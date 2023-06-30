BACK ON THE MARKET! Last buyers financing fell through. 3 Separate lots being sold. These are legally non conforming buildable lots so no boundary line adjustments can be made per County. Sell off or build homes on the other 2 lots or keep the whole 2.4 acres to yourself, privacy & a home of your own just outside the town of Louisa. Walking in the back door is a bonus room to be used as another bdrm or anything else, then country kitchen w/granite counters, separate laundry rm w/access to cellar below kitchen, full dining, full bathrm, living rm & two bdrms off to the left before reaching the front door where you will want to sit a moment on the full front porch and watch the yard. Two exterior sheds. House has a metal roof, newer well and alternative septic system within the past 5 years while it was being used as a rental. Own your own home for less than you pay in monthly rent! Conveniently located just outside of the town of Louisa and only 14 miles to Zions Crossroads. Property location qualifies for rural zero down loans. All inspections passed & FHA Appraisal came in at 210k 1/17/23. House is move in ready for you. Freshly painted porch for the summer! Bring on the offers!

