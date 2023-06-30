LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:
- William T. Boland III, D.M.D., renewed 1,046 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico County. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord.
- Douglas S. Belt, D.D.S., renewed 1,013 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico County. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord.
- ME By Design LLC leased 2,220 square feet at 320 Libbie Ave. in Richmond. Jim McVey represented the landlord.
- John F. Van Der Hyde & Associates Inc. leased 45,449 square feet at 3901 Westerre Parkway in Henrico County. Eric Hammond, Eliza Izard and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord.
- Glacier Health and Development Center LLC leased 6,400 square feet at 2006 Bremo Road in Henrico County. Ben Boykin and Jamie Galanti represented the tenant.
- Odyssey Reinsurance Company leased 4,162 square feet at 3900 Westerre Parkway in Henrico County. Eric Hammond, Eliza Izard and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord.
- The Bikini Bar LLC leased 418 square feet at 4901 Fitzhugh Ave. in Richmond. Ben Boykin and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord.
- Tigeraire Inc. leased 2,675 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico County. Eric Hammond, Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord.
People are also reading…
Colliers reports the following transactions:
- Virginia Education Association leased 10,079 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Richmond. David Wilkins, Matt Anderson and Catherine Walker represented the landlord.
- EMH of Virginia LLC leased 2,109 square feet at 1503 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico. David Wilkins, Matt Anderson and Catherine Walker represented the landlord.
- Department of Social Services leased 100,010 square feet at 5600 Cox Road in Glen Allen. Malcolm Randolph and Wood Thornton represented the landlord.
- Gerzk LLC leased 435 square feet at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Glen Allen. Rebecca Barricklow, David Wilkins and Joe Marchetti represented the landlord.
- V-Envisage Solutions Incorporated leased 488 square feet at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Glen Allen. Rebecca Barricklow, David Wilkins and Joe Marchetti represented the landlord.
- Pyramid Consulting Inc. leased 986 square feet at 1602 Rolling Hills Drive in Henrico. Catherine Walker, David Wilkins and Matt Anderson represented the landlord.
- MC Innovations LLC leased 2,545 square feet at 5540 Falmouth St. in Richmond. David Wilkins represented the landlord.
- Glam R Us Events LLC leased 3,208 square feet at 1508 East Parham Road in Richmond. Rebecca Barricklow, David Wilkins and Joe Marchetti represented the landlord.
- The L.E. Myers Co leased 6,406 square feet at 11520 Nuckols Road in Glen Allen. Frank Hargrove represented the landlord while Jimmy Martin and Harrison McVey represented the tenant.
- Jersey Mike's Subs leased 1,500 square feet at 14201 Winterview Parkway in Midlothian. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the landlord.
- Batesville Logistics Inc. renewed 17,934 square feet at 1060 Port Walthall Drive in Colonial Heights. Jimmy Martin represented the landlord.
- MyEyeDr. leased 2,400 square feet at 12241 W. Broad St. in Henrico. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the landlord.
- PAC Solutions LLC leased 3,847 square feet at 7814 Carousel Lane in Richmond. Rebecca Barricklow and Joe Marchetti represented the landlord.
- Dog Krazy Inc. leased 4,814 square feet at 1352 Gaskins Road in Richmond. Peter Vick, Harrison Hall and Maddy Spear represented the landlord.
- Blue Ridge Bank renewed 18,032 square feet at 1801 Bayberry Court in Richmond. David Wilkins and Frank Hargrove represented the tenant.
- The Clovely Corporation renewed 2,900 square feet at 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Richmond. Rebecca Barricklow and David Wilkins represented the landlord.
- Coverstar Central Inc. leased 8,828 square feet at 340 Hill Carter Parkway in Ashland. Catherine Walker, John Carpin, Jimmy Martin and Malcolm Randolph represented the landlord while Harrison McVey represented the tenant.
- Cary Street Partners LLC expanded 3,937 square feet at 4401 Waterfront Drive in Glen Allen. Malcolm Randolph represented the tenant.
- D.R. Horton Inc. renewed 9,180 square feet at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive in Midlothian. John Carpin represented the landlord.
- SMC Corporation of America renewed 4,313 square feet at 4953 Cox Road in Glen Allen. John Carpin represented the landlord.
- Raquel Howell Sutherland leased 330 square feet at 7202 Glen Forest Drive in Richmond. David Wilkins and Rebecca Barricklow represented the landlord.
- Centcom Global Inc. renewed 1,443 square feet at 5540 Falmouth Street in Richmond. David Wilkins and Rebecca Barricklow represented the landlord.
- Page Sutherland Page Inc. leased 9,028 square feet at 4991 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen. David Wilkins represented the tenant.
- Gateway Healthcare Professionals LLC leased 1,431 square feet at 5540 Falmouth Street in Richmond. David Wilkins and Rebecca Barricklow represented the landlord.
- R.S.V.P. Inc. expanded 3,952 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Richmond. John Carpin and Gray Bryant represented the landlord.
- Highfill Painting, LLC renewed 1,975 square feet at 1578 E. Parham Road in Richmond. Rebecca Barricklow, Joe Marchetti and David Wilkins represented the landlord.
- Bon Secours - Richmond Community Hospital LLC expanded 3,650 square feet at 5875 Bremo Road in Richmond. Malcolm Randolph, John Carpin and Catherine Walker represented the landlord.
- Virginia Weight and Wellness renewed 4,093 square feet at 4439 Cox Road in Glen Allen. Rebecca Barricklow and John Carpin represented the landlord.
- EcoShield Pest Control Washington D.C. LLC leased 7,262 square feet at 4949 Cox Road in Glen Allen. John Carpin represented the landlord.
- Virginia Sheriffs' Association expanded 3,816 square feet at 901 E. Byrd St. in Richmond. David Wilkins and Matt Anderson represented the landlord.
Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
- Conduent State Healthcare LLC renewed 16,747 square feet of office space at Boulders Office Center at 1011 Boulder Springs Drive in Chesterfield County. Amy J. Broderick and Evan Magrill represented the landlord.
- Phone Express and Electronics leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at Eastgate Town Center at Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County. David Crawford and Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord.
- Sharkey's Cuts for Kids leased 1,342 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Commons at 4300 Pouncey Tract Road in Henrico County. Annie O’Connor and Nicki Jassy represented the landlord.
- Veronica’s Closet leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Dunn Shopping Center at 3714 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover County. Michael A. Shaia represented the landlord.
Porter Realty Company Inc. reports the following transaction:
- Holiday Signs Inc. leased 18,733 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11930 Old Stage Road in Chesterfield County. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transaction:
- Benjamin Pully purchased 273 acres for $500,000 at Creighton Road and Hope Haven Drive in Henrico County from The Nature Conservancy. Brent Altaffer and Hank Campbell represented the seller.