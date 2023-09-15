LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Seven Hills Family Medicine LLC leased 2,500 square feet at 9 W. Grace St. in Richmond.

Christina Pendleton & Associates leased 3,355 square feet at 2540 New Kent Highway in New Kent.

Chesapeake Climate Action Network leased 709 square feet at 701 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.

Morgan Wealth Planning LLC leased 1,237 square feet at 7130 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

Beary Fun Daycare LLC leased 1,760 square feet at 23795 Rogers Clark Blvd. in Caroline.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Fable leased 5,463 square feet of office space at City View Landing, 611 Bainbridge St., in Richmond.

Fidelity Power Systems renewed its lease of 5,043 square feet of industrial space at Mayland Court Condos, 3595 Mayland Court, in Henrico.

Farm and Oak leased 4,857 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Twin Oaks, 3601-3626 3641 Cox Road, in Henrico.

Dave & Al Holdings LLC renewed its lease of 3,100 square feet of industrial space at Staples Mill Business Center, 8209-8231 Hermitage Road, in Henrico.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority renewed its lease of 3,003 square feet of retail space at The Village Shopping Center, 7001-7035 Three Chopt Road, in Henrico.

Tres Macho’s Mexican restaurant leased 2,800 square feet of retail space at Hondo Shoppes at Innsbrook, 4120 Cox Road, in Henrico.

Mauck and Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 2,405 square feet of industrial space at 621 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.

Virginia Association of Community Services Boards Inc. leased 1,714 square feet of office space at Reynolds Office Building, 6641 W. Broad St., in Henrico.

Focused Outreach Richmond Inc. renewed its lease of 4,100 square feet of industrial space at the Davis Building, 400 Commerce Road, in Richmond.

Nailspiration Corp. leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at Dimmock Square, 723 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.

Detective Coating LLC renewed its lease of 3,540 square feet of industrial space at 10910 Southlake Court in Chesterfield.

Serotonin Centers leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at West Broad Village, 2400 Old Brick Road, in Henrico.

Hanover Safe Place renewed its lease of 2,200 square feet of office space at Gulf Seaboard Building, 629 N. Washington Highway, in Ashland.

Nathan's Roof Repairs Inc. renewed its lease of 2,132 square feet of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.

Ivymont Cleaners renewed its lease of 1,715 square feet of retail space at Ivymont Square Shopping Center, 14217 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:

Optima Health Plan leased 7,144 square feet of retail space at 5116 Richmond-Henrico Turnpike in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Bounce Geeks LLC leased 3,600 square feet of warehouse/storage space at 10365 Wood Park Court, Units 303, 316 & 317, in Hanover.

Nexus Community Services leased 4,000 square feet of office space at 9701 Metropolitan Court in Chesterfield.

I.M. Manufacturing leased 6,994 square feet of office/warehouse space at 4300 Eubank Road in Henrico.

T.B. Automotive LLC leased 12,000 square feet of automotive space at 17211 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Mario Muniz leased 4,236 square feet of automotive space at 3114 Northside Ave. in Henrico.

Train Like Pros LLC leased 5,200 square feet of office/warehouse space at 7631 Whitepine Road, Suite 200, in Chesterfield.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transaction:

316 Broad Fee LLC purchased 3,789 square feet at 316 W. Broad St. in Richmond from JMRC LLC for $895,000. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the seller.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group reports the following transaction:

Airport Hotel LLC purchased Broad Street Plaza Shopping Center, 9856-9864 W. Broad St. in Richmond, for $9,550,000 from Sledd Properties. Catharine Spangler, Connie Jordan Neilsen and Nicki Jassy handled the sale.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:

Sharpe Properties LLC purchased 3,623 square feet of retail space at 2923 North Ave. and 2,976 square feet of retail space at 2925 North Ave. in Richmond for $999,000. Todd Buttner represented the seller; Bill Phillips represented the buyer.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Ginter Associates LLC sold 3112 Northside Ave., 15,326 square feet in Henrico County, for $975,000. Cliff Porter represented the seller.

The J.M. Fry Co. sold 812 Hull St. and adjacent parcels, .858 acres in Richmond to The Lawson Companies Inc. for $2,400,000. Cliff Porter represented the seller.