, a new Saint Gertrude building is set to open in the back corner of campus overlooking the James.

The high schools have about 500 students combined, according to documents filed with the county. The campus also houses a monastery for up to 20 Benedictine monks, a religious facility for meetings and retreats, and a chapel.

The old school building in the city now houses Cristo Rey, a Catholic school for low-income students who work in addition to attending class. The old Saint Gertrude site has been sold to a developer.

In recent years, the schools have started bringing their athletics teams back to campus. In 2020, the schools opened a gymnasium to serve as home for their basketball teams.

Last year, Benedictine bought and rezoned a 16-acre parcel that touches campus with plans of building six tennis courts and three football-sized fields that can host soccer and lacrosse games and softball and football practices. The schools also recently built a soccer field for Saint Gertrude near the planned softball field.

Some Saint Gertrude teams still use an off-campus athletics facility in northern Henrico County. The 16-acre plot includes a softball field, two soccer and lacrosse fields and six tennis courts.

Last year, Benedictine sold the property to Henrico, which could envelop it into the nearby GreenCity arena project. Benedictine can use the facility for two more years.

