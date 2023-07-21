Commercial real estate highlights: Redemption Thrift leases space on Robious Road

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Maxum Genesis Group, Inc. leased 5,400 square feet of industrial space at Staples Mill Business Center, 8209-8231 Hermitage Road, in Henrico.

Chico's renewed its lease of 4,600 square feet of retail space at River Road Shopping Center II, 5001-5029 Huguenot Road, in Richmond.

The Tax Complex renewed its lease of 4,325 square feet of office space at 1650 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.

BFT leased 2,787 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.

Gilliam Family Enterprises, Inc. leased 2,700 square feet of industrial space 901 Grove Road in Chesterfield.

Green Massage leased 1,236 square feet of retail space at Midlothian Festival Shopping Center, 9550 Midlothian Tpk., in Chesterfield.

Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following transaction:

Commonwealth Book and Supply Co. Inc., leased 2,366 square feet at 310 Shafer St. in Richmond.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:

Redemption Thrift leased 8,450 of retail space located at 10030 Robious Road in Chesterfield.

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following transactions:

Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia, Inc. leased approximately 28,325 square feet at 120 Giant Drive in Chesterfield.

Castro Electric, LLC leased approximately 2,000 square feet at 7911 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

Bad Bunny Thrift Shop, LLC leased approximately 319 square feet at 5809 Lakeside Ave., Suite G1-E and G1-F in Henrico.

Next Door renewed its lease of approximately 2,906 square feet at 2619-2623 W. Main St. in Richmond.

Birreria El Ranchero renewed its lease of approximately 1,375 square feet at 3815 Richmond Highway in Chesterfield.

The Lamar Companies renewed its lease at 1506 Webster St. in Richmond.

Capital Area Alcohol Safety Action Program renewed its lease of approximately 5,800 square feet at 4915-4917 Augusta Ave. in Richmond.

Lakeside Driving School LLC renewed its lease of approximately 726 square feet at 5809 Lakeside Ave., Suite G1-C in Henrico.

YSA, LLC renewed its lease of approximately 892 square feet at 518-A W. Grace St. in Richmond.

Designer Deliveries, Inc. renewed its lease of approximately 10,000 square feet at 1804 Currie Street in Richmond.

Kicks Boomin, LLC renewed its lease of approximately 3,312 square feet at 914 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Cabinetry & Construction, Inc. renewed its lease of approximately 5,200 square feet at 1806 Currie St. in Richmond.

50Floor, LLC renewed its lease of approximately 552 square feet at 8253 Crown Colony Parkway, Suite 201 in Hanover.

Phoenix Family Services, LLC leased approximately 792 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 301 in Henrico.

Inge Labuschagne renewed its lease of approximately 1,050 square feet at 4818 Grove Ave. in Richmond.

Nu Image Beauty Salon, Inc. renewed its lease of approximately 912 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Unit L in Henrico.

Shear Dimensions renewed its lease of approximately 950 square feet at 11469 Robious Road in Chesterfield.

RH Beauty, LLC renewed its lease of approximately 273 square feet at 104 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond City.

Stevie F. Miller renewed its lease of approximately 650 square feet at 8424 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Cherry Bomb Fitness, LLC leased approximately 750 square feet at 414 N. 2nd St. in Richmond.

Saints Express, Inc. renewed its lease of approximately 704 square feet at 10368 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.

Alesia Sade Beauty renewed its lease of approximately 460 square feet at 1915 Huguenot Road, Suite 100 in Chesterfield.

Porter Realty Company, Inc. reports the following transaction:

Critter Authority, LLC leased 1,900 square feet of office/warehouse space at 2014 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.

Taylor Long Properties Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:

Black Optix Tint leased 2,007 square feet located at 798 Southpark Blvd, Park South Shopping Center, Suite 22, in Colonial Heights.

BioLife Plasma Services leased 16,361 square feet located at 798 Southpark Blvd, Park South Shopping Center, Suite 34, in Colonial Heights, VA 23834.

1st Franklin Financial Corporation leased 1,528 square feet located at 637 Southpark Blvd in Colonial Heights.

Legends Salon Color and Care leased 950 square feet located at 10401 Midlothian Tpk. in Richmond at the Pocono Green Shopping Center, Suite G.

SALES

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

Laurie C. Rhodes and Lucas Cassanese purchased 1,536 square feet for $325,000 at 3006-3008 Cliff Ave. in Richmond. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz of One South Commercial represented the seller.

2204 West Grace Street LLC sold their quad at 2204 W. Grace St. in Richmond for $1,080,000. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd of One South Commercial represented the seller.

700 West LLC purchased 1.21 acres for $280,000 at 303, 307, and 315 E. Wythe St., Petersburg. Tom Rosman and Isaac Weintz of One South Commercial represented the seller. Ryan Rilee of One South Commercial represented the purchaser.