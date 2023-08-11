Welcome to this large Petersburg home located in the Walnut Hills community. The House and garage sit on 2 lots both included in this transaction. The large front porch adds so much character to the exterior look of the home. Upon entering the home the open foyer and office area welcome you. On the first floor there is a large primary bedroom as well as a guest bedroom den with new carpet and the brick fireplace is flanked with built-in shelves. The Kitchen has newly painted cabinets and tile floor. Off of the kitchen is a 10X16 screend porch looking out into a large backyard that is partically fenced in. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms as well as 2 flex areas. Outback there is a 2.5 car detached garage that is connected to a seperate electrial panel from the home. Parking is off street in the back of the home. The home has been updated throughout with new paint and carpet and is move-in ready. You won't want to miss out on the opportunity to see this home in person. The location is only 7 minutes from Ft. Lee and 25 minutes to downtown. The home is offered "AS IS" and inspections are informational only. Home Warranty included. Schedule a showing today.

