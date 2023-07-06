After winning a court hearing Friday, a real estate developer in Forest Hill has begun blasting the underground rock with dynamite in hopes of building eight new homes.

A group of neighbors filed a lawsuit last month, asking a judge to stop Riverside Southcliff LLC from blasting, saying it would further damage their homes. Prior attempts at breaking the rock had caused one house’s chimney to collapse and its foundation to sink, the plaintiffs said. Other houses experienced cracks in the walls and in the mortar between bricks.

But lawyers for the developer argued that blasting is safe and common and that the residents had not presented evidence to prove blasting would damage their homes.

Judge Claire Cardwell sided with the developers. Later that day, a blasting company detonated underground charges, and more detonation was scheduled for Wednesday. It’s unclear if any homes have experienced damage as the plaintiffs claimed.

For months, workers tried to crack the rock near the Forest Hill homes. Using a process called hoe-ramming, crews tried to break the granite in order to install utility lines to undeveloped parcels.

The hammering, which lasted from about November to February, damaged the homes of five residents, they claim.

Riverside Southcliff plans to build eight homes in the vintage neighborhood near Riverside Drive and Southcliff Road. The site overlooks the James River and is wedged between 100-year-old homes.

The development group includes Burt Pinnock, chairman of the board at design firm Baskervill; Christopher Bossola, a business owner; and Doug Hilemn, who heads a construction company. None of the three responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

When it became clear the hoe-ramming had failed, the developer turned to a demolition contractor, Blasting Services Inc., based in Goochland County. The company was ready to detonate. Then the neighbors filed a suit, saying blasting would cause further damage to their homes.

Cardwell, the judge, ordered a temporary injunction last week and called both parties back to court Friday for a hearing. The two sides spent almost a full day arguing their positions.

Kenneth Bannister, a geologist, testified that a fault line runs under the neighborhood, which could explain why some nearby homes were damaged from the vibrations.

But lawyers for the developer argued that even if the hoe-ramming caused the damage, there was notevidence that blasting would inflict more of it.

The lawyers, from the firm Troutman Pepper, said blasting contractors are required to carry insurance in case residences are affected. And the contractor must determine the vibrations at nearby homes are within acceptable limits. If they are not, the blasting stops.

Lawyers for the developer presented a layout of the path in which they plan to blast — an “h” shaped path that runs between the parcels.

According to court records, the blasting company planned to dig 25 holes in the ground 7 feet deep and about 4 inches wide. Inside each hole, it will place ammonium nitrate fuel oil and a type of dynamite called Dynomax Pro.

The blasts are supposed to continue the rest of the week, said Aubrey Ford, a nearby resident.

PHOTOS: White Oak Camp in Forest Hill Park