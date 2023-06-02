LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:
Richmond Rolfing LLC leased 800 square feet at 6740 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
Southern Bank & Trust Co. leased 3,240 square feet at 7130 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
Pinnacle Treatment Centers VA-II LLC leased 31,754 square feet of retail space at Midlothian Center, 101-271 Wadsworth Way, in Chesterfield.
Triton Stone Group of New Orleans renewed its lease of 24,000 square feet of industrial space at 10471 Washington Highway in Ashland.
People are also reading…
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists P.C. renewed its lease of 19,628 square feet of office space at 7611 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
Miles & Stockbridge P.C. subleased 11,005 square feet of office space at Riverfront Plaza West, 901 E. Byrd St., in Richmond.
Naborforce Inc. subleased 6,016 square feet of office space at 3015 W. Moore St. in Richmond.
West End Needlepoint leased 4,800 square feet of retail space at Gleneagles Shopping Center, 10426 Ridgefield Parkway, in Henrico.
Westwood Athletics leased 4,280 square feet of retail space at 1105 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond.
Vivo Infusion Virginia LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at Harbour Pointe Village Shopping Center, 13700 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
Morgan Keller Inc. leased 1,368 square feet of retail space at The Westbrook at Brewers Row, 1601 Overbrook Road, in Richmond.
Hudson Enterprises subleased 1,165 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transaction:
2419 Grenoble LLC purchased 23,760 square feet at 2419 Grenoble Road in Henrico from Nick G. Athos and Carol O. Athas for $2,050,000. Colton Konvicka and Ben Bruni represented the seller.
Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
2811 Rady LLC purchased 22.87 acres of industrial-zoned land at 2811 Rady St. in Richmond from Magnolia Development Co. LLC for $725,000 to be used for truck/trailer parking. Danny Holly handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
8209 W Broad Street LLC purchased 8209 W. Broad St. in Henrico, a former bank branch, from Atlantic Union Bank for $1,600,000. Will McGoogan handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Richmond homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $780,000
Welcome to LeGault Homes at Summer Lake. The Aveline is Absolutely Gorgeous and Breathtaking! This home is to be built sitting on .33 of an acre offering privacy, trees, and nearby trails. This home has many included features: 1st floor Guest Room, Screen Porch, Office/Study, Pella windows offering tons of natural light, large kitchen w/island that is great for cooking and entertaining that opens up to a large living room, Kemper Echo Series 42" kitchen cabinets soft close, granite kitchen countertops, 5" Mannington Engineered included 1st floor (except for bedrooms) & includes second-floor hallway, carpet in bedrooms with 6lb padding, Mudroom, 2nd-floor Primary with double WIC, luxury primary bath, tile primary bath floor, and tile shower, tile floors in secondary baths, stand-alone tub, brushed nickel accessories, fireplace included w/ surround and mantle, Frigidaire appliances, Tankless Water Heater, Recess Lights, 8 total Cable/Data or Phone Prewires, Ceiling Fan Prewires, Designer lighting package, Crown Molding, Elongated Toilets and so much more! Some items showing on the floor plan may be optional.
6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $688,878
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Bellview is a magnificent home designed with a household's growing needs in mind.. This 2-story model has a spacious open living area complete with a stunning kitchen perfect for the inspired home chef. State-of-the-art appliances and a large center island outfit this kitchen with all that is necessary for meal times. The large dining room has space for that farmhouse table with room to seat everyone. And the breakfast nook or island are great for the grab and go meals of a busy household. The large living room has two French doors that open out to a bright airy sunroom. The first floor also has space for the much-needed mudroom, a first-floor bedroom with attached bath and another bedroom or office space. This sprawling floor plan flows into a second level with a retreat-like primary suite. The large bedroom opens onto a sun-filled sitting room as well as a luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms complete the second floor, as well as a decked-out media room and second-floor laundry. High-end finishes like granite countertops and hardwood flooring are used throughout. *Prices may vary depending on layout".
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $537,550
Welcome to The Landings at Meadowville - Chesterfield’s hidden gem. Packed w/ amenities along the James River & set in the Thomas Dale district. Premier homes on flat, wide lots. Enjoy river access, amenities & convenience to major highways. MEET THE SAINT LAWRENCE! The beautiful exterior features an upgraded craftsman elevation with front porch and 2-car SIDE LOAD garage! Enter the home into the spacious foyer that flows into a convenient flex room! Use it how you want or even add French doors for a library! Continue into the large, open family room with sight lines to the gourmet kitchen. The open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. The kitchen, with oversized island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, ample cabinetry, and ALL stainless appliances, is truly a chef's dream! You’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Tucked off of the family room is a private office OR optional 1st fl bedroom! Upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open loft, and laundry room await. But perhaps your biggest help will be from the room we’ve designed just for you - The Owner’s Suite—with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom—you’ll get the rest you need! 3x6 rear landing included
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $499,000
LONG ESCROW PERIOD, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT. Extraordinary custom Transitional located close to the Cold Harbor Battlefield on 2.68 private acres featuring: brick front, 9'ceilings, triple crown molding, hardwood flooring, cherry cabinets, Corian counters, abundant lighting in kitchen, breakfast area, upgraded appliances, gas log fireplace, vaulted, bright Florida room w/ ceramic flooring, 1st floor primary suite, primary bath w/double vanity sink, garden tub, ceramic shower stall, large walk-in closet, 4 more bdrms on 2nd flr, walk-in storage, wireless thru-out home, Aurora lighting system w/5 stations, alarm system, irrigation system (5 zones front, sides,& rear), dual zone A/C,275' drilled deep water well with oxygen injection system and central water charcoal purification, 8x10 shed to convey(no elec.), paved driveway, 2 car side entry garage,12x14 Trex deck.The back of the home features an open backyard with a deck; the perfect spot for grilling, entertaining, or relaxing on a warm summer day! Conveniently located a short drive from 295 and 360! Set your appointment to see this lovely home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $820,725
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $669,990
Spacious two-story foyer.. Elegant formal dining room, great for entertaining. Private home office for telecommuting. Open kitchen with island & cozy dining area. Impressive owner’s suite with sitting room. Relaxing owner’s bath with shower, split vanities & dual walk-in closets. Finished basement rec room included for additional living space.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $704,990
Formal living and dining room off foyer.. Striking kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Spacious great room with ample windows and optional fireplace. Cozy dining area off kitchen with access to backyard. Private home office off kitchen. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Optional Extra Suite on first floor for overnight guests. Finished basement rec room included for additional living space.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $1,500,000
Rare opportunity in Manikin Sabot!!Here is your chance to own this custom built home by J.R. Walker Homes resting on a 3 acre wood lot across from Hermitage Country Club. This custom Cape style home consisting of full wrap front porch, covered rear porch w/exterior being stone & hardiplank. 1st floor consisting of the following:Office off of foyer w/ cased openings, 1st floor bedrm suite w/ custom full bath & huge walk-in closet, large family room w/ fireplace opening to huge eat in custom kitchen w/ granite tops, stainless steel appliances, island & breakfast area. Off kitchen you will find a 13 x 9 walk-in pantry, huge utility room w/ drop zone area built-ins & half bath which leads to the attached 3 car garage. 1st floor also consist of 10 foot ceilings & hardwd floor’s throughout. 2nd floor consisting of 3 large bedrooms one w/ its own private bath & the other 2 share a full bath, huge 23 x 21 rec room area also an expandable walk in attic that is 15 x 32 that could be finished. Unfinished Basement can be added for 70K. This house has not been started yet & we have other plans that we could custom build . Again don’t miss this rare opportunity!!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $1,281,113
Build the Madison on your lot or ours! The stunning Madison plan is starting construction with a December move-in! This home offers a first floor Owner's Bedroom and Bathroom and was featured in Homearama this year. The spacious Family room, Dining room and Kitchen make this space perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Walk out onto the oversized covered rear porch and gain exterior entertaining space. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs with an open loft, great for a rec room or secondary tv room! The oversized 3 car garage gives you plenty of room for parking and storage. With 10' ceilings on the first floor, 9'ceilings on the second floor, Hardie plank siding, metal porch roof, vaulted ceilings in the upstairs loft and a 12' slider door leading from the Family Rm to the Covered Porch, LVT throughout first level, this home lacks nothing! This plan is truly worth seeing! Photos show example of Madison home already built. See Sales Rep for the full list of options to be built into this home and the Builder's Incentive to use our preferred Lender...$15k in April!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $385,000
Wonderful Quad level home with spacious lot and upgraded amenities! This home is located just off Pump Road with convenient access to Short Pump and I-64. Home features refinished hardwood floors (1st & 2nd floors), ceramic tile, new carpet (3rd floor) and engineered wooden flooring (basement); 2 master bedrooms with en-suite and 3 other bedrooms; large living room with adjacent formal dining room; renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and back-splash, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, pantry and pocket door to dining room; basement level family room and laundry room with direct walk out access; front porch; 3.5 baths with tile floors and upgraded vanities; low maintenance vinyl and brick exterior; large corner lot (0.40 acres) with huge fenced-in back yard and spacious driveway / off street parking. Set up an appointment now to see this wonderful well-maintained West End home before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $846,099
Welcome to Lankford’s Crossing! The “WILTON” plan, two level living at its BEST! Florida Split floor plan with a huge wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area. Includes 5 bedrooms, fabulous front porch and 4 car garage! Elevation "B" and EMERALD PACKAGE including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. Plans from 1500sf to 4000sf available. This neighborhood has lots from .4 acres to 13 acres with walking paths to the town of Ashland. Choose from over 20 lots at this price point! With Public Water, Sewer, Natural Gas, and HIGH SPEED INTERNET! RCI BUILDERS is a semi-custom builder that will allow modifications to their floor plans as well as all clients get to utilize a DESIGN CENTER to select all of their finishes and colors! *NOTE: HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $570,000
Are you looking for a full finished walk-out basement? This is it! This home is only 9 months old and is gorgeous. Built by HHHunt and is the Hillcrest model with the Heritage style elevation. The property sits on a large, well landscaped lot with a fenced in backyard that overlooks the woods. The choices the seller made are just perfect from the beautiful Quartz countertops, to wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath, upgraded owner’s en suite bath and so much more. Sellers are sad to go. No need to build when you can move in now and enjoy the wonderful amenities that Meadowville Landing offers.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $458,439
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This 2,620 sq ft layout is designed for the active modern household.. The first floor has an expansive living area complete with hardwood floors throughout. The designed-for-convenience kitchen has granite countertops and 36-42" cabinets. The large center island is not only perfect for meal prep, but doubles as a gathering spot for all. The sophisticated dining room is perfect for entertaining. The second floor is expansive enough to contain 4 bedrooms and an elegant primary retreat. The primary suite in this home was designed for multi career life, keeping in mind different sleeping schedules, with access to the closet both from the bath and bedroom. On the right lot, this home can come with a side-loading garage for maximum curb appeal. Screened porch is optional. *Prices may vary depending on selection of floor plan*
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $534,473
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Custom Homes Of Virginia now offers homes for an emerging lifestyle of multi-generational living, which we call our MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX models.. Your extended household needn't give up their privacy to share a home with you. Each MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX model has its own living quarters (including a primary bedroom and bath, a full kitchen, and dining/living room) as well as a private entrance. Your immediate household has plenty of space in the Kellan-Gen-FLEX home as well. From your two car garage and a handy mudroom to the large open kitchen flanked by a dining room on one end and your living room on the other, your first floor is open concept through and through. Upstairs, you'll find a retreat including a den/play room, a conveniently located laundry room, three more bedrooms, and a bath for a large or growing household. Most importantly, your primary suite with a spa bath for your personal R & R.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $426,385
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Flagmont II 's open concept first floor offers the household equal room to relax as well as entertain.. The second floor provides a respite from everyday living, with a sumptuous primary suite that houses a richly finished spa bath. Placing laundry room with bedrooms was a stroke of genius, of which your family can share, with the two other bedrooms and bath on that floor. Your third story can be your signature. It's large enough for two more bedrooms and a bath or any configuration you can conjure within its footprint. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price there may be additional upgrades, not included, in the photos shown.
7 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $474,257
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Even a large household could get lost in the Kellan V.. Though the home sports 7 bedrooms and 4 full baths, it still reserves room for a large playroom or den, media room for a get away. The primary suite is on the first floor with a brightly lit primary bedroom and luxurious spa bath. You have a choice of venues and plenty of room when entertaining, be it in your open living area or on your rear covered porch and deck. Though we include great standard features, some home owners request additional upgrades that may not be included in our base price. Check with your agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $438,073
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kelvin 2 story has great bones for entertaining or just hanging about.. It maintains the second floor, four bedrooms, including the elegant primary suite and its attending huge walk in closet, with its spa bath, so comforting, one dreads the end of its requirement. The third floor can be your fifth bedroom, or it can become magical as a Media Center, Exercise room, or turned over as a den. The choices are many. The amount listed does not include land and/or development cost. If you have your own lot, wonderful, otherwise, we have an eye upon various locations on which you can build your home. Contact your Agent. Your choices throughout the home can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $459,261
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kenston is our most requested home.. This home has proven flexible, hence our 3 models plus a MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX ready to build. The Kenston 3 Story was requested so often we decided to post it as a stand alone model, so one can do a quick comparison. This home offers the same amenities as the Kenston, with its 5 bedrooms including a large primary suite, and enticing spa bath with dual walk-in closets. Go up one floor to the expansive room, full bath and walk in closet, and your imagination is in charge. Second primary bedroom? en? Media Center? It's entirely up to you! Though most of your wants are included in our standard features, some updates, not included in our base price, may be included in these photos. Check with your agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $461,892
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Our Lochlan model is a sophisticated home with stately exterior features that give it unique character.. Along with the Hardy siding and custom stone accents, this 2-story beauty has an optional second floor balcony adorning its facade. The covered porch off the back of the house also extends the living area to create additional entertaining space. The first-floor flows easily from a classic dining room into an open kitchen with a large island perfect for food prep and gatherings. The sun-drenched living room and optional breakfast nook complete the main space with large windows lining the back wall. The first floor also boasts a bedroom with bathroom which can serve as a guest room or office. The second floor contains 3 bedrooms and an impressive primary suite complete with a large walk-in closet and enticing bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $423,142
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Riley II, like The Riley, is designed to maximize every square foot of space.. The open first floor plan is equally friendly to quaint gatherings and entertainment. The second floor houses the sumptuous primary suite with its luxurious bath and closet that's large enough to sleep four! There are two other bedrooms and a bath located on the second floor. To make short of wash day, the laundry room is right there. The third floor contains two more bedrooms and a bath. Of course, that's our vision, yours might be different. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price there may be additional upgrades, not included, in the photos shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $461,997
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Ronan II has all the wonderful features as the two story version, plus a considerable third floor, which can serve as a fifth bedroom, or, however you can envision the large additional space, including a full bath and a sizeable walk in closet.. The first floor is open concept, which allows great space for entertaining, but each area is well defined incorporating architectural elements. The inviting second floor primary suite, utilizes nearly half of the second floor, and is everything one could hope for. The three brightly lit bedrooms and the laundry take up the rest of the 2nd floor. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price, there may be additional upgrades not included in the photos shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $479,372
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Rourke is a wonderful home for entertaining.. The open concept living area creates venues both indoors, around the kitchen island, and outdoors to the screened porch and open deck. The large primary suite is found on the first floor as well and, it too, opens to the screened porch. The sumptuous spa bath and oversized walk in closet completes this chamber, while the office, mud room and laundry completes the first floor. Upstairs you find two more bedrooms, and two full baths, and an outsized bonus room that is your for the making. Your desires can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price. *The screened porch is optional.*
6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $494,473
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE While the front elevation of our Leigh model may seem very similar to our wildly popular Kenston model, there are plenty of differences inside so we decided she deserved to be set apart.. Downstairs, you'll find open concept living, complete with an office that could be used in a variety of ways. You'll also discover a massive walk-in pantry! The second floor hosts four bedrooms. Three great sized bedrooms share a full bath while the primary suite boasts an amazing spa-like bathroom retreat and a beautiful closet. The third floor is what really sets the Leigh model apart, though. You'll find not only another bedroom and a full bath, but also a HUGE media room, a separated living space and an awesome wet bar area. It's almost like having an apartment on your third floor! *It is optional to add the 60 inch bar.* Oh...and did we mention there is a balcony off that third floor? The options of ways to use this space are limitless. What will you dream up?
4 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,350,000
Stunning new basement plan with 1st Floor 10 foot ceilings, 9'8" in basement. Screen porch. 2 story foyer. Custom build. Coffered ceiling and paneled molding in Dining Room. Wolf appliances and Miele dishwasher in high end kitchen. Third floor can be finished at additional cost to include 5th bedroom/ bath and Loft! Only 9 remaining lots and selling fast!
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $2,192,000
This beautiful home will be built on one of Hallsley's largest lots! An open floor concept complete with a kitchen fit for a chef along with a custom prep kitchen, oversized dining area and two story family room this home has so much to offer. Also on the first floor you will find a guest suite with attached bath, and walk in closet. On the second floor there are three bedrooms each with a walk in closet and private bath. The primary bedroom is also on the second floor complete with a soaking tub, huge walk in shower, his and hers closets and a balcony. Heading down to the basement you will find bedroom 5, an exercise room, and a rec room that walk out to a gorgeous patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $913,933
R-CI Builder's Madison floor plan was featured in 2020's Homearama in Hickory Hill! You will fall in love with the wrap around front porch with multiple double door entrances. This 4000+sf home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 3 car side entry garage. The upgrades are endless! This open floor plan boasts 9' ceilings on the first floor, an open kitchen with upgraded appliances, custom cabinetry, a large island, with a large walk in pantry (ask about our tap room option) off to the side. Perfect for entertaining! The family room has a gas fireplace and 16' multi slide door which leads you onto the oversized covered rear porch. There is also a formal dining room and office with double pocket doors on the first level. Large, first floor owner's bedroom with updated en suite master bath layout with optional wet room, freestanding tub, and upgraded cabinets. Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms all with walk in closets and two full baths. Loft with vaulted ceiling is perfect for additional space! Multiple lots to chose from in this new community. Ask about our $5,000 incentive. House is to be built - photos are of another completed home for visual purposes.
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,757,600
Upon entering this stunning home, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a formal dining room to the left and a home study to the right. The spacious kitchen features commercial appliances, quartz countertops, a walk in pantry and butlers pantry; all open to the breakfast nook and large family room complete with a gas fireplace and beams. Also on the first floor is a guest suite. The basement offers tons of space too! On the second floor you will find three bedrooms each with walk in closets and attached bathrooms. Also on the second floor is primary bedroom with oversized closet and spa like bathroom. Anticipated completion spring 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $1,087,335
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. Two large walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features Kitchen Aid gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, a loft, and a Bonus Rec Room. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options. Customize your plan to fit your needs.
4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $1,870,000
Welcome to 130 West Landing in Burwell's Landing of Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia. This elegant custom home is tucked away on the 15th hole on Plantation Course on .73 Acres. The features are endless with endless zero grout line marble floors throughout, 34' great room ceilings, walk around balcony, spacious kitchen layout with 3 islands, multiple dishwashers, AGA and Wolf Ovens, Butler's Pantry, formal spaces, eat-in kitchen, and a sunroom with imported marble fireplace. The primary suite is on the first floor with marble floors, sitting room, full bathroom, additional bedroom on the first floor, mudroom and designated office with walnut cabinetry. The upstairs is expansive with a fully renovated wet bar, exercise room, open recreation area or loft, and 2 additional bedrooms with full baths. Au Pair or Inlaw suite on the second floor with 4th bedroom. There are 8 total bathrooms with each bedroom having an en suite. The stately exterior has professional landscaping design, zoned sprinkler, 3 car garage, 4 updated HVAC units, sealed crawlspace, and a whole house generator. A true masterpiece with design and style!
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $959,900
RARE Spec Home in Banyan Cove of Magnolia Green! Featuring 5 BR, 4.5 BA, 4263 sq ft, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w. cabinets to the ceiling & custom wood hood, screened rear porch, and 2nd floor loft/game room. Stunning exterior boasts hardiplank siding, full front porch w. craftsman columns. Tons of UPGRADES! Be welcomed into a bright & airy foyer flanked by office/study w. hidden bookcase storage area. Notice incredible details throughout, including 5 1/4" wide hickory wood floors & craftsman trim & wainscoting. Expansive family room centers around cozy, gas FP. and custom built bookcases. Gourmet kitchen is a dream w/granite island & adjacent butler's pantry w. ice maker and glass wall cabinets. Morning room opens to lovely screened porch featuring composite decking w. stamped concrete patio. Retreat upstairs to premier primary suite offering WIC, access to laundry & en suite BA w/tile floors, granite dual vanity, free standng tub & walk-in shower w. tile to the ceiling. Spacious loft is the perfect kids lounge or flex room. BRs 3 & 4 share adjacent hall BA & BR 2 boasts private BA! Fully finished 3rd floor w. huge full bath & tile shower + WIC.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $987,579
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $994,262
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $769,990
Move in ready! The Concord Plan. This new two-story home showcases an appealing modern design, with a three-car garage for added convenience. The first floor features an open-plan layout among the Great Room with fireplace, multi-functional kitchen with WHITE cabinets & casual breakfast room, plus a formal living room/dining room & a secluded study. The second floor hosts a loft that adds shared living space to the home & four bedrooms including a lavish owner’s suite. All this plus a partially finished basement. Haynes Bridge is a collection of single-family homes in Harpers Mill, a master-planned community in Chesterfield, VA. Residents have access to a variety of onsite amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, waterslide, parks, walking trails & over 240 acres of reserved open space. Plenty of popular restaurants & stores nearby, including the Chesterfield Towne Center & Short Pump Town Center. Up to $15,000 towards Closing Costs with the use of preferred lender. Photos of similar style home. Model home located at 16118 Deltic Lane.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $907,911
The Elliott features 3 car garage, 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths. Many upgrades added and included!!!! Total square footage 4266!
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $889,850
Welcome to Independence Farms, featuring the beautiful Madison plan elevation B. This plan features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, first floor office space, 3 car garage, and mudroom. Optional finished third floor space is available! The large first floor owners suite is tucked away for privacy with a luxury owner bathroom! Upstairs has a spacious loft with vaulted ceiling. Independence Farms is an Emerald package community including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. You'll love the large 10 acre tracs of land just minutes from the town of Ashland. Other lots available and! NOTE: This home is to be built.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $390,000
Springford Farms boasts a variety of large 1-3 acre estate lots in the heart of Chesterfield. This lovely community features new homes built by West Homes, where we pride ourselves on providing our customers well-built, stylish homes at a GREAT price! The homes in Springford Farms range from 2,900-4,339 sq. ft. and are located only minutes away from Hull Street and 288.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $1,200,000
Custom-built home by Dogwood Homebuilders.
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $850,380
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $756,524
5 Bedroom Home in Mineral - $1,998,000
Resort style living in this Luxury Waterfront Retreat, situated along the tranquil shores of Lake Anna's private side, which offers spectacular views and calming privacy. High-speed fiber internet is available here! No detail was omitted from this beautiful residence that has 250ft of shoreline, huge views & the most breathtaking sunsets you'll see on the lake. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining your family & friends. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & a loft for the kids to hang out or for additional sleeping. Relax in over 5,500+ SQFT with amenities galore, including a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, home theatre, wet bar with an oversized island, upgraded countertops, double wall oven, massive kitchen center island, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Hardiplank siding, extensive hardscaping & so much more. Stroll down to the water's edge, past the fire pit & step onto your large boat dock with two slips, electric lifts, storage room, tiki bar, sun deck, covered area to relax under & swimming area. Your very own private sandy beach awaits you! This retreat is a great investment & already has over $91K in vacation rentals booked for 2023. Comes furnished so you can enjoy it right away!
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,099,000
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. The his and hers walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with built in bookcases flanking the gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features Kitchen Aid gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget t check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, a loft and a Bonus Rec Room. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options. Customize your plan to fit your needs. This model home is available for sale with a 14-18mo. leaseback at $5225/mo. Please see Sales Rep for details.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $829,900
Stately, custom built home situated on 1.5 acres in sought after Woodland Pond. Open floor plan with a great transitional flow for entertaining. This home was built with care and attention to detail. Special features include 9' over 10' ceilings, extensive crown molding and raised paneled wainscotting on the first floor, stainless Viking/Wolf appliances and custom maple cabinetry. Granite countertops, instant hot water dispenser, 2 pantries, front/rear staircases with upgraded rails/balusters, 2 J&J bathrooms, ceiling fans, walk-in closets;,1500 sq ft of storage space in attics and basement/crawl, 3rd floor attic is plumbed, oversized 3 car garage, front/back irrigation, central vac, Rinnai water heater, Williamsburg ground gutters, Christmas light package, security system. Gas fireplace has granite surround and is flanked by built-in bookcases. Primary bedroom on first floor with sitting area has a large en suite with separate shower and tub water closet and his & hers closets. The conditioned basement/crawl is partially finished making for a great man cave/she shed or workshop. 2 zoned HVAC (2020 & 2021) with gas backup. Grand manor roof replaced 2018. Pending but still showi
7 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $969,000
Welcome home to the Hampton home plan. The space your family needs to grow, without compromise. Designed with an extensive grand 2-story foyer, this home plan warmly greets your guests. Complete with a tray ceiling, the formal dining and flex rooms lead you to a spacious great room that meets an outdoor deck that overlooks Lake Margaret. The kitchen features plenty of countertop space, a kitchen island, oversized pantry, quartz countertops, stainless steel wall oven, gas cooktop, with stainless steel range hood. Owner's bedroom showcases a tray ceiling design with dual abundance of closet space, this owner’s suite is something to talk about! The grand bath includes a free-standing tub and spa-like shower. This design offers a finished recreation room, wet bar, and the basement bedroom and full bath are complete for your convenience. Stop by to see this breathtaking Lake View today!
6 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,549,950
Designed and built by Norton Bowman, Jr. and Son in 1992. You will enter an elegant center hall with a graceful stairway, superb millwork, Schonbek crystal chandelier and marble floor which opens to handsome formal rooms and casual spaces. There is a splendid living room with fireplace, formal dining room with wainscoting, a gathering room with stone fireplace, cherry wood bar with granite counter, a music room with palladium windows and a chef's kitchen with granite counters and fireplace surround. Upstairs a grand primary suite with bedroom, multiple closets, fireplace, office and bathroom with shower, jetted tub, marble floors and multiple windows and fireplace. Finishing out the second level there are three quest bedrooms with private bathrooms. A third floor offers an au pair suite with kitchenette, bedroom and private bathroom and an office/bedroom, full bath with steam shower and exercise room with sauna. The basement offers a wine tasting bar and vault for wine storage, a hobby room and a three car garage. The rear yard is a summer dream area, heated JoPa, cascading spa, brick terracing, outdoor bar and pool house with shower. It's easy to see the opportunity it presents.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $809,990
Ready now! This spacious 4,279 sqft Hampshire home plan with fully finished basement achieves harmony by combining open living spaces with comfortable features. The main level showcases a formal dining room, guest bedroom and full bathroom with an open concept living area. The bright and airy kitchen has a spectacular center island, coupled with gourmet amenities like stainless steel double ovens, quartz counters, and gas cooktop. Upstairs find another open gathering space providing flexible options to suit one’s needs. The primary bedroom includes a large sitting room, oversized walk-in closet, bath with separate vanities and private water closet. A large laundry, full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms round out the second floor. Downstairs the basement has a huge, finished recreation room, bedroom with walk in closet, full bath and wet bar perfect for entertainment.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $766,900
Unique Property in River Mill with 1st Floor Guest Bedroom! Crafted by Homesmith Construction, this gorgeous contemporary Hamilton floor plan flaunts 5 BR, 4 BA, 3,243 sq ft, 1st floor guest suite, premier finishes and incredibly private backyard. Darling front porch greets you at the door, inviting into an open foyer w/double crown molding. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor and tucked away 1st floor guest suite w/adjacent full bath, are some notable first impressions. Glamorous kitchen showcases large granite center island, Walk-in pantry & tile backsplash. Expansive family room centers around a cozy gas fireplace w/built-in features. Dining area is bright and open, overlooking backyard. Just around the corner, mudroom offers tile floors, built-in drop zone w/hooks & additional walk-in pantry. Retreat upstairs to pristine primary suite featuring huge walk-in closet and luxurious en suite w/dual granite vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. Family will love the spacious loft, the perfect flex space. Also find 3 additional bedrooms w/jack n' Jill bath as well private bath w/tub/shower. Plenty of storage can be found in pull-down attic as well as attached 2-car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $889,914
FIRST FLOOR LIVING - MOSAIC AT WEST CREEK! The Ashmont features first floor living with all of your must-haves! An Owner's Suite boasting an en-suite bath with a large shower, soaker tub, dual walk-in closets and double vanity. Entertaining is easy with the large kitchen island overlooking the family room. A large open foyer leading into a formal dining room with tray or coffered ceilings. Cozy up to the included fireplace or sip your coffee in the breakfast area or optional sunroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are located on the second floor for additional family members, storage or overnight guests. Personalize this floor plan for additional square footage and include up to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths! Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Beaverdam - $529,999
Welcome home to the WILTON Model with RCI BUILDERS this gorgeous 2 Acre lot in Beaverdam/Hanover County. With the WILTON you get a 3BR+2BA Single level living floorplan with a unique bonus room and 2 Bedrooms on the second level. IN TOTAL 3800sf and w/5BR - 3 Full Baths. Main level features a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area, 16' long full wall multi panel glass slider and Oversized Kitchen Island. Fabulous Outdoor living space includes a 26' x 10' covered porch/Lanai + a Concrete slab Patio. PRICE INCLUDES elevation "D" and the RUBY STANDARDS PACKAGE, 2 car attached garage. Upgrade to the EMERALD UPGRADE PACKAGE and enjoy 9ft ceilings, gas fireplace, granite countertops, SS appliances, 42" cabinets soft close cabinets with crown molding, and a hardwood and ceramic package to get you started. CURRENT BUILD TIME - 10-11 months. RCI is a SEMI-CUSTOM builder - You can choose the options you want, make plan changes to suit your needs, and utilize the builders DESIGN CENTER to choose your finishes! Plans from 2500sf to 4000sf available. *NOTE: HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $769,890
UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Ready late April 2023! The Vanderbilt features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a fully finished basement, built in wet bar, rec room, bedroom and full bathroom. The 1st floor primary bedroom showcases tray ceiling, and offers a spa inspired bathroom with his and her vanity, frameless shower, separate garden tub, and oversized walk-in closet. The primary bedroom leads out to a back covered porch with a breezeway to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, cooktop, stainless steel built-in microwave oven, soft close shaker cabinets, optimal pantry storage, and dedicated casual dining area. The 2-story foyer opens to a flex space that is usable as a home office or formal dining. Washer/dryer located in mud room off the 2-car side load garage. The soaring 2-story living room features a total of 8 windows facing the backyard bringing in plenty of natural light. The oak staircase walks up to the loft with engineered wood floors throughout all the hallways. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one en-suite), complete the second floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,079,189
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. Two large walk in closets feature for plenty of space. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings and double french doors to extended rear covered porch. The open kitchen with Island features stainless appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a large loft space. Unfinished third floor and unfinished room over 3 car garage provide all the storage you could need. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options.
4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $925,000
Classic elegance & ready to close is this turn-key all-brick Georgian in award winning Ford’s Colony in ever popular Western Gailes! Highlighted features are 3-CAR garage, 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths, a 1st floor Primary with dual closet, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and adjacent library. Rich Brazilian Cherry flooring, new paint and carpeting. Love the private rear staircase to a 2nd ensuite with living room. The light and airy great room features a Cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace, and built-ins that open to a very spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Culinary kitchen features a dual fuel range, butlers pantry, new quartz countertops, prep sink, and center island. Easy days ahead with the Country Club lifestyle with security! The grand foyer is flanked by a living room with gas fireplace, study, and an elegant dining room. Easy access to airport, beaches, shopping, entertainment, and great dining.
5 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $738,950
The Lancaster Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This dynamic four bedroom plan features a formal dining room with butler's pantry, study, and guest room on the first floor. Additional features of the first floor include the inviting family room, which opens to the spacious breakfast nook and award winning kitchen. The second floor is just as spectacular with four bedrooms and a luxurious owner's suite with amazing owner's bath and closet.HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.
6 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $2,600,000
The LAST LOT available in the exclusive community of Henley is under construction! Over 7000 square feet of modern luxury coming soon for the discerning lifestyle. The first floor will accommodate large gatherings in the gourmet kitchen with Wolf appliances, a prep-pantry, and the bright & light dining space. The main living area is just steps away from the veranda which overlooks the private acre lot that is perfect for a pool. Plenty of room for extended guests stays with a first floor ensuite bedroom and laundry. Restore and find your balance in any of the many flex spaces perfect for reflection or meditation or catch up on the day’s work in the home office. As you move to the 2nd floor the open floor plan continues with a loft and study space. The primary bedroom with a spa bath and multiple closets is tucked away from the other 3 bedrooms on this level. The basement is where the fun will happen. Room after room of possibilities. Potential theater space, exercise room, storage, large great room with bar and the ability to walk-out right out onto your patio. This showcase estate style home features all the high end finishes you would expect from one of RVA’s top custom builders.
6 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $2,995,000
Adjoining Deep Run Hunt Club, “Fox Den Farm” is a 92-acre private estate situated off Millers Lane. Surrounded by mature trees & plantings, there are equestrian facilities, chicken coop, dog run, 2 ponds, and every opportunity for peaceful country living. The handsome colonial-styled home consists of the original home plus an addition of a new "main house" built in 1986 w/great care taken to seamlessly blend the 2 structures. Warm heart pine flooring and rich moldings & trim are abundant in the formal rooms as well as in the everyday living areas. Features include 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths, library/office, enclosed bar room, first floor primary bedroom suite, 2 family/game rooms, screened porch, brick patios and garden house. A lovely brick terrace & an upper-level open porch overlook the 4+ acre pond. Wildlife sightings are abundant on this magical estate with access to miles and miles of nearby bridle trails.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $635,950
The Augusta Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and 2,836 square feet of living space. This versatile plan incorporates a dining room off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen nook and 2-story great room. Located off of the garage, are a spacious laundry room, bathroom, and a guest bedroom or flex room. The first-floor private owner's suite is located off of the great room and offers a large walk-in closet and en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and shower with bench. The second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an expansive open loft.HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $884,897
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,060,788
The “MADISON” with 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths 3 CAR GARAGE. Split floor plan with a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area with Huge Master Suite, Office, Dining Room, Flex Room, Mudroom and 10' ceilings on 1st floor! 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor with 2 more full baths and loft. 5th bedroom and half bathroom on 3rd floor! Fabulous Outdoor living space options available including a spacious covered porch. INCLUDES elevation "D", and EMERALD PACKAGE including fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. Plans from 1500sf to 4000sf available. This neighborhood has lots from .4 acres to 13 acres with walking paths connecting to the town of Ashland. Choose from over 20 lots at this price point! With Public Water, Sewer, Natural Gas, and HIGH SPEED INTERNET! RCI BUILDERS is a semi-custom builder that will allow modifications to their floor plans as well as all clients get to utilize a DESIGN CENTER to select all of their finishes and colors!
4 Bedroom Home in Charles City - $1,275,000
Rare waterfront custom home on Morris Creek just outside of Williamsburg in Charles City on 4.4 acres with easy access to the James River. The house is all brick and built by the current owners with a detached garage with finished space above. Nice floor plan with a primary bedroom on the first floor, hardwood floors, stone countertops, white kitchen cabinets, island, stainless steel, and an eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the family room and living rooms with fireplaces. Sunroom off the back and a nice raised patio with water views all day. Ample bedroom and storage space on the second floor with an addition office/den/5th bedroom. The professionally landscaped yard and garden are private and all leading up the private dock with covered boat lift. Multiple outbuildings, trellis, custom shed with hipped roof, and a 100 head extensive irrigation system. No required HOA and just a few minutes from Colonial Williamsburg and 50 minutes to downtown Richmond.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,250,000
TO BE BUILT IN RIVER ROAD CORRIDOR! The Lochbriar is a first-floor owner's suite plan with a formal dining room and living room. Walk through the foyer into the large open kitchen and family room. The gourmet kitchen island makes entertaining a breeze. This home is filled with tons of natural light and hardwood floors. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the breakfast area overlooking the large patio. Tucked away, you'll find an expansive owner's suite with enormous dual walk-in closets and a luxury ceramic tile bathroom. This home has plenty of options to personalize and suit your lifestyle. Choose an optional sunroom for extended living space. The second floor features 2 full bedrooms and baths. You'll also find a lot of walk-in storage. Choose to finish the walk-in storage for a game room! Boone Quality and Boone Green Features included. We welcome you to customize this plan to personalize your home! Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $1,200,000
COMPLETELY CUSTOM, ONE-LEVEL LIVING, ALL BRICK, Georgian gem is a William E. Poole plan & part of the Southern Living Historical House Collection on 10.204 acres in Chesterfield. Redesigned interior has an open floor plan with perfect flow for entertaining family & friends. Throughout are 9-12 feet ceilings, Pella windows and doors, 4 inch hickory floors, 9 inch baseboards, 6-12 inch crown, built-in cabinets, Adam's casing, door transoms, and venetian marble. CUSTOM DESIGNED LOADED KITCHEN is a dream! Kitchen opens to the dining area and large family room with open fireplace shared with sunroom that overlooks the patio. The sprawling MULIT-LEVEL BLUESTONE PATIO, WATER FEATURE & GARDEN is a breath-taking extension of the home as an outdoor living space offering a tranquil sanctuary containing fountains, stone fireplace, man-made stream with Koi Pond, beautiful plantings, & built-in propane grill. Master Suite is spacious with fireplace & oval tray ceiling. Master bath has heated tub & steam shower. Walk-in closet & laundry room are accessed from the master bath. A 30 KW generator automatically powers the whole house. You will fall in love with this stately and elegant country oasis!
5 Bedroom Home in Hanover - $774,900
The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest Floor plan in Rock Creek. Private large 5-10 acre lots. First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. The his and hers walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with built in bookcases flanking the gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features Kitchen Aid gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget t check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, a loft and a Bonus Rec Room. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options. You can Build any of RCI's Floorplans in Rock Creek.
4 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $699,900
***ASSUMABLE LOAN @ 2.375%!***UPGRADED, BASEMENT BEAUTY nestled on close to 1/3 acre in the heart of Magnolia Green! Boasting over 4700 sq ft, 4 bdrms (possible 5th), 4.5 baths, NEW CARPET/FIXTURES, FRESH PAINT & seasonal views of the 13th fairway, Grand Cypress Hill is a small,quaint street & the best kept secret in MG. Greet your guests in your grandiose foyer flaunting rich HW's, custom molding & a dramatic L shaped HW staircase. The kitchen will impress any chef w/ a double oven, expansive island, granite counters, NEW fridge, SS Appliances, 5 burner gas stove & is parallel to a sunny morning rm. (Bring your farm table!) The family rm showcases HW's, an exquisite stone FP & NEW CF. The dining rm plays host to your celebrations & the living rm will wow you w custom panel millwork. Spacious mud rm offers NEW flooring & built-ins w sink. 47x26 basement is ideal for movie/game rm & is flanked by an office (5th bdrm), full bath & W/I storage. Huge Primary bdrm flaunts a custom W/I closet, tray ceiling, NEW lighting & luxury bath. 3 additional bdrms (all w full baths & NEW LVT) & a laundry rm w NEW LVT round out the 2nd flr. Deck overlooks trees & is ready for the grillmaster!
5 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $509,950
The Jefferson Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This exceptional five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynamic great room open to a gourmet kitchen with oversized breakfast nook and island. A formal dining room, study/bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. A luxurious owner's suite with huge walk-in closet is on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath, and a finished bonus room/bedroom.HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $847,510
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $810,400
Gorgeous Custom Home in Highly Sought-After Community of Newmarket! The Malvern floor plan features 5 BR, 4.5 BA, 3,364 sq ft, open floor plan, site finished oak hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, first floor guest suite, & so much more! Step inside to find the inviting foyer, private study, & formal dining room w/ 42' wainscotting & double member crown molding. Head towards the family room offering cozy fireplace w/slate surround & decorative rustic mantle. The chef's kitchen is sure to impress w/large granite island w/ seating, ceramic tile backsplash, 42" craftsman-style cabinets & open views into the family room. Bright morning room is the ideal breakfast nook overlooking private backyard. Around the corner, find mudroom w/tile floors w/ access to the 2 car garage, powder room & convenient 1st floor guest bedroom w/ ensuith bath. Retreat upstairs to the primary suite offering double WICs & luxurious ensuite w/tile floors, separate granite vanities & spa-like WI shower w/tile surround. 3 additional spacious bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms, & large laundry room w/ tile floors complete the exceptional 2nd floor. Backyard features rear deck, doubling your entertainment space.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $758,400
Stunningly Crafted by Homesmith Construction in Beautiful River Mill! Featuring 5 BR, 4 BA, 3,252 sq ft, 1st floor guest suite, open floorplan, site finished oak hardwood floors, & gas fireplace, this magnificent Montague plan has everything you could need and more! Bright and airy foyer opens up to study, the perfect work from home space, & a convenient 1st floor guest suite. The open main living area showcases a gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, large center island, ceramic tile backsplash & walkin pantry, all overlooking the stunning great room w/ a beautiful gas fireplace. A formal dining room & cozy morning room surround the main living area, giving ample space for entertaining. Around the corner, find mudroom w/tile floors & access to the attached garage. Retreat upstairs & be blown away by the primary suite offering huge WIC w/ dressing room area & luxurious en suite w/tile floors, granite vanities, & luxurious WI shower w/tile surround. Down the hall, find 2 additional bedrooms sharing a Jack & Jill bath w/ double vanity, tile floors & tub/shower combo. A kids loft w/ ensuite bath completes the 2nd floor, which can easily serve as a 5th bedroom or extra living area!
5 Bedroom Home in Doswell - $2,200,000
Introducing Castle Glen Winery! This gorgeous and unique property sits on a private, 10 acre lot, and features STUNNING 360 degree views. Nestled beside a Civil War National Battlefield, the grounds boast not only a nearly 7700 SF custom built home (The Inn), but also 4400 grape vines and a 2600 SF Tasting Room, operating Thursdays through Sundays. Find yourself inside at the Bubble Bar, or sitting outside with the custom built fire pits, and enjoy the outdoor views with a glass of wine. This space can also be used for events like weddings, private dinners, tastings and more! The Inn is currently featured on Air BnB and VRBO, garnering lots of attention from guests for events like family reunions, bachelorette parties and other large gatherings. Outside the home, you will find a complete OASIS. Gorgeous and meticulous landscaping surrounds the saltwater pool (complete with outdoor bar area with sound bar and TV) and large patio, which features a stone fireplace, seating area and hot tub. Together, the Inn and Tasting room present the perfect business opportunity, ready for its new owner!
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $790,900
THIS IS A TO-BE-BUILT HOME** LOT PREMIUM IS NOT INCLUDED IN BASE PRICE Rock Creek, Mechanicsville's hidden gem. This new subdivision of 5 to 10 acres lots of peaceful, country living in the outskirts of Mechanicsville with the convenience of the nearby Atlee corridor. Rock Creek is the first community in this area to offer high-speed internet! RCI Builders offer 10 floor plans from which to choose from. This Madison is a open, two-level living at its finest with generous hardwood package options, 9’ ceilings options, an upgraded trim package available, a gourmet kitchen layout, Hardie siding options, a first-floor primary bedroom and so much more. Build this home or choose from another RCI plan with single-level living, two-level living, and first-floor Owner's Suites options all ranging from 1,800 to 3,600+ square feet. As a semi-custom builder, RCI Builders can personalize our homes to match your family's needs and lifestyle. Visit our Berry model for more information. Located off Westwood Road. 7301 Bailie Drive, Monday 12-5 Thursday-Friday 12-5 Saturday-Sunday 11-5.THE PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FROM A PREVIOUS BUILD AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
4 Bedroom Home in Chester - $1,599,900
Multi-generational estate on 2.2 acres! 6000+ sq ft home inc. two 1st Floor Bedroom suites, finished basement, 4+ car garage & INCREDIBLE outdoor spaces. Meticulously maintained! Grand front porch, bright Entry Hall w/travertine. Formal DR w/ Brazilian cherry flooring & beautiful millwork. 1st Flr Office w/ custom built-ins, French doors & ceramic. 2-Story Family Rm w/ soaring ceilings & custom built-ins. Sunroom overlooks expansive back yard w/ new GulfStream pool, travertine deck, pavilion with wooded lot w/ mature landscaping, pergola w/ garden, patio & firepit, grill & eating area in view. The Kitchen has Sub-Z fridge, Wolf gas range, massive granite island, impressive limestone range hood, ample & classic custom cabinetry. 1st Flr Primary BR has sitting rm w/ access to private deck, en suite spa bath w/ slipper tub, dual vanities & ceramic shower & amazing closet w/ custom wood shelving. Add'l 1st Floor BR is 2nd Primary BR w/ handicapped accessible en suite bath PLUS 2nd laundry area! Upstairs-3rd Primary BR w/ en suite bath & huge walk-in closet & add'l BR plus 2nd Office. Upper & lower garages. HUGE walk-out Basement Rec Rm has elegant stone fireplace & so much storage!
4 Bedroom Home in Sutherland - $1,275,000
This STUNNING WATERFRONT DREAM HOME on 29 acres in Dinwiddie has the ability to help pay for itself! Bringing the outdoors, community and family together, this custom built home on Lake Chesdin boasts impeccable landscape, wildlife and recreation. Upon arrival you’ll see 10 acres of fenced pastures filled with horses boarded in your 5 stall barn. Generating additional income, your land produces 480 square hay bales worth over $5K! Spotted through the trees is your oversized 3 bay RV garage, detached 4 car garage, gazebo, riding ring, boat house, private beach and large swimming dock. The perfect place for a stunning wedding backdrop as well as a private reception location! Bringing the outdoors inside, this home boasts beautiful waterfront views, natural light, cedar closets, 5 fireplaces, and 2 primary suites. On any given day, take your boat out onto the lake, but not before using the fire-pit in the gazebo overlooking your private beach. Entertain outside using your covered cooking area and enjoy your large rear deck. Come and see the home that provides everything you want plus has the potential to generate income to help pay for itself. *Virtually staged.
5 Bedroom Home in Rockville - $904,900
Breathtaking Craftsman In The Quiet Community of Dogwood Meadows! Featuring high end finishes throughout & situated on a expansive private lot, Jones Homes Modena floorplan offers a flawless layout w/ sought-after 1st floor primary suite & 4 bedrooms upstairs. The stunning rotunda-style foyer will blow you away as you enter the grand double doors, greeting you w/ gleaming hardwood floors & a stately dining room. Custom designer kitchen is ideal for entertaining, including a large island, granite counters, tile backsplash, Wolf appliances & walk-in pantry, and open flow into the family room, showcasing a cozy gas fireplace. The bright & airy breakfast nook, w/ access to the back deck, is open to the family room & kitchen, enhancing the open floorplan & flow. The mudroom offers convenient access to the garage & walk in pantry. Luxurious 1st floor primary suite features an ensuite bath w/ ceramic tile floors, oversized tile surround walk-in shower, soaking tub, separate granite vanities & huge walk-in closet. The second floor offers 4 additional BRs, 2 full BAs, a spacious loft & sizeable laundry room. Enjoy the ease of being minutes from Short Pump in this serene country setting!
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $927,215
Welcome Home to Ashley Farms with RCI BUILDERS featuring 10 acre estate style lots. The “WILTON” plan, two level living at its BEST! Florida Split floor plan with a huge wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area. Includes 5 bedrooms, fabulous front porch and w 2 car garage! Featuring the FARMHOUSE Elevation "D" and EMERALD PACKAGE including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. Plans from 1500sf to 4000sf available. RCI BUILDERS is a semi-custom builder that will allow modifications to their floor plans as well as all clients get to utilize a DESIGN CENTER to select all of their finishes and colors! *NOTE: HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
6 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $1,200,000
LOVIN' LIFE ON LOCKIN! Rarely comes the opportunity to purchase a one of a kind property with so many amenities and possibilities. Main house has built-ins, bay window seating with storage and custom cushions, vaulted ceilings, new roof and gutter guards on house and detached garage. 2 car detached garage with heated workshop, pool with paver surround. Pool House is 1520 Sq Feet with lots of potential (rent, VRBO, in-law suite) has Trex decking with front porch overlooking Koi pond with water feature, full kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 finished full bath and 1 plumbed in full bath, utility room and heated 3 car attached garage with bathroom. The property is loaded with hardwoods, a stream, gun range, covered deer blind, footbridge, arbor, gravel fire pit, horseshoe pits wood fired boiler that heats pool house and attached garage, irrigation system (disconnected). Total Sq Footage of both homes (3555+1520) is 5075. Please see supplement to this listing for more details and information. 3rd level has HVAC. NOT INCLUDED: Large millstone in back yard gravel fire pit, flag pole in front yard, and bar in garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Goochland - $914,950
BUILD YOUR CUSTOM HOME ON 3+ ACRES IN THE HEART OF MANAKIN-SABOT! The Elliott Plan is RCI Builder's newest 1st-floor owner's suite home with a spacious footprint and outdoor space for the family who likes to entertain! This plan offers an option for a 5th bedroom, comes standard with 3.5 baths, and is customizable to meet your needs. The 1st-floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with a freestanding tub, an oversized ceramic tile shower, and his and hers walk in closets with optional built-ins. The family room and foyer can boast 12' coffered ceilings with built in bookcases flanking the gas fireplace and the open kitchen comes with an island and a spacious butler's pantry. Also, tucked away on the 1st-floor is a convenient office. Upstairs are the spacious bedrooms, plus a loft area, and a bonus/rec room. Complete with front, rear, and side covered porches and room for a 3 car garage! As a semi-custom builder, RCI offers additional plans and will allow modifications. Buyers will work with a dedicated Design Center Professional to select their interior options, finishes, and color palettes. *Photos shown are of model home and final product may differ.
5 Bedroom Home in Goochland - $657,045
Meet the Siena- a favorite floor plan of Boone homeowners. Walk into the Siena and experience a true, open concept floor plan with flexible dining room, family room, kitchen and breakfast rooms. A 3-car garage is standard on the Siena floor plan, but can be converted to 2-car garage to accommodate a true generational suite with sitting area, bedroom, bathroom and optional wet bar. Upstairs, you will find an open loft with 4 bedrooms, including primary suite with expansive, luxury bathroom and 2 oversized closets and access to laundry room. Choose to convert the loft into an additional bedroom upstairs! Situated across from the farmer's market and the YMCA, Reed Marsh features public utilities and high speed internet on right sized lots with privacy and room to grow yet not too much to maintain. Reed Marsh is just minutes from several parks, outdoor recreation and local shopping! Find your peace and quiet at Reed Marsh by Boone homes. Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $854,900
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Wilton offers 5 bedrooms, a large screened in rear porch, huge open kitchen to family room space. The main floor offers the Owner's Bedroom with 2 secondary bedrooms. Upstairs find the finished playroom, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home comes complete with hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and many more upgrades.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $991,684
Welcome to RCI Builder's Madison floor plan! The stunning Madison plan offers a first floor Owner's Bedroom and en suite bathroom with tiled shower and tub and was featured in Homearama 2020. The spacious Family room, Dining room and Kitchen make this space perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Don't miss the large Butler's Pantry! Walk out onto the oversized covered rear porch and gain exterior entertaining space. Three econdary bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs with an open loft - great for a rec room or home office space! The oversized 3 car garage gives you plenty of room for parking and storage. With 9' ceilings, wrap around front porch, and a 12' slider door leading from the Family Rm to the Covered Porch, this home has upgrades everywhere you look! This plan is truly worth seeing! Photos show example of Madison home already built.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $635,400
HOME IS NOT YET BUILT - List price reflects base price and structural options only, Purchaser may select design options for an additional cost. Finished SF includes well basement. River Mill was awarded Richmond's first Active RVA Certification community for creating a culture that encourages healthy lifestyles. Whether that is walking or biking the natural trails, strolling along the sidewalks around the community, enjoying the clubhouse, pool or play, this community offers the perfect combination of calmness and convenience. (HOME IS NOT YET BUILT - Photos and visual tour are from the builder's library and shown as examples only (colors, features and options will vary).
5 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield - $699,900
QUITE THE SHOWPLACE . . . in and out! Exterior STONE front and rear! VERY CLASSY HOME, and it shows like brand NEW! Everything there is 100% QUALITY from top to bottom! Lovely Hardwood Floors and wood millwork! MAIN LEVEL offers 9' ceilings and includes LR, DR, Kitchen, Ensuite Primary BR with gorgeous full bath & double walk-in closets; it opens to another BR or Den/Study. 2ND FLOOR: 2 large BR's + Full Bath. LOWER LEVEL: Gorgeous finished, walk-out basement with HUGE Family Room with gas fireplace, eat-in area, & wet bar. Also there's a bright Office/Study, 16' BR, 8' Walk-in Closet, Full Bath, storage! Park-like setting wherein you decide how you will enjoy the peaceful, quiet outdoors: 16' Deck on 1st Floor; 15.5' Screen Porch and 21' newer Stone Patio on lower level ! There's even a covered front porch for sipping your coffee in the morning! HOA TAKES CARE OF GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! MANY SHOPS & RESTAURANTS IN BON AIR, STONY POINT FASHION MALL, RIVER ROAD SHOPPING... WITHIN 10 MINUTES! Enjoy this most inviting home, buy now, and move in and start making friends in this friendly community so close to everything you want to do! (Don't miss the VIRTUAL TOUR!)
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $975,000
Stunning executive lakefront home in an ultra-private setting in Ashland. Arrive to your exclusive neighborhood, go thru the gate and wind to the back of the community where you take your private road across the lake. Enjoy your golf-grade grass and built-in firepit overlooking the 12-acre lake. The all-brick exterior features a wrap around porch where you can enjoy the serene setting. When you go inside, your open floor plan has many features including arched, molded doorways, incredible views from the window filled morning room and a chef’s kitchen with gas cooktop, double wall ovens, fingerprint free stainless appliances, pantry and an oversized island. Off the kitchen is another window-filled room perfect for a study or office. Move up to the second floor where you have four bedrooms, three with ensuite baths, including the owner’s oasis with large walk-in closet, double vanities, tiled shower, and jetted tub. Need more space? Then wander up to the finished third floor that features a full bath, window seating with an ideal lakeview and walk-out storage. Take advantage of this amazing location and reap the rewards of all the current owner has put into this amazing home.
5 Bedroom Home in Hanover - $899,950
RENOVATED & PRICED BELOW APPRAISED VALUE-You must see this exquisite George Wythe House Reproduction Home (minus chimneys) in the prestigious Hanover High School District.This all brick 4200 sqft home is custom-built with meticulous attention to the finest Details.The quality exceeds any builder's highest standard and is situated on 7 beautiful acres;2 acres are cleared. Off Rt 301 turn onto the private road leading to the home,you will be awestruck by the statement it makes.Inside the home, you will be equally impressed with the workmanship and quality.The 1st floor boasts an open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms,a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops,gourmet backspash,KitchenAID stainless appliances,morning room and a very LG family room with fireplace,lg first-floor bedroom with a full bath that can be a sitting room,study or office.The 2nd floor offers a washer & dryer utility room complete with built-in cabinets,3 generous sized bedrooms,2 with Jack-n-Jill baths & master suite you will not want to leave.There is an attached oversized 3-car garage,stone patio and privacy for entertaining and fellowship.The home has HIGH-SPEED INTERNET.Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,054,784
The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. Two large walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a loft, and a Bonus Rec Room on the third floor. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches and a side entry two car garage. Pictures are of the completed model home and are being used for visual purposes only.
5 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $1,299,000
Custom build your dream in Viniterra! The Vintage house plan by 10 Squared Build + Design features a first floor master and guest suite. Upstairs includes three extra bedrooms along with a large game/rec room. The open family room and kitchen open up to the outside with a great porch. Contact us today to customize this design within the master planned gated community of Viniterra; featuring the award winning New Kent Winery and Rees Jones signature golf course. We also have other lots to choose from that this home can be built on. Home is to be built.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $494,990
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This home is available to be Built On Your Land!. We offer unlimited free no-obligation quotes. Customize our homes as many times as you want. Save the layouts you like, and try out all of our floor plans until you find the perfect home.
5 Bedroom Home in North Prince George - $475,000
TRANQUIL Waterfront OASIS & First Floor Living AWAITS in this GORGEOUS HOME in the Jordan on the James subdivision! Step in from the covered front porch to a marble floored foyer w/a NEW chandelier that leads to an ENORMOUS entertaining area. The LR boasts a gas FP, vaulted ceiling w/ skylights & has access to a sunroom w/2 C/FANs, 4 sliding doors that open to the NEW 27X15 paver patio & vast backyard that overlooks a pond! The kitchen offers a dining area, plenty of wood cabinetry, tile backsplash, granite C/TOPs, breakfast bar, white APPL (DBL wall ovens, gas range/oven, microwave & refrigerator), a 7X3 WI pantry & is steps from a formal DR w/NEW chandelier. The primary BDRM houses an enormous WIC & spa-like bath w/2 vanity areas, jetted tub, easy-entry shower & toilet closet. 3 more BDRMs are on the opposite end of the home & 2 of those BDRMs have attached baths. The 2nd level could be a 5th bedroom, play room or the perfect home office! NEW Plantation shutters, Great closet space, walk-in attic spans the length of the home, 22X21 two car garage, NEW roof 2019, NEW Briggs & Stratton whole home generator, located minutes from the James River & local wineries. Are you ready?
5 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $676,500
MOVE-IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION Approx. 13 miles from Westchester Commons Shopping Center with shopping and entertainment. Enjoy all the modern features of this well built Traditional style home with Craftsman details. This plan offers 3,047 sq. ft. of luxury living on a quiet 2.08 acre lot in The Branchway Springs subdivision. On the main level you enter a stunning two-story foyer and spacious great room with gas fireplace that is flanked by custom built-in bookcases. The first-floor Owners Suite features a spacious walk-in closet, modern freestanding tub & elegant tiled shower. The kitchen’s oversized island is perfect for entertaining and features stunning granite counter tops and beautiful back splash, soft close cabinets and elegant lighting. Oversized windows bathe the first floor with light, which also has a walk-in pantry, cozy morning room, built-in cubbies, large mud/laundry room and powder room. The sunroom features French doors that open onto a huge deck. Upstairs you will find, not three, but four generous bedrooms with large closets and two full baths. Additional storage space in the attic and a two-car garage add to the wealth of storage space in this gorgeous home.
6 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $1,499,000
Magnificent gentleman’s farm on 57+ acres with stunning custom colonial house, 3 separate cottages, fenced pastures, and barns is a must see. Originally built in 1865 with majority added in 2007, this luxury farmstead has 6 large bedrooms & 4 bathrooms in the main home along with wide hallways, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, sunken living room, open gourmet kitchen and dining area, full gym and much more. Constructed with quality, this home was built on steel and concrete framing with architectural shingles and hardi-plank siding. Not to mention hardwood custom cabinetry, doors and flooring throughout, & in the kitchen, granite and concrete countertops, stainless steel appliances and more custom cabinets. The three cottages are zoned bed and breakfast or just bring the family for fantastic memories. Large front and back yard includes swingset and tree house. Approx 17 acres of hardwoods and pines is great for hunting with seasonal creek and deer stands. Approx 10 acres is cleared for hay and 5 acre and 2 acre fenced pastures for livestock with one large barn and 1 loafing shed. The barndominium has a large workshop in the back and a basketball court on the second floor.
10 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $449,950
Solid built all brick home on 2.7 acres with shared pond in amazing Hanover location! This home is well maintained inside and out and has housed a senior living business for many years which has now been sold. Come with your ideas and get ready to personalize for the next chapter! In addition to the first and second floors, there is a two bedroom apartment in the basement! The original property has been subdivided into three lots, the current driveways will be changed and there will be a new road to the property with the entrance on a cul-de-sac. A proximally 20ft of the property is proposed for Rural Point Road widening. Come enjoy country living with amazing convenience and amazing opportunities with AR6 zoning!
6 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,499,995
Amazing 110’ of waterfront home within ground salt water heated pool with LED lighting and waterfall in an exclusive, convenient yet private neighborhood. Yard is fully fenced with unobstructed views of the lake which is fully stocked with some of the biggest bass you have seen. Cruise and fish the lake in your pontoon boat! You will feel like you are in your own private vacation home. Watch the sunset from your large private back stamped concrete patio or from the 2-story windowed wall family room or from your kitchen while you make dinner! Relax on the full front porch with stamped concrete. This house has an open floor plan with 2 staircases to the 2nd floor featuring decorative metal handrail. There is an en-suite bath bedroom with walk in closet on the 1st floor perfect for guests or family. Private entrance mud room with deep sink and counter and custom-built bench and hooks for all the coats shoes and backpacks. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 of which are the opposite end of the master for ultimate privacy. The master bedroom is 14’x24’ with beautiful views of the lake and tray ceiling with recessed lights. Master bath is an enormous 36’x15’ with 2 walk-in closet.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $796,263
WELCOME TO THE ROANOKE BY EASTWOOD HOMES! The Roanoke has it all, including guest suite, formal dining room, and a study on the 1st floor. Cooks will find plenty of countertop space, a large pantry, and a designer kitchen with a large island and breakfast nook, all overlooking the large family room with gas fireplace. 2nd floor features a large loft and owners bedroom, which includes 2 walk-in closets, and a soaking tub, shower, and separate vanities in the bath. Bedrooms 3, 4, & 5 all come with walk-in closets, and a Jack and Jill bath.