LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC report the following transactions:
• Mosiac Group LLC leased 9,095 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following transactions:
• Sands Anderson expanded by 4,929 square feet (total leased area of 39,683 square feet) at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
• Pavion Corp. leased 15,976 square feet at 10402 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
• Panera LLC leased 3,800 square feet of retail space at Cosby Village Square, 15428 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
• Vivo Infusion leased 2,106 square feet of retail space at Nuckols Place, 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, in Henrico.
• European Wax Center leased 2,101 square feet of retail space at Hancock Village Shopping Center, 14640 Hancock Village Drive, in Chesterfield.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:
• SP Auto dba Paul MacHenry & Co. leased 12,000 square feet of warehouse space at 1401 Carter Creek Road in Richmond.
• Top Tier Solar Solutions LLC leased 13,500 square feet of warehouse space at 8197 Euclid Court in Prince William .
• Lovebird Events dba Glint Events leased 752 square feet of office space at 1806 Chantilly St. in Henrico.
• Garney Construction leased 1,200 square feet of office space at 1800 Osborne Road in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:
• A-Plus Roofing leased 3,779 square feet located at 7605 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
• Root Modern Dentistry PLLC leased 2,500 square feet at 250-278 N. Washington Highway in Ashland.
• GPC Aerospace LLC leased 710 square feet at 4201 Dominion Blvd. in Glen Allen.
• Brittany Patton (Vape Store) leased 2,904 square feet at 2053 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
• BFT (Body Fit Training) leased 2,787 square feet at Carytown Exchange, 3517 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.
• StretchLab leased 1,800 square feet at Westchester Commons, 15615 WC Commons Way, in Midlothian.
• New Moon Therapy leased 840 square feet at 8601 Mayland Drive, Suite B, in Richmond.
SALES
CBRE reports the following transaction:
• Compass Counseling purchased 12,618 square feet at 13000 Rivers Bend Blvd. in Chester for $1,275,000 from Metis Real Estate Holdings. Eric Williford represented the buyer.
One South Commercial reports the following transactions :
• Andrew William Oxrenreiter purchased a 2,142-square-foot duplex for $650,000 at 207 N. Stafford Ave. Justin Sledd of One South Commercial represented the seller.
• Capek Properties LLC purchased 4,700 square feet for $375,000 at 1921 E. Washington St., Petersburg. Ken Campbell represented the seller; Isaac Weintz represented the buyer.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:
• Metro Modern LLC sold 1919-1921 W. Cary St. (2,065 square feet) in Richmond to SBS Holdings LLC for $480,000. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.
• Envelopes Only Inc. sold 133 Roxbury Industrial Center (32,000 square feet) in Charles City to SAAR Investments LLC for $2,225,000. Wilson Flohr and Cliff Porter represented the seller.
• Shriji Swami LLC sold 1.54 acres at 6601 Atmore Drive in Richmond to Manuel A. Tejada for $275,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
Taylor Long Properties Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:
• 3966 Anderson Hwy LLC (William Lane) purchased a 2,540-square-foot building on 1.93 acres at 3966 Anderson Highway in Powhatan for $475,000 from DONLO LLC (Don & Lois Roebuck). Tyler Schleinkofer and Ellen Long represented the seller.
• Clearr Vission Properties LLC (Derwin Hickman) purchased an 11,000-square-foot building on 0.68 acre at 6421 Rigsby Road in Richmond for $1,300,000 from Rigsby Partners LLC. Ellen Long and Rebecca von Meister represented the buyer.
