PRICE REDUCED! 3 Separate lots being sold together as one. Keep the whole 2.4 acres of land and home to yourself or use the others lots for investment or income properties. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office, third bedroom or sitting room, a separate laundry room where there is access to the small cellar, kitchen with granite, a full dining room, bathroom, living room and two bedrooms off to the left before reaching the front door where you will find yourself wanting to sit a moment on the full front porch and watch the yard. Plenty of storage with two exterior sheds. House has a metal roof, newer well & alternative septic system within the past 5 years while it was being used as a rental. You could own your own home for less than you pay in monthly rent! Conveniently located just outside of the town of Louisa and only 14 miles to Zions Crossroads. Property location qualifies for rural zero down loans, contact us today to schedule your showing. FHA Appraisal came in at 210k 1/17/23 that shows some items that need to be repaired and sellers are willing to negotiate these items. Septic Inspection, WDI Inspection and Water Quality Testing were all done in January.

