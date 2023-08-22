A foundation tied to the family of Bill Goodwin is planning to build a tennis training and development center in the West Creek business park in eastern Goochland County.
The facility would be at the northeast quadrant of Broad Branch Drive and West Creek Parkway, steps from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. It would feature indoor and outdoor courts for tennis.
Second Serve Foundation has requested approval of its master plan for the facility from the county Planning Commission on Sept. 7, said Jamie Sherry, Goochland's director of community development.
Goodwin and his business partners own the historic Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond. Goodwin is the retired president of CCA Industries and Riverstone Group LLC. He owns a resort on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and other properties.
The Richmond-based Second Serve Foundation includes Kirsti Goodwin, daughter-in-law of Bill Goodwin, and a handful of local tennis coaches, including Pat Anderson, former Virginia Commonwealth University coach Paul Kostin and University of Richmond coach Houston Barrick, according to the State Corporation Commission.
A concept drawing submitted to the county shows six indoor tennis courts, eight outdoor, lighted tennis courts and four lighted padel courts. Padel is a sport in between tennis and squash. The center will have more than 100 parking spaces. Its cost is unclear.
The drawing also shows space where the foundation can expand the indoor court building and erect eight more outdoor tennis courts.
According to online records, the property is about 40 acres and was assessed for roughly $6 million this year. It's owned by Riverstone Group LLC, where Bill Goodwin was president before his retirement, and an LLC connected to Lee Facetti, who retired as president of Pruitt Management Inc., a local contracting and property management firm.
Goochland's planning commission approved a larger master plan in May of 2022, but the foundation has made changes and submitted a smaller plan, so the commission will consider the plans again, Sherry said.
Zoning for the plot already allows for health clubs and fitness centers and is across the street from fields used by Richmond Strikers soccer club. A master plan does not need a public hearing or a comment period and does not need approval of the county's board of supervisors, Sherry said.
In 2021, Goodwin's family pledged $250 million toward the start of a new cancer research foundation. Kirsti Goodwin did not respond to a request for comment.
