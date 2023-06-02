Amazing 110’ of waterfront home within ground salt water heated pool with LED lighting and waterfall in an exclusive, convenient yet private neighborhood. Yard is fully fenced with unobstructed views of the lake which is fully stocked with some of the biggest bass you have seen. Cruise and fish the lake in your pontoon boat! You will feel like you are in your own private vacation home. Watch the sunset from your large private back stamped concrete patio or from the 2-story windowed wall family room or from your kitchen while you make dinner! Relax on the full front porch with stamped concrete. This house has an open floor plan with 2 staircases to the 2nd floor featuring decorative metal handrail. There is an en-suite bath bedroom with walk in closet on the 1st floor perfect for guests or family. Private entrance mud room with deep sink and counter and custom-built bench and hooks for all the coats shoes and backpacks. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 of which are the opposite end of the master for ultimate privacy. The master bedroom is 14’x24’ with beautiful views of the lake and tray ceiling with recessed lights. Master bath is an enormous 36’x15’ with 2 walk-in closet.

View More