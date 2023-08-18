LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:
Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of General Services leased 7,342 square feet at 11351 Business Center Drive in Chesterfield.
Lowenstein Realty LLC leased 170 square feet at 12201 Gayton Road in Henrico.
The Main Street Group Ltd. leased 3,849 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.
CEGSOFI-DNS LLC leased 1,225 square feet at 5101 Monument Ave. in Henrico.
Old Dominion Brush Co. renewed its lease of 157,000 square feet at 5118 Glen Alden Drive in Henrico.
Onepaq Inc. leased 16,000 square feet at 14301 Justice Road in Chesterfield.
Affinity Group Underwriters Inc. leased 1,229 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.
Pho Viet 23 LLC leased 2,770 square feet at 9531 Kings Charter Drive in Hanover.
Collins Capital Partners LLC leased 1,493 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
International Petroleum Products & Additives Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 11,200 square feet of industrial space at Oaklake Business Center, 12730 Spectrim Lane, in Chesterfield.
Sola Salon Studios renewed its lease of 6,839 square feet of retail space at Carytown Square, 3218-3222 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
Kreg Therapeutics LLC leased 6,769 square feet of industrial space at Interair Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road, in Henrico.
PlayTech LLC leased 3,505 square feet of industrial space at Interair Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road, in Henrico.
Elmer Rene Cuellar leased 2,880 square feet of retail space at 11001 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Big Bad Wolf LLC leased 1,441 square feet of retail space at 20-22 E. Broad St. in Richmond.
Milan Laser Hair Removal leased 1,335 square feet of retail space at Swift Creek Place, 13501 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
Imaginow Consulting Group Inc. leased 1,306 square feet of office space at Premier Commerce Center, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:
Affinity Group Underwriters Inc. leased 1,229 square feet of office space at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:
Super Radiator Coils leased 25,050 square feet of office/warehouse space at 8951 and 8981 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
Heyward Incorporated of Virginia Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 2410 Granite Ridge Road in Goochland.
Tradesmen International LLC leased 1,500 square feet of office space at 18-B W. Williamsburg Road in Henrico.
Rock Spring Contracting leased 727 square feet of office space at 8003 Franklin Farms, Suite 113, in Henrico.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions:
Monarch Mental Health & Wellness leased 1,474 square feet at 5609 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.
Halopack leased 16,000 square feet at 14301 Justice Road in Midlothian.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transaction:
Daily Planet Inc. purchased 25,705 square feet at 24 E. Cary St. and 14 S. First St. in Richmond from Senior Connections, the Capital Area Agency on Aging for $1,700,000. Jamie Galanti and Eliza Izard represented the seller.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
JKW Holdings LLC purchased the Park Building I & II located in Innsbrook Corporate Center at 4144 and 4164 Innslake Drive in Henrico from Banks Park LP for $4,100,000 as an investment. Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
CGP Acquisition & Development LLC purchased 1.39 acres at Central Garage on Route 360 and Commerce Road in King William from Bailey Living Trust for $620,000 for future development. Nicki Jassy and Pete Waldbauer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:
Leighton Fuller purchased 1.40 acres at 0 Egypt Road in Hanover for $75,000. Todd Buttner represented the buyer.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions:
Mkwon LLC purchased 3.66 acres at 2620 Anderson Highway in Powhatan for $450,000 from Jackson & Temple Bise. Dan Jones represented the seller and buyer.
Henrico Federal Credit Union purchased 0.98 acre at 4419 Greybull Drive in Henrico for $1,400,000 from Mesa Commercial LLC. Ellen Long and Brian Glass represented the buyer.
Richmond homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $780,000
Welcome to LeGault Homes at Summer Lake. The Aveline is Absolutely Gorgeous and Breathtaking! This home is to be built sitting on .33 of an acre offering privacy, trees, and nearby trails. This home has many included features: 1st floor Guest Room, Screen Porch, Office/Study, Pella windows offering tons of natural light, large kitchen w/island that is great for cooking and entertaining that opens up to a large living room, Kemper Echo Series 42" kitchen cabinets soft close, granite kitchen countertops, 5" Mannington Engineered included 1st floor (except for bedrooms) & includes second-floor hallway, carpet in bedrooms with 6lb padding, Mudroom, 2nd-floor Primary with double WIC, luxury primary bath, tile primary bath floor, and tile shower, tile floors in secondary baths, stand-alone tub, brushed nickel accessories, fireplace included w/ surround and mantle, Frigidaire appliances, Tankless Water Heater, Recess Lights, 8 total Cable/Data or Phone Prewires, Ceiling Fan Prewires, Designer lighting package, Crown Molding, Elongated Toilets and so much more! Some items showing on the floor plan may be optional.
6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $688,878
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Bellview is a magnificent home designed with a household's growing needs in mind.. This 2-story model has a spacious open living area complete with a stunning kitchen perfect for the inspired home chef. State-of-the-art appliances and a large center island outfit this kitchen with all that is necessary for meal times. The large dining room has space for that farmhouse table with room to seat everyone. And the breakfast nook or island are great for the grab and go meals of a busy household. The large living room has two French doors that open out to a bright airy sunroom. The first floor also has space for the much-needed mudroom, a first-floor bedroom with attached bath and another bedroom or office space. This sprawling floor plan flows into a second level with a retreat-like primary suite. The large bedroom opens onto a sun-filled sitting room as well as a luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms complete the second floor, as well as a decked-out media room and second-floor laundry. High-end finishes like granite countertops and hardwood flooring are used throughout. *Prices may vary depending on layout".
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $537,550
Welcome to The Landings at Meadowville - Chesterfield’s hidden gem. Packed w/ amenities along the James River & set in the Thomas Dale district. Premier homes on flat, wide lots. Enjoy river access, amenities & convenience to major highways. MEET THE SAINT LAWRENCE! The beautiful exterior features an upgraded craftsman elevation with front porch and 2-car SIDE LOAD garage! Enter the home into the spacious foyer that flows into a convenient flex room! Use it how you want or even add French doors for a library! Continue into the large, open family room with sight lines to the gourmet kitchen. The open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. The kitchen, with oversized island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, ample cabinetry, and ALL stainless appliances, is truly a chef's dream! You’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Tucked off of the family room is a private office OR optional 1st fl bedroom! Upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open loft, and laundry room await. But perhaps your biggest help will be from the room we’ve designed just for you - The Owner’s Suite—with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom—you’ll get the rest you need! 3x6 rear landing included
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $499,000
LONG ESCROW PERIOD, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT. Extraordinary custom Transitional located close to the Cold Harbor Battlefield on 2.68 private acres featuring: brick front, 9'ceilings, triple crown molding, hardwood flooring, cherry cabinets, Corian counters, abundant lighting in kitchen, breakfast area, upgraded appliances, gas log fireplace, vaulted, bright Florida room w/ ceramic flooring, 1st floor primary suite, primary bath w/double vanity sink, garden tub, ceramic shower stall, large walk-in closet, 4 more bdrms on 2nd flr, walk-in storage, wireless thru-out home, Aurora lighting system w/5 stations, alarm system, irrigation system (5 zones front, sides,& rear), dual zone A/C,275' drilled deep water well with oxygen injection system and central water charcoal purification, 8x10 shed to convey(no elec.), paved driveway, 2 car side entry garage,12x14 Trex deck.The back of the home features an open backyard with a deck; the perfect spot for grilling, entertaining, or relaxing on a warm summer day! Conveniently located a short drive from 295 and 360! Set your appointment to see this lovely home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $669,990
Spacious two-story foyer.. Elegant formal dining room, great for entertaining. Private home office for telecommuting. Open kitchen with island & cozy dining area. Impressive owner’s suite with sitting room. Relaxing owner’s bath with shower, split vanities & dual walk-in closets. Finished basement rec room included for additional living space.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $704,990
Formal living and dining room off foyer.. Striking kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Spacious great room with ample windows and optional fireplace. Cozy dining area off kitchen with access to backyard. Private home office off kitchen. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Optional Extra Suite on first floor for overnight guests. Finished basement rec room included for additional living space.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $1,500,000
Rare opportunity in Manikin Sabot!!Here is your chance to own this custom built home by J.R. Walker Homes resting on a 3 acre wood lot across from Hermitage Country Club. This custom Cape style home consisting of full wrap front porch, covered rear porch w/exterior being stone & hardiplank. 1st floor consisting of the following:Office off of foyer w/ cased openings, 1st floor bedrm suite w/ custom full bath & huge walk-in closet, large family room w/ fireplace opening to huge eat in custom kitchen w/ granite tops, stainless steel appliances, island & breakfast area. Off kitchen you will find a 13 x 9 walk-in pantry, huge utility room w/ drop zone area built-ins & half bath which leads to the attached 3 car garage. 1st floor also consist of 10 foot ceilings & hardwd floor’s throughout. 2nd floor consisting of 3 large bedrooms one w/ its own private bath & the other 2 share a full bath, huge 23 x 21 rec room area also an expandable walk in attic that is 15 x 32 that could be finished. Unfinished Basement can be added for 70K. This house has not been started yet & we have other plans that we could custom build . Again don’t miss this rare opportunity!!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $1,281,113
Build the Madison on your lot or ours! This home offers a first floor Owner's Bedroom and Bathroom and was featured in Homearama in 2021. The spacious Family room, Dining room and Kitchen make this space perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Walk out onto the oversized covered rear porch and gain exterior entertaining space. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs with an open loft, great for a rec room or secondary tv room! The oversized 3 car garage gives you plenty of room for parking and storage. With 10' ceilings on the first floor, 9'ceilings on the second floor, Hardie plank siding, metal porch roof, vaulted ceilings in the upstairs loft and a 12' slider door leading from the Family Rm to the Covered Porch, LVT throughout first level, this home lacks nothing! This plan is truly worth seeing! Photos show example of Madison home already built. See Sales Rep for the full list of options to be built into this home and the Builder's Incentive to use our preferred Lender.
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $570,000
Are you looking for a full finished walk-out basement? This is it! This home is only 9 months old and is gorgeous. Built by HHHunt and is the Hillcrest model with the Heritage style elevation. The property sits on a large, well landscaped lot with a fenced in backyard that overlooks the woods. The choices the seller made are just perfect from the beautiful Quartz countertops, to wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath, upgraded owner’s en suite bath and so much more. Sellers are sad to go. No need to build when you can move in now and enjoy the wonderful amenities that Meadowville Landing offers.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $458,439
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This 2,620 sq ft layout is designed for the active modern household.. The first floor has an expansive living area complete with hardwood floors throughout. The designed-for-convenience kitchen has granite countertops and 36-42" cabinets. The large center island is not only perfect for meal prep, but doubles as a gathering spot for all. The sophisticated dining room is perfect for entertaining. The second floor is expansive enough to contain 4 bedrooms and an elegant primary retreat. The primary suite in this home was designed for multi career life, keeping in mind different sleeping schedules, with access to the closet both from the bath and bedroom. On the right lot, this home can come with a side-loading garage for maximum curb appeal. Screened porch is optional. *Prices may vary depending on selection of floor plan*
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $534,473
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Custom Homes Of Virginia now offers homes for an emerging lifestyle of multi-generational living, which we call our MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX models.. Your extended household needn't give up their privacy to share a home with you. Each MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX model has its own living quarters (including a primary bedroom and bath, a full kitchen, and dining/living room) as well as a private entrance. Your immediate household has plenty of space in the Kellan-Gen-FLEX home as well. From your two car garage and a handy mudroom to the large open kitchen flanked by a dining room on one end and your living room on the other, your first floor is open concept through and through. Upstairs, you'll find a retreat including a den/play room, a conveniently located laundry room, three more bedrooms, and a bath for a large or growing household. Most importantly, your primary suite with a spa bath for your personal R & R.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $426,385
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Flagmont II 's open concept first floor offers the household equal room to relax as well as entertain.. The second floor provides a respite from everyday living, with a sumptuous primary suite that houses a richly finished spa bath. Placing laundry room with bedrooms was a stroke of genius, of which your family can share, with the two other bedrooms and bath on that floor. Your third story can be your signature. It's large enough for two more bedrooms and a bath or any configuration you can conjure within its footprint. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price there may be additional upgrades, not included, in the photos shown.
7 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $474,257
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Even a large household could get lost in the Kellan V.. Though the home sports 7 bedrooms and 4 full baths, it still reserves room for a large playroom or den, media room for a get away. The primary suite is on the first floor with a brightly lit primary bedroom and luxurious spa bath. You have a choice of venues and plenty of room when entertaining, be it in your open living area or on your rear covered porch and deck. Though we include great standard features, some home owners request additional upgrades that may not be included in our base price. Check with your agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $438,273
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kelvin 2 story has great bones for entertaining or just hanging about.. It maintains the second floor, four bedrooms, including the elegant primary suite and its attending huge walk in closet, with its spa bath, so comforting, one dreads the end of its requirement. The third floor can be your fifth bedroom, or it can become magical as a Media Center, Exercise room, or turned over as a den. The choices are many. The amount listed does not include land and/or development cost. If you have your own lot, wonderful, otherwise, we have an eye upon various locations on which you can build your home. Contact your Agent. Your choices throughout the home can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $459,261
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kenston is our most requested home.. This home has proven flexible, hence our 3 models plus a MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX ready to build. The Kenston 3 Story was requested so often we decided to post it as a stand alone model, so one can do a quick comparison. This home offers the same amenities as the Kenston, with its 5 bedrooms including a large primary suite, and enticing spa bath with dual walk-in closets. Go up one floor to the expansive room, full bath and walk in closet, and your imagination is in charge. Second primary bedroom? en? Media Center? It's entirely up to you! Though most of your wants are included in our standard features, some updates, not included in our base price, may be included in these photos. Check with your agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $461,892
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Our Lochlan model is a sophisticated home with stately exterior features that give it unique character.. Along with the Hardy siding and custom stone accents, this 2-story beauty has an optional second floor balcony adorning its facade. The covered porch off the back of the house also extends the living area to create additional entertaining space. The first-floor flows easily from a classic dining room into an open kitchen with a large island perfect for food prep and gatherings. The sun-drenched living room and optional breakfast nook complete the main space with large windows lining the back wall. The first floor also boasts a bedroom with bathroom which can serve as a guest room or office. The second floor contains 3 bedrooms and an impressive primary suite complete with a large walk-in closet and enticing bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $423,142
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Riley II, like The Riley, is designed to maximize every square foot of space.. The open first floor plan is equally friendly to quaint gatherings and entertainment. The second floor houses the sumptuous primary suite with its luxurious bath and closet that's large enough to sleep four! There are two other bedrooms and a bath located on the second floor. To make short of wash day, the laundry room is right there. The third floor contains two more bedrooms and a bath. Of course, that's our vision, yours might be different. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price there may be additional upgrades, not included, in the photos shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $461,997
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Ronan II has all the wonderful features as the two story version, plus a considerable third floor, which can serve as a fifth bedroom, or, however you can envision the large additional space, including a full bath and a sizeable walk in closet.. The first floor is open concept, which allows great space for entertaining, but each area is well defined incorporating architectural elements. The inviting second floor primary suite, utilizes nearly half of the second floor, and is everything one could hope for. The three brightly lit bedrooms and the laundry take up the rest of the 2nd floor. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price, there may be additional upgrades not included in the photos shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $479,372
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Rourke is a wonderful home for entertaining.. The open concept living area creates venues both indoors, around the kitchen island, and outdoors to the screened porch and open deck. The large primary suite is found on the first floor as well and, it too, opens to the screened porch. The sumptuous spa bath and oversized walk in closet completes this chamber, while the office, mud room and laundry completes the first floor. Upstairs you find two more bedrooms, and two full baths, and an outsized bonus room that is your for the making. Your desires can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price. *The screened porch is optional.*
6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $494,533
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE While the front elevation of our Leigh model may seem very similar to our wildly popular Kenston model, there are plenty of differences inside so we decided she deserved to be set apart.. Downstairs, you'll find open concept living, complete with an office that could be used in a variety of ways. You'll also discover a massive walk-in pantry! The second floor hosts four bedrooms. Three great sized bedrooms share a full bath while the primary suite boasts an amazing spa-like bathroom retreat and a beautiful closet. The third floor is what really sets the Leigh model apart, though. You'll find not only another bedroom and a full bath, but also a HUGE media room, a separated living space and an awesome wet bar area. It's almost like having an apartment on your third floor! *It is optional to add the 60 inch bar.* Oh...and did we mention there is a balcony off that third floor? The options of ways to use this space are limitless. What will you dream up?
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $2,192,000
This beautiful home will be built on one of Hallsley's largest lots! An open floor concept complete with a kitchen fit for a chef along with a custom prep kitchen, oversized dining area and two story family room this home has so much to offer. Also on the first floor you will find a guest suite with attached bath, and walk in closet. On the second floor there are three bedrooms each with a walk in closet and private bath. The primary bedroom is also on the second floor complete with a soaking tub, huge walk in shower, his and hers closets and a balcony. Heading down to the basement you will find bedroom 5, an exercise room, and a rec room that walk out to a gorgeous patio.
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,757,600
Upon entering this stunning home, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a formal dining room to the left and a home study to the right. The spacious kitchen features commercial appliances, quartz countertops, a walk in pantry and butlers pantry; all open to the breakfast nook and large family room complete with a gas fireplace and beams. Also on the first floor is a guest suite. The basement offers tons of space too! On the second floor you will find three bedrooms each with walk in closets and attached bathrooms. Also on the second floor is primary bedroom with oversized closet and spa like bathroom. Anticipated completion spring 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $1,087,335
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. Two large walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features Kitchen Aid gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, a loft, and a Bonus Rec Room. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options. Customize your plan to fit your needs.
4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $1,870,000
Welcome to 130 West Landing in Burwell's Landing of Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia. This elegant custom home is tucked away on the 15th hole on Plantation Course on .73 Acres. The features are endless with endless zero grout line marble floors throughout, 34' great room ceilings, walk around balcony, spacious kitchen layout with 3 islands, multiple dishwashers, AGA and Wolf Ovens, Butler's Pantry, formal spaces, eat-in kitchen, and a sunroom with imported marble fireplace. The primary suite is on the first floor with marble floors, sitting room, full bathroom, additional bedroom on the first floor, mudroom and designated office with walnut cabinetry. The upstairs is expansive with a fully renovated wet bar, exercise room, open recreation area or loft, and 2 additional bedrooms with full baths. Au Pair or Inlaw suite on the second floor with 4th bedroom. There are 8 total bathrooms with each bedroom having an en suite. The stately exterior has professional landscaping design, zoned sprinkler, 3 car garage, 4 updated HVAC units, sealed crawlspace, and a whole house generator. A true masterpiece with design and style!
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $769,990
Move in ready! The Concord Plan. This new two-story home showcases an appealing modern design, with a three-car garage for added convenience. The first floor features an open-plan layout among the Great Room with fireplace, multi-functional kitchen with WHITE cabinets & casual breakfast room, plus a formal living room/dining room & a secluded study. The second floor hosts a loft that adds shared living space to the home & four bedrooms including a lavish owner’s suite. All this plus a partially finished basement. Haynes Bridge is a collection of single-family homes in Harpers Mill, a master-planned community in Chesterfield, VA. Residents have access to a variety of onsite amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, waterslide, parks, walking trails & over 240 acres of reserved open space. Plenty of popular restaurants & stores nearby, including the Chesterfield Towne Center & Short Pump Town Center. Up to $15,000 towards Closing Costs with the use of preferred lender. Photos of similar style home. Model home located at 16118 Deltic Lane.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $889,850
Welcome to Independence Farms, featuring the beautiful Madison plan elevation B. This plan features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, first floor office space, 3 car garage, and mudroom. Optional finished third floor space is available! The large first floor owners suite is tucked away for privacy with a luxury owner bathroom! Upstairs has a spacious loft with vaulted ceiling. Independence Farms is an Emerald package community including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. You'll love the large 10 acre tracs of land just minutes from the town of Ashland. Other lots available and! NOTE: This home is to be built.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $390,000
Springford Farms boasts a variety of large 1-3 acre estate lots in the heart of Chesterfield. This lovely community features new homes built by West Homes, where we pride ourselves on providing our customers well-built, stylish homes at a GREAT price! The homes in Springford Farms range from 2,900-4,339 sq. ft. and are located only minutes away from Hull Street and 288.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $1,200,000
Custom-built home by Dogwood Homebuilders.
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $850,380
7 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $969,000
Welcome home to the Hampton home plan. The space your family needs to grow, without compromise. Designed with an extensive grand 2-story foyer, this home plan warmly greets your guests. Complete with a tray ceiling, the formal dining and flex rooms lead you to a spacious great room that meets an outdoor deck that overlooks Lake Margaret. The kitchen features plenty of countertop space, a kitchen island, oversized pantry, quartz countertops, stainless steel wall oven, gas cooktop, with stainless steel range hood. Owner's bedroom showcases a tray ceiling design with dual abundance of closet space, this owner’s suite is something to talk about! The grand bath includes a free-standing tub and spa-like shower. This design offers a finished recreation room, wet bar, and the basement bedroom and full bath are complete for your convenience. Stop by to see this breathtaking Lake View today!
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $766,900
Unique Property in River Mill with 1st Floor Guest Bedroom! Crafted by Homesmith Construction, this gorgeous contemporary Hamilton floor plan flaunts 5 BR, 4 BA, 3,243 sq ft, 1st floor guest suite, premier finishes and incredibly private backyard. Darling front porch greets you at the door, inviting into an open foyer w/double crown molding. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor and tucked away 1st floor guest suite w/adjacent full bath, are some notable first impressions. Glamorous kitchen showcases large granite center island, Walk-in pantry & tile backsplash. Expansive family room centers around a cozy gas fireplace w/built-in features. Dining area is bright and open, overlooking backyard. Just around the corner, mudroom offers tile floors, built-in drop zone w/hooks & additional walk-in pantry. Retreat upstairs to pristine primary suite featuring huge walk-in closet and luxurious en suite w/dual granite vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. Family will love the spacious loft, the perfect flex space. Also find 3 additional bedrooms w/jack n' Jill bath as well private bath w/tub/shower. Plenty of storage can be found in pull-down attic as well as attached 2-car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Beaverdam - $529,999
Welcome home to the WILTON Model with RCI BUILDERS this gorgeous 2 Acre lot in Beaverdam/Hanover County. With the WILTON you get a 3BR+2BA Single level living floorplan with a unique bonus room and 2 Bedrooms on the second level. IN TOTAL 3800sf and w/5BR - 3 Full Baths. Main level features a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area, 16' long full wall multi panel glass slider and Oversized Kitchen Island. Fabulous Outdoor living space includes a 26' x 10' covered porch/Lanai + a Concrete slab Patio. PRICE INCLUDES elevation "D" and the RUBY STANDARDS PACKAGE, 2 car attached garage. Upgrade to the EMERALD UPGRADE PACKAGE and enjoy 9ft ceilings, gas fireplace, granite countertops, SS appliances, 42" cabinets soft close cabinets with crown molding, and a hardwood and ceramic package to get you started. CURRENT BUILD TIME - 10-11 months. RCI is a SEMI-CUSTOM builder - You can choose the options you want, make plan changes to suit your needs, and utilize the builders DESIGN CENTER to choose your finishes! Plans from 2500sf to 4000sf available. *NOTE: HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
6 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $2,600,000
The LAST LOT available in the exclusive community of Henley is under construction! Over 7000 square feet of modern luxury coming soon for the discerning lifestyle. The first floor will accommodate large gatherings in the gourmet kitchen with Wolf appliances, a prep-pantry, and the bright & light dining space. The main living area is just steps away from the veranda which overlooks the private acre lot that is perfect for a pool. Plenty of room for extended guests stays with a first floor ensuite bedroom and laundry. Restore and find your balance in any of the many flex spaces perfect for reflection or meditation or catch up on the day’s work in the home office. As you move to the 2nd floor the open floor plan continues with a loft and study space. The primary bedroom with a spa bath and multiple closets is tucked away from the other 3 bedrooms on this level. The basement is where the fun will happen. Room after room of possibilities. Potential theater space, exercise room, storage, large great room with bar and the ability to walk-out right out onto your patio. This showcase estate style home features all the high end finishes you would expect from one of RVA’s top custom builders.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $884,897
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,250,000
TO BE BUILT IN RIVER ROAD CORRIDOR! The Lochbriar is a first-floor owner's suite plan with a formal dining room and living room. Walk through the foyer into the large open kitchen and family room. The gourmet kitchen island makes entertaining a breeze. This home is filled with tons of natural light and hardwood floors. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the breakfast area overlooking the large patio. Tucked away, you'll find an expansive owner's suite with enormous dual walk-in closets and a luxury ceramic tile bathroom. This home has plenty of options to personalize and suit your lifestyle. Choose an optional sunroom for extended living space. The second floor features 2 full bedrooms and baths. You'll also find a lot of walk-in storage. Choose to finish the walk-in storage for a game room! Boone Quality and Boone Green Features included. We welcome you to customize this plan to personalize your home! Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Hanover - $774,900
The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest Floor plan in Rock Creek. Private large 5-10 acre lots. First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. The his and hers walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with built in bookcases flanking the gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features Kitchen Aid gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget t check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, a loft and a Bonus Rec Room. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options. You can Build any of RCI's Floorplans in Rock Creek.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $847,510
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $810,400
Gorgeous Custom Home in Highly Sought-After Community of Newmarket! The Malvern floor plan features 5 BR, 4.5 BA, 3,364 sq ft, open floor plan, site finished oak hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, first floor guest suite, & so much more! Step inside to find the inviting foyer, private study, & formal dining room w/ 42' wainscotting & double member crown molding. Head towards the family room offering cozy fireplace w/slate surround & decorative rustic mantle. The chef's kitchen is sure to impress w/large granite island w/ seating, ceramic tile backsplash, 42" craftsman-style cabinets & open views into the family room. Bright morning room is the ideal breakfast nook overlooking private backyard. Around the corner, find mudroom w/tile floors w/ access to the 2 car garage, powder room & convenient 1st floor guest bedroom w/ ensuith bath. Retreat upstairs to the primary suite offering double WICs & luxurious ensuite w/tile floors, separate granite vanities & spa-like WI shower w/tile surround. 3 additional spacious bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms, & large laundry room w/ tile floors complete the exceptional 2nd floor. Backyard features rear deck, doubling your entertainment space.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $758,400
Stunningly Crafted by Homesmith Construction in Beautiful River Mill! Featuring 5 BR, 4 BA, 3,252 sq ft, 1st floor guest suite, open floorplan, site finished oak hardwood floors, & gas fireplace, this magnificent Montague plan has everything you could need and more! Bright and airy foyer opens up to study, the perfect work from home space, & a convenient 1st floor guest suite. The open main living area showcases a gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, large center island, ceramic tile backsplash & walkin pantry, all overlooking the stunning great room w/ a beautiful gas fireplace. A formal dining room & cozy morning room surround the main living area, giving ample space for entertaining. Around the corner, find mudroom w/tile floors & access to the attached garage. Retreat upstairs & be blown away by the primary suite offering huge WIC w/ dressing room area & luxurious en suite w/tile floors, granite vanities, & luxurious WI shower w/tile surround. Down the hall, find 2 additional bedrooms sharing a Jack & Jill bath w/ double vanity, tile floors & tub/shower combo. A kids loft w/ ensuite bath completes the 2nd floor, which can easily serve as a 5th bedroom or extra living area!
5 Bedroom Home in Doswell - $2,100,000
Introducing Castle Glen Winery! This gorgeous and unique property sits on a private, 10 acre lot, and features STUNNING 360 degree views. Nestled beside a Civil War National Battlefield, the grounds boast not only a nearly 7700 SF custom built home (The Inn), but also 4400 grape vines and a 2600 SF Tasting Room, operating Thursdays through Sundays. Find yourself inside at the Bubble Bar, or sitting outside with the custom built fire pits, and enjoy the outdoor views with a glass of wine. This space can also be used for events like weddings, private dinners, tastings and more! The Inn is currently featured on Air BnB and VRBO, garnering lots of attention from guests for events like family reunions, bachelorette parties and other large gatherings. Outside the home, you will find a complete OASIS. Gorgeous and meticulous landscaping surrounds the saltwater pool (complete with outdoor bar area with sound bar and TV) and large patio, which features a stone fireplace, seating area and hot tub. Together, the Inn and Tasting room present the perfect business opportunity, ready for its new owner!
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $849,900
THIS IS A TO-BE-BUILT HOME** LOT PREMIUM IS NOT INCLUDED IN BASE PRICE Rock Creek, Mechanicsville's hidden gem. This new subdivision of 5 to 10 acres lots of peaceful, country living in the outskirts of Mechanicsville with the convenience of the nearby Atlee corridor. Rock Creek is the first community in this area to offer high-speed internet! RCI Builders offer 10 floor plans from which to choose from. This Madison is a open, two-level living at its finest with generous hardwood package options, 9’ ceilings options, an upgraded trim package available, a gourmet kitchen layout, Hardie siding options, a first-floor primary bedroom and so much more. Build this home or choose from another RCI plan with single-level living, two-level living, and first-floor Owner's Suites options all ranging from 1,800 to 3,600+ square feet. As a semi-custom builder, RCI Builders can personalize our homes to match your family's needs and lifestyle. Visit our Berry model for more information. Located off Westwood Road. 7301 Bailie Drive, Monday 12-5 Thursday-Friday 12-5 Saturday-Sunday 11-5.THE PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FROM A PREVIOUS BUILD AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
4 Bedroom Home in Chester - $1,599,900
Multi-generational estate on 2.2 acres! 6000+ sq ft home inc. two 1st Floor Bedroom suites, finished basement, 4+ car garage & INCREDIBLE outdoor spaces. Meticulously maintained! Grand front porch, bright Entry Hall w/travertine. Formal DR w/ Brazilian cherry flooring & beautiful millwork. 1st Flr Office w/ custom built-ins, French doors & ceramic. 2-Story Family Rm w/ soaring ceilings & custom built-ins. Sunroom overlooks expansive back yard w/ new GulfStream pool, travertine deck, pavilion with wooded lot w/ mature landscaping, pergola w/ garden, patio & firepit, grill & eating area in view. The Kitchen has Sub-Z fridge, Wolf gas range, massive granite island, impressive limestone range hood, ample & classic custom cabinetry. 1st Flr Primary BR has sitting rm w/ access to private deck, en suite spa bath w/ slipper tub, dual vanities & ceramic shower & amazing closet w/ custom wood shelving. Add'l 1st Floor BR is 2nd Primary BR w/ handicapped accessible en suite bath PLUS 2nd laundry area! Upstairs-3rd Primary BR w/ en suite bath & huge walk-in closet & add'l BR plus 2nd Office. Upper & lower garages. HUGE walk-out Basement Rec Rm has elegant stone fireplace & so much storage!
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $854,900
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Wilton offers 5 bedrooms, a large screened in rear porch, huge open kitchen to family room space. The main floor offers the Owner's Bedroom with 2 secondary bedrooms. Upstairs find the finished playroom, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home comes complete with hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and many more upgrades.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $991,684
Welcome to RCI Builder's Madison floor plan! The stunning Madison plan offers a first floor Owner's Bedroom and en suite bathroom with tiled shower and tub and was featured in Homearama 2020. The spacious Family room, Dining room and Kitchen make this space perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Don't miss the large Butler's Pantry! Walk out onto the oversized covered rear porch and gain exterior entertaining space. Three econdary bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs with an open loft - great for a rec room or home office space! The oversized 3 car garage gives you plenty of room for parking and storage. With 9' ceilings, wrap around front porch, and a 12' slider door leading from the Family Rm to the Covered Porch, this home has upgrades everywhere you look! This plan is truly worth seeing! Photos show example of Madison home already built.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,054,784
The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. Two large walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a loft, and a Bonus Rec Room on the third floor. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches and a side entry two car garage. Pictures are of the completed model home and are being used for visual purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $494,990
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This home is available to be Built On Your Land!. We offer unlimited free no-obligation quotes. Customize our homes as many times as you want. Save the layouts you like, and try out all of our floor plans until you find the perfect home.
5 Bedroom Home in North Prince George - $475,000
TRANQUIL Waterfront OASIS & First Floor Living AWAITS in this GORGEOUS HOME in the Jordan on the James subdivision! Step in from the covered front porch to a marble floored foyer w/a NEW chandelier that leads to an ENORMOUS entertaining area. The LR boasts a gas FP, vaulted ceiling w/ skylights & has access to a sunroom w/2 C/FANs, 4 sliding doors that open to the NEW 27X15 paver patio & vast backyard that overlooks a pond! The kitchen offers a dining area, plenty of wood cabinetry, tile backsplash, granite C/TOPs, breakfast bar, white APPL (DBL wall ovens, gas range/oven, microwave & refrigerator), a 7X3 WI pantry & is steps from a formal DR w/NEW chandelier. The primary BDRM houses an enormous WIC & spa-like bath w/2 vanity areas, jetted tub, easy-entry shower & toilet closet. 3 more BDRMs are on the opposite end of the home & 2 of those BDRMs have attached baths. The 2nd level could be a 5th bedroom, play room or the perfect home office! NEW Plantation shutters, Great closet space, walk-in attic spans the length of the home, 22X21 two car garage, NEW roof 2019, NEW Briggs & Stratton whole home generator, located minutes from the James River & local wineries. Are you ready?
6 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $1,399,900
Magnificent gentleman’s farm on 57+ acres with stunning custom colonial house, 3 separate cottages, fenced pastures, and barns is a must see. Originally built in 1865 with majority added in 2007, this luxury farmstead has 6 large bedrooms & 4 bathrooms in the main home along with wide hallways, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, sunken living room, open gourmet kitchen and dining area, full gym and much more. Constructed with quality, this home was built on steel and concrete framing with architectural shingles and hardi-plank siding. Not to mention hardwood custom cabinetry, doors and flooring throughout, & in the kitchen, granite and concrete countertops, stainless steel appliances and more custom cabinets. The three cottages are zoned bed and breakfast or just bring the family for fantastic memories. Large front and back yard includes swingset and tree house. Approx 17 acres of hardwoods and pines is great for hunting with seasonal creek and deer stands. Approx 10 acres is cleared for hay and 5 acre and 2 acre fenced pastures for livestock with one large barn and 1 loafing shed. The barndominium has a large workshop in the back and a basketball court on the second floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,376,000
Welcome to the Myrtle Floorplan built by Biringer Builders, Richmond's Top Custom Home Builder! This Beautiful Home features 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms, Expansive and Open Entertaining Spaces in the Family Room, a Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with a Large Walk-in Pantry, a spacious Dining/Nook area with entry to Porch/Backyard area, a 1st Floor Guest Suite w/ Full Bathroom, Mudroom w/Drop Zone, 2nd Floor Primary Bedroom w/ Ensuite Spa Bathroom, 3 Additional Bedrooms w/ Ensuite Bathrooms (2 of which include Walk-in Closets), a spacious Playroom, and Unfinished Walk-up Attic Space. Tarrington amenities include Clubhouse, Pool and Exercise Room, located minutes to Downtown, Short Pump area, Shopping and Restaurants and beautiful views of the James River! Come and see Award-Winning Biringer Builders where Craftsmanship & Quality is second to none! *This home is "to-be-built"*
5 Bedroom Home in Mineral - $1,375,000
This is it! Your own private oasis! Walk through your front door to an expansive 90 degree view of Lake Anna across from a State Park. You can not find this available anywhere else! A water view from almost every room in the house! This immaculate home w/over 4800 finished sqft is pure quality throughout. The main level living home is on 1.13 acres in a quiet & secluded cul-de-sac in Clearview Shores. This waterfront oasis features a large single slip boathouse built to the side so as not to compromise the 190 ft of shoreline & amazing sunset & water views. Quality built w/composite decking, sundeck, tiki bar, refrigerator, & 6 ft water depth at boathouse. The main level has an open floor plan which opens out onto a lComposite deck perfect to watch the amazing nature that regularly visits the property. The beautiful gourmet kitchen has lovely granite countertops , bar seating, & kitchen island. Dine overlooking the lake . This home is on the public side of Lake Anna. The Rec Rm on the lower level has an Amazing Wet Bar for entertaining & a 2nd Primary Bdrm for guests. High speed Xfinity, full house water treatment system convey. NO VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTALS PERMITTED
5 Bedroom Home in Goochland - $799,990
MOVE-IN READY! This Sorrento with walk-out basement in Reed Marsh has all the first-floor living you need plus additional living spaces in the loft and basement. Stunning Revwood flooring throughout the first floor and primary suite. You'll love entertaining in the gourmet kitchen with beautifully hand-picked quartz countertops, large island, two-toned cabinets, and matte black plumbing finishes. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with tons of natural light and a gas fireplace to cozy up to. The covered deck overlooks an abundance of greenery and trees. The first-floor primary suite is tucked away and boasts a luxurious spa-like bathroom and a massive walk-in closet. The first-floor also features two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the other side of the home. Downstairs is a finishes walk-out basement with a massive rec room and access to the back yard, private guest suite with walk-in closet and bath and tons of unfinished storage can be found in the walk-out basement as well. The second floor includes an additional guest suite, bath and spacious loft. Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $729,890
Under construction - Move in early June 2023!! Walk-out basement!! The Vanderbilt features 5B/4.5BA w/a fully finished basement, rec room, BD and full BA. The 1st floor primary BR showcases tray ceiling, spa inspired BA w/ his & her vanity, frameless shower, separate garden tub, and oversized walk in closet. It leads out to a back covered porch with a breezeway to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, cooktop, stainless steel built-in, soft close shaker cabinets, optimal pantry storage, dedicated casual dining area. The 2-story foyer opens to a flex space that is usable as a home office or formal dining. Washer/dryer located in mud room off the 2 car side load garage. The 2-story living room features a total of 8 windows facing the backyard giving optimal opportunity for natural light. The oak staircase walks up to the loft with engineered wood floors throughout all the hallways. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one en-suite), complete the second floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,890,000
TO BE BUILT home on Over 1 acre homesite in Hallsley to be built by Homeplaces. Walk-out basement home, 3 car garage, first floor primary, bonus room over garage, and screen porch.
6 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $738,265
Welcome to Eastwood Homes Roanoke plan. Features include home office with French doors; formal dining room; huge granite kitchen island; 1st floor guest suite; LOFT; Jack and Jill bathroom; his and hers closets in primary bedroom; walk in closets in all the secondary bedrooms; finished basement with bedroom and full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $2,650,000
Welcome to Fairview in Hanover County, a premier equestrian estate located just north of the Town of Ashland, Virginia. Set on 113.47 gently rolling acres, the main residence is craftsman quality, custom built in 2017. Inside, you will find a warm and inviting interior that includes solid wood beams and beautifully hand-scraped hardwood floors. The spacious living room has a vaulted ceiling and striking floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is highlighted by commercial-grade appliances, knotty alder cabinets, chiseled edge bronzite quartzite countertops, two hammered copper sinks, and large walk-in pantry. The first floor primary suite features a double-sided gas fireplace, jetted tub, and double shower. Primary bedroom suites are located on both floors, each with large walk-in closets. Full bathrooms in all five bedrooms. Outside, you are surrounded with fenced pastures, hay fields, forest, multiple outbuildings including a 6-stall barn, 104’ x 28’ insulated and conditioned workshop, and the late 1800s original Fairview farmhouse, awaiting a complete renovation. With private ponds, caves, and over 2000’ of river frontage, this property is the complete package.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $799,950
UNDER CONSTRUCTION. August Delivery - Framed and Under Roof.Come check out your gorgeous new 3245sf home, w/ 1st Floor Primary Bedroom, 4-5 total Bedroom,3 Full Baths+Bonus Rooms Galore. Nestled on a wooded 5+ acre lot in Hanover Co, and super convenient to Ashland, this floor plans has it all. Large-wrap around porch, HARDIPLANK SIDING, an Enormous Open Concept Family+Kitchen+Dining area w 16' glass sliders, 2 Flex Rooms off the foyer-perfect for offices, formal dining, or as a 2nd main level bedroom (in law suite). Stately Gourmet Kitchen Layout with Oversized Island, Soft Close Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, S/S Appliances and with a large walk in pantry. Family room features 12' Ceiling, Gas Fireplace+shiplap surround, and 3 member crown molding. Laundry Room, Mudroom w drop zone off the 2.5 car-26'x28' garage-round off the first level. Once upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, large hall bath and an additional bonus room/bedroom. Plan also includes a large Finished Room Over the Garage-ideal for man-cave or teen suite. All of this plus your very own rear covered porch. Price includes additional DETACHED 2 car garage as well. This is what you've been waiting for!
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $995,000
Proposed construction on level, golf front lot with pond & nature preserve views. This sweet appearing cottage tucked away at the end of the cul-de-sac offers an amazing floor plan and functional use of space & clever details making for great one level living with most rooms offering views of the 3rd green of the Blue Heron Course. The 2nd floor provides amazing space with four additional bedrooms, two full baths a study that is almost 14' x 17.5' as well as a massive loft that is approximately 16'x 26.5'. An upper and lower deck as well as a screened porch allows enjoying nature in this peaceful setting.
8 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $299,500
This is a home to be appreciated by a lover of history and antiques. The living room is huge with curved corners and Corinthian Columns. It has both a wrap around porch and a screened back porch. It even has a screened balcony on the second floor attached to two of the bedrooms. Both central air conditioning and heating were just added in April of this year. The plumbing to all the bathrooms was completely replaced in February of this year. The lovely iron radiators and claw foot tubs remain as a reminder of the home’s rich history. As with homes of that era it has a huge eat in kitchen. It needs remodeling but the structure of this home is solid. The 8 bedrooms could be remodeled to craft two en suite bedrooms with a screened in balcony to walk out on to over look the garden. Some of the other bedrooms would make an excellent office and there is even enough room for a billiards room while maintaining a dining room, living room and office. The yard is large enough for both a tennis court and a pool!
6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $669,990
*ZERO CLOSING COSTS WITH PREFERRED LENDER* up to $15,000. MAKE YOUR DESIGN SELECTIONS! Landfall at Jamestown is one of the Williamsburg area's finest waterfront communities. The Roanoke is a stunning six-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bath home w/ a side-load garage. The entry offers a foyer with a Formal Dining Room w/ tray ceiling and Office space w/ glass French doors. The kitchen features granite countertops, island, walk-in pantry, SS appls and LED recessed lighting. Spacious family room w/ Gas FP and breakfast area offers lots of natural light. 1ST FLOOR GUEST SUITE has private full bath. Powder room perfect for guests, covered rear porch and a deck complete the first floor. The large primary suite upstairs offers a LUXURY SHOWER, dual vanities and WICs. Bedrooms 2 and 3 w/ Jack and Jill bath, WIC, carpet and separate vanities. Bedroom 4 w/ carpet, WIC and has direct access to hall bath. Large LOFT on the second floor makes for a great secondary entertainment area. Family room, primary suite and loft w/ ceiling fan prewire. Lower-level finished walkout basement w/ bedroom, full bath, and storage area. Convenient to Jamestown Island, Jamestown Beach Park, and Colonial Parkway!
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $784,950
Lifestyle Home Builders presents the "Bronte" floor plan with the Grand Manor elevation. This plan features a formal dining room and study as you walk in through the foyer. First floor also offers a guest suite with full bath, powder room, mud room, morning room, kitchen with island and butler's pantry, as well as a family room with coffered ceilings. This open concept floor plan is great for entertaining. The second floor welcomes you with a large bonus room, primary suite with WIC, 3 addition bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and laundry room. Last but not least, enjoy the VERY LARGE fully finished basement complete with a full bath!! Covered front porch and back deck. Come check it out!
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $997,562
To be built! Meet the Bellevue. The primary down floorplan that doesn't skimp on space, our brand new Bellevue floorplan has all of the bells and whistles, and more! With more options for interior and exterior modifications than most floorplans, The Bellevue has it all. Ranging from 5-7 bedrooms, 3.5 - 4.5 baths, and starting at over 4000 sq ft, you'll love the space you have to live in this beautiful home. Price reflects base price of home with traditional elevation and lot. Pictures and description may not reflect actual home built.
5 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $1,295,000
This home offers PRIVACY on 8.29 Acres!! VERY UNIQUE Floorplan! Nestled in the woods, nature lovers will enjoy listening to song birds & beautiful POND views. It's an assuming 1-story Contemporary Ranch but, inside the home is massive! Property includes private Tennis Courts, 3-Acre Stocked POND, 2-attached garage w/ workshop, 1-detached garage & fenced dog kennels. Interior features include an AU PAIR or IN-LAW SUITE w/ separate entrance which includes 2 bedrooms, full bath & kitchenette....All located on bottom floor w/ walk-out access to Patio and Pond Views. Kitchen w/ GLASS SOLARIUM includes awnings that overlooks the POND & expansive Multi-Level Decking, Eat-in kitchen area w/ Fireplace, Great Room w/ Vaulted Wood Ceiling, Skylights, Built-ins/Outside Balcony overlooking the POND. First Floor Primary Suite features Built-ins, Walk-in Closet, Outside Covered Balcony, Primary Bathroom w/ Double sinks Jetted-Tub & a Bidet. Off the Primary BR is a Full Bath & Office w/ Built-in Shelves. Home has TONS of storage/closets. Upstairs features 2 Bdrms & Full Bath. Downstairs Rec Room used as a Yoga Studio/Workout Rm w/ Mirrors . Firepit w/ seating. Xfinity high-speed internet avail.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,242,887
The Heatherworth features everything you need on the first floor and more! The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops and a large island overlooking the family room with tons of natural light and an included fireplace. Tucked away, the primary suite with two large walk-in closets, dual vanities and a spa-like bathroom will become your own private retreat. Equally as private on the other side of the home is the first-floor guest suite fully equipped with a walk-in closet and luxury ensuite with dual vanities. The formal dining room and private study are located in the front of the home with lots of windows letting in natural light. The second floor features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a loft and tons of unfinished storage! Options to add a game room and flex space! Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $749,500
Private office to work from home.. Formal dining room for special celebrations. Gorgeous great room with elegant fireplace. Spectacular gourmet kitchen with designer cabinets. Lavish owner's suite with relaxing sitting room. Glamorous owner's luxury bath featuring freestanding tub. Finished basement with recreation room. Attached 3-car garage for vehicles.
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $696,330
***ZERO CLOSING COSTS WITH PREFERRED LENDER*** up to $15,000. The Charleston by Eastwood Homes has it all- this TO BE BUILT home is just waiting for its future owner to make all of their favorite design selections!! First floor boasts HW throughout main living areas and an elegant trim package. Living room and formal dining room off of foyer provide plenty of room to spread out. Kitchen w/ granite counters, island, walk-in pantry, butler's pantry, and SS appls. Breakfast area has deck access and is open to the family room which features gas FP w/ slate surround. First floor guest suite w/ WIC and full bath is perfect for guests. Upstairs you'll find the primary suite w/ tray ceiling, LUXURY bath, and large WIC. Bedroom 2 w/ private ensuite bath and WIC. Bedroom 3 w/ ensuite bath. Bedroom 4 w/ WIC. Spacious loft makes a great secondary entertainment space. Enjoy relaxing on your rear deck on this over half-acre lot! You'll love calling the amenity filled Meadowville Landing community home. Enjoy the community pool, fitness center, playground, fishing ponds, and James River access!
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $679,990
MOVE-IN READY!! Beautiful design selections!! Popular Davidson floor plan has 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms on fantastic homesite!! OPEN SPACE BEHIND HOME AND ON SIDE!! HW flooring in main living areas. The OPEN CONCEPT plan offers a gracious formal dining room w/ crown molding, and wainscotting. STUDY with glass doors and transom. The kitchen w/ island, pantry and crown molding is open to family room w/ gas fireplace. 1st FLOOR GUEST SUITE w/ full bath and shower w/ bench seat. Second floor offers a large LOFT and FOUR bedrooms. Primary bedroom w/ double vanity, walk-in shower and WIC. Bathrooms 2 and 3 w/ carpet, WIC and shares a Jack & Jill bath. Bedroom 4 w/ carpet and dbl door closet. Beautiful trim package included and many other included features! Deluxe exterior color is pacific blue. Too many features to list! Harpers Mill is an award-winning community in Chesterfield County with many amenities including clubhouse, swimming pool, waterslide, playground, sports field, miles of trails and 240 acres of open space and more! Call to schedule a tour today!
5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $519,990
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This home is available to Build On Your Land!. We offer unlimited free no-obligation quotes. Customize our homes as many times as you want. Save the layouts you like, and try out all of our floor plans until you find the perfect home.
6 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $813,045
Welcome to Harpers Mill newest section Fawnwood. This Eastwood Homes plan is the Roanoke with a finished basement. Some features of this home are the 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths; 1ST FLOOR GUEST SUITE; Large GRANITE kitchen island; included fireplace; STUDY with French doors, and a SUNROOM. Upstairs LOFT; primary suite with double doors and his & hers closets; 3 secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Basement has lots of unfinished walk-in storage; guest bedroom with full bath; recreation room; 9 ft ceilings with full size windows.
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $999,950
New Construction opportunity in Reeds Landing! Build this home or your own on this lot! Photos reflect a similar home built in a different community.
4 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $824,900
Come check out New Kent's Premiere neighborhood Viniterra, with Preferred Builder, RCI BUILDERS! Featuring large, ESTATE STYLE lots, and with an award winning winery and championship a golf at your fingertips, the options are endless for recreation and relaxation. With the MADISON floor plan from RCI BUILDERS, you get a 1st Floor Primary Bedroom floorplan, 4100sf with 4 total BRs and 3.5 Bathrooms. Main level features a Gigantic, wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area, Tons of Cabinet storage as well as an Oversized Kitchen Island. Fabulous Outdoor living spaces includes Covered Front and Rear Porches as well as a rear concrete patio. PRICE INCLUDES elevation "B", and the UPGRADED EMERALD package featuring 9ft ceilings, gas fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42"soft close cabinets, and a hardwood and ceramic package to get you started. OVERSIZED 3 car garage included. Add a 3rd floor, the TAPROOM option, or the LUXURY PRIMARY Bathroom suite making this home uniquely your own. This plan can do it all. Plans from 2200sf to 4500sf *HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FROM A PREVIOUS BUILD AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $1,199,000
BRAND NEW all-brick home in sought-after WESTPORT in Ford’s Colony. This is a fabulous opportunity to own a NEW custom-built home that has been gently lived in for less than six months! Located on a 3.46-acre wooded lot, it features an open floor plan with tons of ‘flex’ and spacious rooms, FOUR-CAR garage, ELEVATOR, whole-house generator, tankless water heater and amazing natural light throughout. An expansive crisp white kitchen features a large center island with bar seating, double ovens, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry and sunny breakfast area with bay window. The kitchen flows to the family room with an elec. fireplace as well as the dining room, which could be used as a living room/music area. The living room could be a dining room with the adjacent butler’s pantry. The elevator is in the large mud hall/laundry area. Upstairs the primary bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and an adjacent room that could be a sitting area/office. There are two or three bedrooms on the second floor. The lower level, constructed with Superior Walls, has two bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bath plus a rec room with electric fireplace and a ‘flex’ room. A generous backyard offers great privacy.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $509,490
Under construction! Move -in Feb/March 2023 Basement home! This Hayden is a 3-story plan with 5 BD and 3 BA in 3,052 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer that can be used for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The primary suite on the second level offers a luxurious bath with a large shower, private water closet, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 addtl. BD, a full BA, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. This stunning floorplan offers a finished rec room basement, some unfinished storage space, and roughed in for future B/BA. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders’ warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $759,975
Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse in Highly Sought-After Summer Lake Community! The Grayson Farmhouse floor plan by Covenant Building & Design has that classic style & layout you want. A stunning country front porch & timeless front door welcomes you in & sets the stage for the spectacular interior that awaits. Featuring 5 BR, 4 BA, 3,508 sq ft., solid HDWD floors, elevated ceilings, &high-quality trim exemplify this classic beauty. Family room w/cozy gas FP opens to kitchen &dining room, making your entertaining area incredibly spacious. Gourmet kitchen boasts stunning granite countertops &painted cabinets - while just around the corner find WI pantry &mudroom w/dropzone. Another tremendous feature, 1st floor guest suite w/access to full BA! Next, find a quiet study before heading upstairs to 4 BR's &laundry room. Primary suite is your private retreat, featuring sitting room, spa-like ensuite bath &expansive WIC. Pull-down attic provides ample amount of storage! Summer Lake offers state-of-the-art amenities including lighted tennis courts, biking/jogging trails, large pool with diving well, splash park and playground!
4 Bedroom Home in Hanover - $1,147,892
Welcome to RCI Builder's Madison floor plan! The stunning Madison plan offers a first floor Owner's Bedroom and en suite bathroom with tiled shower and tub and was featured in Homearama 2020. The spacious Family room, Dining room and Kitchen make this space perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Don't miss the large Butler's Pantry! Walk out onto the oversized covered rear porch and gain exterior entertaining space. Three secondary bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs with an open loft - great for a rec room or home office space! The oversized 3 car garage gives you plenty of room for parking and storage. With 9' ceilings, wrap around front porch, and a 12' slider door leading from the Family Room to the Covered Porch, this home has upgrades everywhere you look! This plan is truly worth seeing! Photos show example of Madison home already built.
4 Bedroom Home in Cartersville - $875,000
Amazing Opportunity to own a piece of paradise! Over 37 acres of serene beauty and privacy highlighted by your own fully stocked 10 acre lake! This Custom built all brick 4 bedrm/4.5 bath home with over 5,000 sq/ft is sure to please. Step inside to the light-drenched open floor plan that features a 2-story foyer, formal living rm, library w/double-sided stone fireplace, bar rm with wine fridge, ice machine and custom bar, huge family rm with built-in cabinetry and picture window overlooking the lake as well as 2 main level suites highlighted by the primary suite w/walk-in closets and a beautifully renovated spa-type bathroom. The real show stopper is the Massive 600+s/f Gourmet Chefs’ Kitchen that boasts new cabinetry, granite countertops, oversized double-height island, Thermador 48” Pro Grand Steam Range, French Door convection oven, Built in Advantium Speed/Microwave oven, and Full Size professional Freezer & Refrigerator. Upstairs you’ll find 2 additional bedrms w/ensuite baths. LL features a rec room, storage rm and oversized 2-car attached garage. Huge rear deck and New (2021) detached 3-bay steel garage! Fish out front and hunt out back, you'll never want to leave!
6 Bedroom Home in Fork Union - $1,550,000
THIS FULLY RENOVATED LUXURY ESTATE IS LOCATED ON 55+ ACRES & OFFERS BREATHTAKING VIEWS W/ INCREDIBLE PRIVACY. Fabulous Country living w/ a short commute to both Charlottesville & Richmond. Entertain friends/family on the stunning stamped concrete Patio w/ Brand-New Custom Pond w/ rock work & 4 waterfalls or exit from the basement & enjoy the beautiful patio overlooking the acreage- perfect place to add a pool. COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM W/ HIGH END FINISHES, NEW ROOF, NEW HVAC & NEW WINDOWS IN 2019.This gorgeous estate features 2 private entrances & an incredible circular paved drive w/ the wow factor. MASSIVE CONDITIONED 4+ CAR DETACHED GARAGE w/ multiple lean-tos, plus a 2 car conditioned attached garage.The 1st floor features 2 family rooms w/fireplaces, a stunning kitchen that looks like it is straight out of a magazine, a dining room, a lovely primary suite, in-laws suite, bedroom 3 & so much more. Upstairs, you will find massive bedrooms & a bonus room.The huge finished basement boasts a custom bar, stunning stone fireplace place w/ reclaimed mantle, a full kitchen & storage.Comcast/Xfinity-service is excellent. Pre-appraised. Perfect for Equestrian as well.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $859,975
Custom Crafted Home in Incredible Henrico Community, River Mill! Covenant Building & Design's Rosalyn floor plan is the perfect forever home, offering a sought-after 1st floor guest suite w/attached bath & oversized closet. Step through the front door and be dazzled by hardwood throughout the entire 1st floor. The custom designer kitchen is ideal for entertaining, including a large island, granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, and stylish cabinetry providing ample storage as well as a walk-in pantry. The grand family room boasts a gas fireplace w/detailed mantle & provides access to rear deck. Retreat upstairs to fabulous primary suite featuring spa-like ensuite BA w/tile floors, tile surround WI shower and huge WIC perfect for a fashionista's wardrobe. Second floor offers 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths & conveniently located laundry room. Spacious loft is the perfect additional lounge space for the kids. Pull-down attic provides ample space for all your storage needs. River Mill offers state-of-the-art amenities including pool, clubhouse, play areas, extensive trail system, sidewalks, Preservation of natural areas near the Chickahominy & top-ranked Henrico schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $866,990
Welcome to River Mill The Aveline custom built by LeGault Homes. This is a to be built. This home has many included features: 9' ceilings 1st and 2nd floor, 42" kitchen cabinets with crown molding and dove tail drawers with soft close, Included island is a 6x4, Rev Wood Engineered floors included on the first floor except for bedrooms, tile bath floors and tile surround tubs, Oak steps stained to match flooring, Fireplace, 3 car garage with pedestrian door, Dimensional Shingles with a metal roof over porch, Pella Single Hung White Windows, Sod and Irrigation front, side and rear yard, 144 square feet of stamped concrete patio, Recess Cans, Designer Lighting Package, Ceiling Fan Prewires all bedrooms and Family Room, Gas Cooktop, Microwave Oven Combo and Shiplap Vented Hood and so much more. This gorgeous home will be built on site 1A Sec 6 the homesite backs up to the Chickahominy. Some features showing on the floor plan may be optional and not included. THIS IS A TO BE BUILT and the HOA Architectural Committee will need to approve final exterior design and colors.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $804,530
Welcome to the Charleston by Eastwood Homes. The Charleston is a 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with side load garage, 1st floor guest suite, formal dining room, office, spacious family room, and designer kitchen with a walk-in pantry. A breakfast nook opens into a screened porch and deck. The second level hosts a massive loft and large primary bedroom with a luxury primary bathroom. A Jack & Jill bath and large laundry room add to this well designed floorplan. Lakeview at Luck Farm offers 1+ Acre Homesites with a fishing pond, walking trails and a short drive to Historic Ashland.
5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $945,405
Gorgeous, custom-built modern farmhouse in the planned community of River Mill. Pristinely crafted by Covenant Building & Design, the Grayson design offers 5BR, 3.5 BA, open concept. 1st floor bedroom with ensuite, perfect for guest suite. Dramatic 2nd floor overlook, 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main level, living spaces. Open, 1st floor design, perfect for entertaining. Private study for a home office. 2nd floor offers graciously sized bedrooms, 2 secondary brs with a jack&jill bath and 3rd with a private bathroom. Large primary suite and sitting room. So much space to enjoy, incredible storage too. Welcome Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $2,489,000
Escape to waterfront living & a country setting set upon the beautiful shores of Lake Anna, VA on the public side of the lake. This custom built retreat is nestled on 9.38 acres & has over 480+ feet of shoreline. This gorgeous lakeside retreat will bring your family together for gatherings for many years to come. Over 5,000+ SQFT on two open levels, this paradise offers seamless indoor/outdoor lakeside living, with 5 BDRMS, 4.5 BTHS (4 BDRM septic), an office, 3 stone wood burning fireplaces, a curved screened in back deck overlooking the water & over 480+ft of private shoreline. When you step inside you'll immediately be blown away by the peaceful water views. A few steps away at the water, you’ll enjoy warm summer days down at your very own sandy beach, fire pit & boathouse with 2 slips both with electric boat lifts, storage area, covered area & a swim/sun deck. There is also a detached garage with an apartment on the property for rental income or guests that has its own septic tank & has 3 BDRMS, 1 BTH, FR & kitchen. The lift & wood stove in garage can convey. NO HOA & Short Term Rentals are Permitted! Furniture can also convey with purchase.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $719,890
Under construction - Move in July/August 2023!! Walk-out basement!! The Vanderbilt features 5B/4.5BA w/a fully finished basement, rec room, BD and full BA. The 1st floor primary BR showcases tray ceiling, spa inspired BA w/ his & her vanity, frameless shower, separate garden tub, and oversized walk in closet. It leads out to a back covered porch with a breezeway to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, cooktop, stainless steel built-in, soft close shaker cabinets, optimal pantry storage, dedicated casual dining area. The 2-story foyer opens to a flex space that is usable as a home office or formal dining. Washer/dryer located in mud room off the 2 car side load garage. The 2-story living room features a total of 8 windows facing the backyard giving optimal opportunity for natural light. The oak staircase walks up to the loft with engineered wood floors throughout all the hallways. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one en-suite), complete the second floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $677,590
Move in July/Aug! WALK OUT Basement home! This spacious 4,279 sq ft Hampshire floor plan w/BASEMENT achieves harmony by combining open living spaces w/comfortable proportions. The main level incorporates a formal dining room, guest bedroom and full BA with open concept living area. The bright and airy kitchen has a spectacular center island, coupled with gourmet amenities quartz counters, etc. Upstairs find another open gathering space providing flexible options to suit one’s needs. The primary suite includes a large sitting room, oversized walk-in closet, bath with separate vanities and private water closet. A large laundry, full BA and 2 addtl BR round out the 2nd floor. Downstairs the Basement has a huge Finished Rec Room, BR w/walk in closet Full BA.
4 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $1,135,000
Masterfully designed, custom builders’ personal residence is truly extraordinary with attention to detail throughout. Located in Viniterra, a gated golf community set in a beautiful rural setting with a Rees Jones championship golf course and an award winning Winery. Nestled on a 1.34 acre lot among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and over 4700 SF. First floor living with primary bedroom and luxury bath, formal DR, living room, kitchen, office, laundry, owner’s entry with mud room, screened porch and patio. Upstairs, 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill baths, each with its own separate vanity and walk in closets, guest Bedroom with hall bath, walk in attic and huge recreation room with additional study/craft room. Oversized 2.5 car garage. Complete description & floor plan supplements attached to listing. Centrally located between Williamsburg and Richmond. Virginia’s historic New Kent County is an easy 2-hour drive to the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay, the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, the bustling Nation’s Capital, Washington DC and a 30-minute drive to Richmond Int’l Airport.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $769,990
UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Ready late July/AUG 2023! The Vanderbilt features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a fully finished basement, built in wet bar, rec room, bedroom and full bathroom. The 1st floor primary bedroom showcases tray ceiling, and offers a spa inspired bathroom with his and her vanity, frameless shower, separate garden tub, and oversized walk-in closet. The primary bedroom leads out to a back covered porch with a breezeway to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, cooktop, stainless steel built-in microwave oven, soft close shaker cabinets, optimal pantry storage, and dedicated casual dining area. The 2-story foyer opens to a flex space that is usable as a home office or formal dining. Washer/dryer located in mud room off the 2-car side load garage. The soaring 2-story living room features a total of 8 windows facing the backyard bringing in plenty of natural light. The oak staircase walks up to the loft with engineered wood floors throughout all the hallways. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one en-suite), complete the second floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Hanover - $499,000
Welcome to Your Own Private OASIS! Freshly Painted throughout. This stately all brick rancher with a full finished walk-out basement features over 3,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. As you enter thru the front door you will find an oversize family room with brick wood burning fireplace that is open to the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, room for an 8-person table and entry to the rear deck. Primary bedroom with its own full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath plus the Florida room which could also be used for a home office, playroom or additional bedroom. The finished walk-out basement is perfect for a guest suite offering its own kitchen, bedroom, full bath and large family room with brick fireplace and door leading to the rear patio. Other amenities include 2 car attached and 1 car detached garage, 2 zone heating & cooling, circular drive, vinyl windows, pull-down attic and above ground pool to enjoy during those hot summer months. Have your morning coffee on the full country front porch. Must See to Know What All This Home Has to Offer - Don't Let Slip By!
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $574,950
Main Street Homes August home plan is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. This energy star certified home is nestled on an eye catching large 2.65 acre lot! This popular floor plan boasts 5 large bedrooms with first floor primary suite, 4 full bathrooms, sunroom, hardie plank siding and a side load garage. The downstairs bedroom could serve as the perfect home office, a spacious two story great room opens to your dream kitchen to include Quartz counter tops and wall oven/microwave. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Photos represent floor plan of home, but are not the actual home.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $926,570
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $674,950
READY SUMMER! This Jarvis Designer Home offers space for everyone and beautiful design finishes have been selected for YOU! A private study with french doors greets you as you enter the home, this space would make a wonderful home office or den. A formal dining room offers a great entertaining space. The family room opens to the morning room, breakfast nook and kitchen. Granite counters, walk-in pantry, gas cooking and center island are just a few of the features in your chef's kitchen. This home also includes a full bath on the first floor. The second floor primary suite features a large WIC and private bath with walk-in shower. A flexible loft space, three additional bedrooms, full bath and a laundry room completes the second floor. The FINISHED BASEMENT features a rec space, bedroom and full bath! River Mill was awarded Richmond's first Active RVA Certification community, where residents can enjoy the natural trails, the sidewalks, enjoying the clubhouse, pool or play area, this community offers the perfect combination of calmness and convenience. (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos & visual tour are from the builder's library & shown as examples only (options will vary).
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $659,990
The Bonnington is a customer favorite!. Spacious first-floor owner’s suite with a spa-like bathroom and large walk-in closet. The main living area showcases an open-design concept gourmet kitchen with White Ornamental granite countertops and a large center island opening to the Great Room with fireplace and breakfast area. A formal dining room is just past the kitchen, while a home office and powder room are tucked away off the foyer. Upstairs are three large secondary bedrooms, two with walk-in closets and one with its own full bathroom, as well as a hall bathroom. The basement is finished with a rec room and full bath. The homesite is fully sodded and irrigated. Universal outlet for car charger in the garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $808,945
Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse in Highly Sought-After River Mill Community! The Modern Farmhouse Grayson floor plan by Covenant Building & Design has that classic style & layout you want. A stunning front porch & timeless front door welcomes you in & sets the stage for the spectacular interior that awaits. Featuring 5 BR, 4 BA, 3,508 sq ft., solid HDWD floors, elevated ceilings, &high-quality trim exemplify this classic beauty. Family room w/cozy gas FP opens to kitchen &dining room, making your entertaining area incredibly spacious. Gourmet kitchen boasts stunning countertops & painted cabinets - while just around the corner find WI pantry &mudroom w/dropzone. Another tremendous feature, 1st floor guest suite w/access to full BA! Next, find quiet study before heading upstairs to 4 BR's &laundry room. Primary suite is your private retreat, featuring sitting room, spa-like ensuite bath &expansive WIC. Pull-down attic provides ample amount of storage! River Mill offers state-of-the-art amenities including pool, clubhouse, play areas, extensive trail system, sidewalks, Preservation of natural areas near the Chickahominy & top-ranked Henrico schools!
7 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $622,312
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Nolan is an enchanting home designed to meet your desire for an inviting open floor plan made for easy entertaining.. The modern luxury of this design is met with a farmhouse feel from the open kitchen area with a generous granite topped island to the expansive living space with room for a large farmhouse table and the comfy sitting area around the fireplace. French doors flank the fireplace leading to the covered porch outside, inviting in tons of natural light. The first-floor primary is a breathtaking space with room for a sitting area as well as an elegant bath with optional soaker tub and massive double-head shower. The second floor is as awe-inspiring as the first with 4 bedrooms, a media room perfect for movie theater style seating, and another large space that can be used as a fitness room or as your heart desires. This amazing home is just waiting for your personal touch!