LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Mainsail Wealth Advisors LLC renewed its lease of 2,066 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.

Garrison Insurance Agency Inc. leased 2,040 square feet at 8405 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Brenntag Mid-South Inc. renewed its lease of 28,000 square feet of industrial space at 738 Goodes St. in Richmond.

Transformations by Jill LLC leased 9,547 square feet of industrial space at 10780 Old Washington Highway in Henrico.

Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment LLC renewed its lease of 9,343 square feet of industrial space at Eastport I, 5600-5626 Eastport Blvd., in Henrico.

Bon Secours Urgent Care leased 4,288 square feet of retail space for a clinic at Duckridge Landing, 14400 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Flourish Spaces leased 3,851 square feet of retail space at River Road Shopping Center II, 5003 Huguenot Road, in Richmond.

Mystreet Community Management renewed its lease of 3,024 square feet of office space at Highland I, 7231 Forest Ave., in Henrico.

America Remembers renewed its lease of 2,879 square feet of office space at 10195 Maple Leaf Court in Ashland.

Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates P.C. renewed its lease of 2,600 square feet of office space at 1506 Hull St. in Richmond.

B-Suites leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at Midlothian Festival Shopping Center, 9550 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

Monarch Mental Health and Wellness leased 1,470 square feet of retail space at 5611 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Sports Backers leased 7,629 square feet of warehouse space at 4103 W. Clay St. in Henrico.

Smash My Trash Richmond leased 5,400 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10370 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

Detective Coating LLC leased 6,940 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10910 Southlake Court in Chesterfield.

Raven Wraps LLC leased 1,735 square feet of office/warehouse space at 7921 W. Broad St., Suite 115-117, in Henrico.

MovingLife LLC leased 1,639 square feet of office space at 8003 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 100, in Henrico.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transaction:

Seventh and Motter LLC purchased 12.6 +/- acres at 10505 North Park Court in Hanover from Northlake Land Investments LLC for $1,400,000. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.

Have Site Will Travel® and The Man with Square Feet® & JLL-Richmond report the following transaction:

Mid Atlantic State Fund LLC purchased 87+/- acres on Bull Church Road in Ruther Glen for $975,000 from Omar Amireh and others co-trustees of Caroline Land Trust 1. John Jay Schwartz and Jake Servinsky represented the parties.