LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Family Priority LLC leased 704 square feet at 12201 Gayton Road in Henrico.

Good Food Grocery Inc. renewed its lease of 9,450 square feet at 3062 Stony Point Road in Richmond.

Colliers reports the following transactions:

IPC Technologies Inc. leased 4,548 square feet at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Glen Allen.

Milan Laser Corporate LLC leased 1,549 square feet at 12171 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Virginia Eye Institute leased 4,959 square feet at 2235 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen.

Thrive VA leased 3,000 square feet at 211 Rocketts Way in Henrico.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation renewed its lease of 1,747 square feet at 7202 Glen Forest Drive in Richmond.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions:

Frontline Crisis Stabilization LLC leased 5,087 square feet at 798 Southpark Blvd. in the Park South Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.

StretchLab leased 1,337 square feet at 14444 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

R Town Wings leased 1,750 square feet 4362 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.

SALES

One South Commercial reports the following transaction:

2602 Grove LLC purchased 14,904 square feet for $4,050,000 at 2602-06 Grove Ave. in Richmond. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.