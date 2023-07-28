LEASES
Colliers reports the following transactions:
Intelligent Access Systems of North Carolina LLC renewed 6,560 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Ashland.
John Van Der Hyde & Associates Inc. expanded 45,449 square feet at 3901 Westerre Parkway in Richmond.
International Rescue Committee Inc. expanded 3,891 square feet at 2004 Bremo Road in Richmond.
NCS Pearson Inc. renewed 2,122 square feet at 5640 Cox Road in Glen Allen.
Atlantic Casualty Insurance Co. leased 14,537 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Glen Allen.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. leased 7,737 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Richmond.
People are also reading…
C & F Mortgage Corp. renewed 2,221 square feet at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
Dupont Specialty Products USA LLC leased 11,823 square feet at 5100 Commerce Road in Richmond.
Ironworks Financial LLC leased 900 square feet at 201 Wylderose Commons in Midlothian.
Thetford Financial Services Inc. renewed 1,911 square feet at 5516 Falmouth St. in Richmond.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia Inc. renewed 6,958 square feet at 6202 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
Maxum Genesis Group Inc. leased 5,400 square feet of industrial space at Staples Mill Business Center, 8209-8231 Hermitage Road, in Henrico.
Crickhub leased 4,898 square feet at West Broad Commons, 9051 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
Chico's renewed 4,600 square feet at River Road Shopping Center II, 5001-5029 Huguenot Road, in Richmond.
The Tax Complex renewed 4,325 square feet at 1650 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.
Data Link Communications of Indiana Inc. leased 3,650 square feet at Dabney X, 2201-2245 Tomlynn St., in Henrico.
WSP USA Inc. renewed 2,850 square feet at 2103-2119 Dabney Road in Henrico.
BFT leased 2,787 square feet at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.
Gilliam Family Enterprises Inc. leased 2,700 square feet at 901 Grove Road in Chesterfield.
TORX Media LLC renewed 2,243 square feet at Manchester Pie Factory, 612 Hull St., in Richmond.
Namaste India Palace leased 1,740 square feet at Southshore Shops, 12056 Southshore Pointe Drive, in Chesterfield.
Kalan Construction LLC leased 1,297 square feet at 601 E. 29th St. in Richmond.
Green Massage leased 1,236 square feet at Midlothian Festival Shopping Center, 9550 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
Porter Realty Company Inc. reports the following transactions:
Greenstock Landscaping leased 5,250 square feet at 10010 Lickinghole Road in Hanover.
Virginias Recovery Centers leased 6,000 square feet at 8510 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
Taylor Long Properties Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:
Laundry Boss leased 1,020 square feet at 2560 Anderson Highway in Powhatan.
SALES
Colliers reports the following sale:
P.R.I.E. Behavioral Health purchased a 15,209-square-foot property at 5711 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from Walnut 162 for $1,350,000. Tom Vozenilek and Zach Roski handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
Historical homes you can own in the Richmond area
3 Bedroom Home in King George - $2,190,000
Nanzatico- 18th century estate home built in 1765 sits within its own private bay, ensconced by a giant tulip poplar, boxwoods, and magnolias. Upon entering the main house you are met with a breathtaking view of the bay. Believed to have been the work of master builder William Buckland, Nanzatico has 70+ acres with original, historic, outbuildings including the perfect guest cottage with bedroom, full bath, kitchen and stone fireplace. There is also a 2 bay car garage and workshop. The main house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, a grand dining room, drawing room and living room. The woodworking and craftsmanship throughout are exceptional. Soaring ceilings, 6' mantles with large fireplaces, carved wooden cornices and classic archways. A piece of history within your own secluded, protected and private bay. Surrounded by wildlife, river views and tranquility only 15 minutes to King George and 1.5 hours from busy D.C.
2 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $1,500,000
This Farm is What Dreams are Made of! Stunningly Beautiful Open Pastures and Mature Hardwood Trees in Eastern Powhatan less than Two Miles from the Chesterfield Line! Over 2000 feet Of Road Frontage! The Property is Bordered On One Side By the babbling Butterwood Creek and then Actually Has Some Frontage on The Appomattox River! The Farm House Has a Huge Florida Room and Screened porch with Cool Summer Breezes from The Shaded Rear Yard! There is a Barn/Garage and two pole sheds. This Property Would Make A Great Family Compound! The 35 Acres Of Fields are Currently Being cut for Hay. House being sold "as is".
3 Bedroom Home in Prince George - $150,000
Calling all investors! Cash Only Sale. Old farm house desperately wanting to be brought back to it's original splendor on 5 Acres on a dead end road in Prince George County. Another 30 Acres with a pond is also for sale right beside the property. State maintained road. House being sold As-Is. Well is not deep enough for todays standards and will need a new well.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $364,900
Welcome to this historically charming home located in Northside Place! The home boasts a beautiful kitchen with white maple cabinets that feature dovetail drawers and doors that soft close. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink & an island. There's a laundry room w/utility sink. The home also features a downstairs bedroom/office/study with an en suite. There are three bedrooms on the second floor to include the primary bedroom with en suite and walk-in closet. The backyard has a privacy fence. Located within minutes to interstates, downtown, shopping, bike trail, MCV & VCU.
4 Bedroom Home in Tappahannock - $290,000
Fabulous move-in ready historic gem at Tappahannock, in a neighborhood of lovely homes dating back to the Colonial and Victorian era. Serene natural light fills each room! Hardwood floors & original fireplace mantels. 2 full baths with stand-alone vintage tubs / showers. Built in 1910 by the Phillips family, this home has been well cared for with heat pump, central air, bright white interior, a wonderful front porch with a park like setting and a spacious back yard. Previously renovated to include additional living quarters on the second floor, this property is currently used as a single-family dwelling w/ private 2nd Fl Suite. The wall between the first floor Living Room and the side hall could be opened to access staircase to 2nd Floor. So much charm and potential here! Towering ancient trees, figs, peonies, iris and a host of other heirloom trees, shrubs and flowers. Garden interest all year long. Enjoy leisurely walks to the Rappahannock River, special events, NN Burger, cocktails on the patio at the Essex Inn, restaurants and more. Some Photos have been virtually staged. A Must See!
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $299,950
Welcome to 218 High Street...a beautiful colonial in historic Petersburg! An owner/investor's delight...this property has already been respectfully preserved with tons of its original architectural features! On the main level off the entryway, a large living room, an oversized eat-in kitchen perfect for entertaining and a half bath that has been roughed in awaiting completion. The basement hosts a large bedroom, bathroom, a laundry area and large roughed-in space for an additional bedroom all with a separate entrance leading to a spacious, private courtyard! The second level has a large bedroom with a fireplace and a full bath! This house is a must see!
8 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $309,500
This is a home to be appreciated by a lover of history and antiques. The living room is huge with curved corners and Corinthian Columns. It has both a wrap around porch and a screened back porch. It even has a screened balcony on the second floor attached to two of the bedrooms. Both central air conditioning and heating were just added in April of this year. The plumbing to all the bathrooms was completely replaced in February of this year. The lovely iron radiators and claw foot tubs remain as a reminder of the home’s rich history. As with homes of that era it has a huge eat in kitchen. It needs remodeling but the structure of this home is solid. The 8 bedrooms could be remodeled to craft two en suite bedrooms with a screened in balcony to walk out on to over look the garden. Some of the other bedrooms would make an excellent office and there is even enough room for a billiards room while maintaining a dining room, living room and office. The yard is large enough for both a tennis court and a pool!
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $399,950
Built in 1915 renovated in 2005. New Roof in 2018~New Central AC in 2021~Walking distance to VCU, Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping~ Two tiled full Bathrooms~ Condo is currently rented as a 4 bedroom ~ Decorative non working fireplace with Mantels~ All appliances convey~ Alarm System~ Basement for extra Storage~ 1 off street parking in back~ There are only 2 condos in this building~ Built in pantry~ New windows~
4 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $580,000
Majestic colonial in the heart of Blackstone sits on more than 1 acre in grand style. With 2,000 sq foot back deck for entertaining or the shaded front porch perfect for relaxing, this home is an exquisite example of modern style blended with classic and original details from the early 1900’s. The first floor opens to a grand entrance with a formal living room on the left and an informal den on the right that leads to a formal bright dining room. Follow the dining room into a custom kitchen with center island and lots of storage. A small office, laundry room, and large reading room are to the rear of the house followed by a main bedroom with full en-suite bath that completes the first floor. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with full bath between them as well as a large full apartment including full kitchen, living area, bedroom, bathroom, and separate entrance via the metal circular stairs. The third level has a large open room great for recreation or storage with an adjacent full bath. Finally, there is an oversized garage currently in use as a 1200 sf workshop and a separate storage shed in the back.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $795,000
Outstanding Investment Opportunity. 1.84 Acres that fronts Pole Green Road between I 295 and Bell Creek Rd. Hanover County Planning and Zoning has currently designated this Parcel and Adjoining Parcels for rezoning as Mixed Use, depending on Buyers needs. This is a Fast growing Commercial Area. Property is located across from the new ABC Warehouse and Sheets. Currently rented, this property features a 2 story colonial with partial unfinished basement, 2339 Sq. Ft, 4 Bedrooms , 2 Baths . additional out buildings. House and out buildings sold "As Is" Inspections for informational purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $104,999
Spacious cash flowing property perfect for an investor looking in the area.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $115,000
In the center of everything! Centre Hill Court is an historic district unto itself. Situated around the Centre Hill Mansion museum. The area has been the sight of several movie shootings and historic events. This property sits on a key corner below the mansion and has skyline views of the City and the river. It is in need of total renovation and has been partially gutted. Building materials inside are available to help with the job. The third floor (walk-up attic) is ready to add two additional bedrooms and one bath if necessary. This house has a major presence in a neighborhood of many restoration projects. This is a must-see for any historic renovation fans.
3 Bedroom Home in Mineral - $185,000
Amazing investment opportunity!! Over 4 acres in the historic town of Mineral. Endless options for improvement! The original home and trailer are on separate septic systems. Can fix and flip and or use as new construction or development! The homes are occupied by tenants, so please be courteous while visiting the site.
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $119,950
What a great find! Get seller financing on this cute home! It is the perfect deal to buy and fix/rent out or to fix and flip for a nice profit! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,492 square feet, this home has lots of nice features including an enclosed front porch, vinyl siding and windows, and fenced yard. Recent comps in the area suggest $235K+ after rehab. This home needs repairs, TLC, and being sold “as-is”. For investors, this home will make a great investment property and should cash flow very well while building wealth! As your agent about the owner financing!
4 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $140,000
A HUGE HOUSE WITH 2,432 SQUARE FEET UNDER $200,000: This two story home sits on a quiet road within walking distance to downtown Blackstone. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and an option for a 4th bedroom and additional study, sitting on 0.63 acre. You will find an enormous open and bright kitchen, dining room, living room and family room. There is also an option for a first floor primary suite. All appliances convey as well with the home to include a new washer and dryer. All electrical has been redone as of October 2022. What else could you possibly need?
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $135,000
NEW PRICE!! CALLING ALL INVESTORS or make this New Kent County home your own with your own flooring and paint colors!! Partially renovated ranch style home in the Windsor Shades neighborhood with easy access to I-64, convenient to Richmond, Williamsburg, and Virginia Beach. Sub-flooring and drywall with floor installation and painting buyer's responsibility. New vinyl siding, roof 3 years old, kitchen and baths updated, brick fireplace in living room. As-Is, Seller will not make any repairs or inspections, including termite, well, and septic. Turning on power for any inspections is the Buyer's responsibility.
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $335,000
Welcome to this large Petersburg home located in the Walnut Hills community. The House and garage sit on 2 lots both included in this transaction. The large front porch adds so much character to the exterior look of the home. Upon entering the home the open foyer and office area welcome you. On the first floor there is a large primary bedroom as well as a guest bedroom den with new carpet and the brick fireplace is flanked with built-in shelves. The Kitchen has newly painted cabinets and tile floor. Off of the kitchen is a 10X16 screend porch looking out into a large backyard that is partically fenced in. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms as well as 2 flex areas. Outback there is a 2.5 car detached garage that is connected to a seperate electrial panel from the home. Parking is off street in the back of the home. The home has been updated throughout with new paint and carpet and is move-in ready. You won't want to miss out on the opportunity to see this home in person. The location is only 7 minutes from Ft. Lee and 25 minutes to downtown. The home is offered "AS IS" and inspections are informational only. Home Warranty included. Schedule a showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $220,000
Welcome Home to 17 E Blake Lane over 1200 sq. ft. with basement. Needs a little TLC to make this your dream home. Detach garage and off street parking. There is a lot of potential in this home and will be a great home for it's next owner. Great for an investor or someone looking for a small project. HOME SOLD AS IS WHERE IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $99,900
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH IN THE HEART OF NOTTOWAY COUNTY . THIS HOME STILL NEEDS SOME WORK BUT HAS GREAT POTENTIAL. PAVED DRIVEWAY AND CARPORT . FENCED IN BACK YARD . LESS THAN 10 MIN FROM BURKVILLE TRAIN STATION , WALKING DISTANCE TO CREWE COUNTRY CLUB . CASH OFFERS ONLY
3 Bedroom Home in Manquin - $324,950
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $199,000
You are almost home! Come view this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the highly favorable river front neighborhood of Historic City Point. This home recently had electrical, plumbing and HVAC upgrades with all inspections from Hopewell City passed. Bring your vision for the furnishes and make this house into your home. Home is selling "AS-IS" Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent
3 Bedroom Home in Disputanta - $85,000
Calling all Investors! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on 1.002 Acres in Prince George. Eat-in Kitchen, nicely sized bedrooms. Good potential. This house is sold strictly As-Is, Where-Is. CASH SALE ONLY!
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $97,500
BACK ON MARKET NO FAULT OF THE SELLER! Positive Cash-Flow Potential. Historical Renovation Plans for the Duplex have already been approved by the Historical Society.
2 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $198,000
BACK ON THE MARKET! Last buyers financing fell through. 3 Separate lots being sold. These are legally non conforming buildable lots so no boundary line adjustments can be made per County. Sell off or build homes on the other 2 lots or keep the whole 2.4 acres to yourself, privacy & a home of your own just outside the town of Louisa. Walking in the back door is a bonus room to be used as another bdrm or anything else, then country kitchen w/granite counters, separate laundry rm w/access to cellar below kitchen, full dining, full bathrm, living rm & two bdrms off to the left before reaching the front door where you will want to sit a moment on the full front porch and watch the yard. Two exterior sheds. House has a metal roof, newer well and alternative septic system within the past 5 years while it was being used as a rental. Own your own home for less than you pay in monthly rent! Conveniently located just outside of the town of Louisa and only 14 miles to Zions Crossroads. Property location qualifies for rural zero down loans. All inspections passed & FHA Appraisal came in at 210k 1/17/23. House is move in ready for you. Freshly painted porch for the summer! Bring on the offers!
3 Bedroom Home in Dunnsville - $795,000
This waterfront home is situated on 3.3 acres with sand beach, pier and 300'+ of frontage on the Rappahannock. The view is both long and wide. Improvements include a 2 car detached garage as well as a 30' X 50' metal pole building with lean-to and car port. The home features a large sunroom facing the River and a porch wrapping around on one side of the house. The eat in kitchen opens to a family room and on to the sunroom offering a wonderful river view from the minute you step in the back door. The kitchen features custom hickory cabinetry and new laminate flooring. A laundry/pantry/office adjoins the kitchen. There are spacious formal living and dining rooms with hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the living room. The first floor primary bedroom is spacious with ample closet space and a remodeded bath with low threshold shower. The 2 upstairs bedrooms are large enough to accommdate all the grandkids. This home has undergone serveral renovations and offers comfortable year round living only 1 hour from Richmond. You can work from home with Breezeline high speed internet.
4 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $349,900
This stately colonial revival features all of the classic upscale accents that you desire in a fine home. Recently reconditioned, this four bedroom, two and a half bath home is in "like new" condition and ready for you. Step into the foyer and immediately notice the beautiful pegged oak flooring, crown moulding and robust woodwork found throughout the home. Through the double doors you will find a grand living room with a gorgeous fireplace with artisan-crafted mantlepiece and hearth. Continue through the french doors on to the airy sunporch filled with natural light. Prepare your favorite meals in the new kitchen and enjoy them in spacious formal dining room. The den is a great place to relax by the cozy gas fire logs and the office space will be quite useful. Take the oak staircase to the upper floor when you will find four rather large bedrooms and two full baths. Each bedroom is attached to one of the bathrooms with is a very unique feature. The primary bedroom has an attached auxiliary room which would make a perfect nursery, sitting room or large walk-in closet. Its location is superb on a street with numerous other nice homes. Routes 360 and 460 are just minutes away! AS IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Mineral - $2,295,000
This picturesque 100+ acre farm includes the original home, 2 bedroom guest house, lake with cabin, pond, barn, and more! The historic main home, originally built in 1892, is loaded with original character, including lovely pine floors, yet is wonderfully renovated for modern living and entertaining. With stunning curb appeal, spectacular views throughout, and graciously proportioned rooms, this property is exceptional. The kitchen features an oversized island, granite, gas cooking, top of the line appliances, fireplace, and adjoins the great room. This comfortable space features walls of windows, an eating area, and leads to the covered terrace. There is a formal dining room for entertaining and a cozy living room for relaxing. The enviable 1st floor owners’ suite is truly luxurious and captures more amazing views. Upstairs, there are 3 additional bedrooms, each with private en-suite bathroom and dressing room. There is so much flexibility in this home for living and working, including the 1st floor office, and the wine room, rec room, and den in the basement. Do not miss this gorgeous property with more than 6,600 sq ft of living space in the primary home alone!
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $799,950
Take a dive into the rich history of this 1920s luxury condo in the City of Richmond! Full of light & overlooking historic Monroe Park, this 4B, 4Ba unit is one of a kind. With a private entry & a spacious private terrace off the courtyard, this Prestwould condo stands out. Upon entering, you’ll notice the abundance of natural light, high ceilings & architectural details. The 1st fl offers a grand entry, expansive living room w multiple seating areas, family/media room that is also perfect for entertaining, & can also be used as a 1st fl master. Elegant dining w access to private terrace will make this "real cook’s" kitchen one to remember. The pass-thru provides additional bar & lounge space for transitioning between cooking to cocktails to dinner. Stairs or elevator take you to the 2nd fl with 3 full baths & 4 bedrooms - each w a beautiful park/city or courtyard view! Walk out your front door and you’re steps away from VCU, parks, museums, theaters, restaurants, shops & MORE! Quick & easy access to air & rail transportation – 20 mins to RIC Intl. Airport & 10 mins to Main Street Station. Pet friendly & parking is never a hassle, as this unit comes w a dedicated parking spot.
1 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $265,000
The value of this property lies in the large deposits of granite. The property features a large creek and two natural water springs. Just within 1 mile from granite mining operations this would be an investors dream. Flip the house and parcel off the granite or sell the mineral rights. The house was built in 1913 and has no well or septic and is served by an outhouse. Part wooded, part cleared. Great for hunting!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,099,000
Want to live in the Historic Fan District but don’t want the maintenance of a 100+ year old home? Look no further than 1415 Park Avenue! Over the past 2 years this builder spared no detail or expense taking this home back to the original brick walls and then rebuilding the home with an open floor plan. All systems, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roof, walls, windows, insulation, drywall … etc. have all been replaced with state of the art systems. Walls separating entry hall, front room and dining room were structurally removed to provide the perfect open floor plan. Beautiful bay window with rounded glass windows provides a glimpse into the homes original architecture and views of Park Avenue homes. The chef’s kitchen is at the center of the home with quartz countertops, center island with seating. Off the back of the home is the powder room and family room. Primary suite is at front of the home with walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. Primary bath has dual vanity, separate WC and frameless glass shower. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry complete second floor. Brick patio out back with awning and off street parking for one car. See attached builder specifications.
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $315,000
THIS IS YOUR CHANCE FOR A TURNKEY HOME IN HISTORIC WALNUT HILL. Completely renovated but still boasting character throughout, this home has been fully updated - 2 brand new HVAC Units, New roof, all New kitchen w/white cabinets, new stainless appliances & much more. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, over 2000ft2 and a first floor guest rm/primary, its a must see! Upon entering from the front porch, you will appreciate the renovated details inside including new vinyl plank flooring, original hardwood upstairs & new paint & trim throughout. The main level features a large family room w/brick fireplace, dining area, bedroom w/full bath & laundry room. The kitchen is a must see w/ brand new white shaker cabinets, quartz counters & SS appliances. Upstairs you'll find the primary bedroom with a beautiful ensuite tiled bath. Two more bedrooms complete the second level. The basement provides space for storage or a future rec room with 1/2 bath rough-in, left for you to decide what to use it for! The spacious front porch is made for you to make memories with friends & family this summer. Schedule your visit today, not an inch of this home was left untouched & its ready for you to call it HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $375,000
Welcome to 5448 Mechanicsville Turnpike. Here is your opportunity to have over 9 acres of Agricultural land in Hanover County. Property is located on 360 with road front and potential commercial options as well. Conveniently located to interstates, restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and much more. Schedule your private tour of the property today!
6 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,295,000
If you are looking for a large (4,500sqft) historic home with modern renovations, this is the one! Perched on Arthur Ashe Blvd overlooking Monument Avenue, the grand features such as 11 ft ceilings, quarter turned three story staircase, detailed crown molding, pocket doors, archways, stained and leaded glass windows blend beautifully with the modern renovations. The first floor features a large front hall, formal living and dining, family room, back staircase, and renovated eat in kitchen. The second floor features four bedrooms, two & a half baths, and laundry room. The primary suite in the rear includes a renovated bathroom, walk in closet, and private balcony. The third floor features two bedrooms and a full bath. The clean basement offers flex space and storage. There are two off street parking spaces in the rear(electric car outlet) behind the blue stone patio. Just a few blocks from the VMFA or Scotts Addition, this true three story six bedroom house is an ideal city house!
4 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $318,700
This lovely 1905 farmhouse sits among fruit and flowering trees just on the outskirts of Blackstone. The 10 foot ceilings open up the space and the tall nearly floor to ceiling windows provide a view of the whole countryside, including the hundreds of blooming bulbs planted on the grounds. These 5+ acres are perfect for chickens, sheep, horses, dogs, work or play. The house and grounds provide some of those small projects to keep you busy but not overwhelmed. Inside the rooms are spacious and the convenient bedroom downstairs is attached to the hall bath for easy access. The family room flows nicely into the dining room into the kitchen. The door in the kitchen and the door at the end of the foyer lead to the covered rear porch and backyard. The out buildings can have multiple uses depending on your imagination. Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom home, full of possibilities for your family.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $339,000
Wow! 4 bathrooms first and second floor primary suites. Total and Complete renovation makes this home move in ready featuring real hardwood floors, formal living room, formal dining room, modern Kitchen with all new appliances and granite counter tops, The best 1st floor feature is the 1st floor primary suit with a full featured luxury bath. 2nd floor features 2 full baths 2 large bedrooms including large primary suite with tons of closet space and a full bath. The large, covered patio is great for outdoor entertaining, parties, barbeque, dancing etc. Sold as is . The Listing Agent is related to the Corp Designated Signer. The listing agent is an officer of the Selling Corporation
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $150,000
This home needs to be updated and brought back to its original glory.
2 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $45,034
Investor a great rental in the heart of Crewe VA. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, there is an extra room off one of the bedrooms which could be made into a bathroom. There is a carport on the left side of the home and is long you can get 2 cars under it. Home is sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS, With no WARRANTIES implied.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $599,500
Interested in owning a piece of American history? Welcome to historic & equestrian friendly Aspen Hill! This home was known to be a tavern and hospital in the civil war and is loaded with charm and character. The main portion of the home was built in 1750, pre-revolutionary war. Large addition added in ~1990. Features include original wide plank pine floors throughout, 7 fireplaces, English basement w/ original brick, roman numeral beams, and root cellar. Underfloor room for hiding valuables, addition using historically repurposed hardwoods, molding, and beams. 4 original wooden staircases, multiple built-ins, exposed brick, bulls eye molding, and 14' ceilings. The home sits on a pristine 10 acre parcel with beautiful sunsets. Mostly cleared for horses, large creek in back, 4-stall center isle barn, tack, feed room. Hay shed, tool sheds, pole barn, Generac generator, new electric panel, fresh paint, newer 5-zone furnace backup, heat pumps, two reflection ponds, 2 brick patios, and a brand new conventional septic system! Newer appliances all convey. 4 bedrooms, 2 with fireplaces, 3.5 bath, w/over 3,500 sq ft of living space! Schedule your private showing today!
6 Bedroom Home in Bruington - $1,575,000
Welcome To Marlborough Circa 1835. An Equestrian 38.50 Acre Gem Located In Historic Bruington. Modified And Expanded In 1851 In The Greek Revival Style Complimented By Large Columns At Front Entrance. Renovations/Additions Were Completed By Current Owner For Modern Convenience While Maintaining It's Historic Features And Character. Marlborough Offers Graciously Appointed Rooms Featuring A Large Formal Dining Room W/ FP, Formal Parlor W/ Built-Ins, Fully Renovated Kitchen With Granite, Stainless Appliances. Luxurious 1st Floor Primary Ensuite W/ Sitting Room. Home Boasts Original Wood And Brick Flooring. Second Floor-4 Additional Bedrooms And Full Bath. The English Basement Offers 6th Bedroom, Keeping Room And Family Room-Each W/ FP. The Property Boasts A Two Story Barn W/Heated/Cooled Shop, Loft, 1/2 Bath. Interior And Exterior Stalls, Run-In Sheds W/ Fans, 3 Paddocks And Riding Ring. Garage Wired For EV. Whole Farm Generator, Pond, Home Is Sprinklered And Offers Full Farm Video-Security System. Featured On 2005 VA Historic Garden Week Tour. New Roof 2021. Recent Painted Exterior. Deck And Stone Patio. Security Code-Gated Rear Entrance. An Additional 98 Acres-Can Be Purchased
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $515,000
Welcome to your Southern Classic dream home! This historic gem sits on 30 acres of stunning land, boasting a mini horse farm with a fenced double pasture and dressage area, perfect for horse lovers. Originally built in 1900, this home features a grand foyer, wood floors, and unique details throughout that exude elegance and character. Enjoy the Florida room or entertain in the formal dining and living areas. Upstairs, spacious bedrooms await with the same attention to detail as the main floor. The basement features a laundry area and is sealed and certified by JES with two sump pumps. An easy walk-up attic provides ample storage space, and the newer boiler ensures comfort and reliability. Outside, a finished room with sink and storage and an additional building with full baths offers flexibility for use as a garage or in-law suite. Enjoy your summers relaxing in the above ground pool. The property also features a covered area in the second pasture and a great portion of wooded land which ideal for outdoor recreation and privacy. Conveniently located to Tri Cities, Richmond, and Hampton Roads, this home is full of character, history, and opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $429,900
HISTORY, CHARACTER & ACREAGE!! This FULLY updated 1890's Farmhouse located on 5 ACRES has it ALL and is an absolute STUNNER! BEAUTIFUL updated kitchen with New Cabinets, original farm sink, new honed granite countertops, restored hardwood floors, new subway backsplash, all new stainless appliances and custom furniture island that conveys with the home. Home has mudroom with washer/dryer hookup and pantry with wood shelving off rear deck entrance. First floor full bath with new vanity , fixtures, and shiplap, shower, and new ceramic floors! Large inviting family room and large dining /FLEX room on main level. Up stairs features 3 VERY LARGE bedrooms and one full bath all newly updated off hall. All NEW windows. This home has been fully updated and shows beautifully! SO much charm and Character and beautiful views. Don't miss this opportunity to have your very own 1890's farmhouse on 5 Acres near so many things to do. Enjoy all the nearby amenities of Lake Anna, Wineries, Breweries, & Boating ALL less than 10 minutes away!!
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $400,000
INVESTOR SPECIAL!!! Welcome to your chance to own a piece of Richmond's history and help develop the future of the Churchill neighborhood! This property features a 1500 SF home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as three lots. The lots are all buildable and are cleared. Historically, four total homes have been built on the property.
3 Bedroom Home in Cumberland - $449,000
Wonderful Historic Home built in 1903 . Full front porch, 9 foot ceilings, fireplace, wood floors , kitchen, dining room, family room , rear covered deck. Central AC, Hardiplank siding, 2 car garage, old log cabin next to the home. Exterior barn, chicken coup, stable and more . Private pond for fishing or for livestock . Nice beautiful setting on 21.1 Acres , needs TLC . Being sold AS-IS !
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $476,000
Winner of 2016 Historical Petersburg Foundation Award is on the market !! This historic beauty has been meticulously kept and rennovated! This Circa 1897 Italianate style home is one that you can't miss!Boasting over 4,000 square feet,this spacious 5 bedroom3 FULL bath property is a hosts dream! As you enter you can not help but to be guided around the exterior as you explore the wrap around front and rear porches. The interior features multiple parlors that can be modernly used as offices, recreation rooms or sitting rooms. To add to the charm of the property there are nine fireplaces + state of the art kitchen equipped with Viking stainless steel Appliances , Gas Cooking+ LED lighting throughout . Natural light floods this home through the floor to ceiling windows . The evening sun reflects beautifully off of the refinished original , heart pine wood floors throughout ! 11”+ ceilings on both levels make this home feel huge! This home is the perfect combination of Old Towne Petersburg with touches of modernization throughout . Conveniently located in walking distance to shops and restaurants this property is a real treat! Come and experience it for yourself today !
4 Bedroom Home in Aylett - $425,000
Welcome to Woodlawn. This historic 1820’s home situated on 3.48 acres has been recently renovated and offers a mix of farmhouse charm and modern upgrades including high speed internet. The warm, welcoming front porch with breathtaking views leads into a large foyer and living room with newly re-finished heart of pine wood floors. Through the large window cased hallway opening you walk into a brand new kitchen! The kitchen features, white shaker style cabinets, large plank luxury vinyl, stainless steal appliances, butcher block countertops and a farmhouse sink. Off of the kitchen you will find your first primary bedroom with two walk-in closets, a gorgeous fireplace and its own bathroom with custom tile. This bedroom also has a unique space on the floor above it that could be utilized for a bedroom or office. Upstairs you will be in your own world as the 2nd floor is a primary suite all its own, featuring a walk-in closet and full bathroom with custom tile. In the basement you will find new luxury vinyl flooring as you walk into the bright, 3rd primary bedroom with its own full bathroom. From there you’ll enter the laundry room, and then into the 4th and final bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Cumberland - $549,950
Great opportunity to own Cartersville Tavern (formerly Palmore Tavern), which has the distinction of being on both the National & Virginia Historic Registries. Situated on a bluff overlooking the James River, the Tavern is recognized by the 1934 WPA (Works Progress Administration) as “the most significant building” in the Cartersville Historic District. Built in 1790, the property abounds with 18th century charm with heart pine floors, hand-hewn exposed ceiling beams, exposed brick walls, Buckingham slate roof, handblown glass transoms & windows, and over 100 English and American boxwoods. Other notable features include 9’+ ceilings, 9 fireplaces (6 with gas logs), 2 eat-in kitchens, 4 covered porches, double parlor, and a 20’ X 40’ in ground pool. The Little Museum features many unique artifacts and houses the original mailboxes of the Palmore Tavern post office, including one belonging to Robert E. Lee, who received mail there for 5 months following the Civil War. Cartersville Tavern is 1 minute to the Goochland County line, 3 minutes to the Powhatan County line, 35 minutes to both Chesterfield and Short Pump, and is less than an hour to either Richmond or Charlottesville.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $211,500
Great Investment Opportunity! Long term tenants in place but with month-to-month tenancy if you are looking to occupy. This single family home with in-law suite boasts two 700 sq.ft. living quarters (each with a bedroom, a living room, an eat in kitchen and a bathroom).
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $675,000
Welcome to Prestwould Condominiums where elegance, historic charm and architectural details overlook Monroe Park and are a short walk to restaurants, theaters, museums and University events. This lovely condo greets offers secure street access, a lobby and courtyard. Take the elevator up to the 9th floor and enter through a large, welcoming foyer complete with wood floors throughout and 10' ceilings. This beautiful condo is full of natural light shining through the many windows, most of which are adorned with plantation shutters. The rooms are large and include details such as crown moldings, chair rails and 4" baseboards. Feel the sophistication in the formal living and dining rooms, as well as the comfort of the office/den, each of the bedrooms and updated kitchen. With its many closets, cabinets and built-in shelving, there is plenty of storage for your treasures. The kitchen has white lacquer cabinetry, some w/ glass doors to show off china or wares and is complete with a large peninsula for casual dining and prep space, an eat-in area and hidden w/d. Down the hall is the primary bedroom with en-suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Don't wait to make it your own!
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $329,900
*BACK ON MARKET - NO FAULT OF SELLER*Beautifully Renovated Two-Story Home situated on a large level lot in sought after Walnut Hill Historic District tucked on the last street adorned by vast pine trees. Open porch provides a covered outdoor space for relaxing or socializing, and the columns add a sense of grandeur and elegance to the overall design and beauty. Featuring 4 bdrms, 2.5 bthrms, living rm, dining rm, kitchen, morning rm, family rm, and full basement. Upon entry into the home, you will be in the living room that provides a view of the front porch with plenty of lighting and a wood burning fireplace. Dining room has french doors that can be closed for privacy and easy access to the kitchen. Modern upgrades that enhance the functionality and style of this kitchen include Granite countertops, ss appliances, wood cabinetry with black hardware & pantry. Family room includes a brick-burning FP, bay window with views of the deck, and recessed lighting. Primary bedroom is on the first floor offers a private bthrm, walk-in closet, fan, and carpeting. 3 big bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bthm. Basement is great for storage or living space. This is a One-of-a-kind home!
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $50,000
This 2 bedroom 1 full bath home is sold as is. Needs a little TLC to make it a loving home again for the right investor. Original hdwood floors. High ceilings in bedrooms, bathroom had some recent updates. Huge porch on entire front of home. Flat back yard on corner lot.
1 Bedroom Home in Manquin - $219,950
INVESTORS DREAM- 2 CURRENTLY LEASED , WELL MAINTAINED/ UPDATED DWELLINGS on 2 lots ( 5 ac and 3.5 ac) and large- 2 car garage FOR ONE PRICE! Adorable renovated 1 bedroom ( large enough to be split for 2 bedrooms) bath, open kitchen / living room home currently leased for $875.00 on a month to month lease and a 2 bedroom 1 bath single wide ( not included in real estate assessment- considered personal property) currently rented for $850.00 on a month to month lease. Both tenants have been in place over 2 years. Beautiful, property with a small creek running through the parklike wooded backdrop. Properties share well, septic and electric meter. Electric is included with rent.