Commercial real estate highlights: Starbucks headed to Hanover

LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:

The Nature Conservancy leased 5,603 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.

Gannett Fleming Inc. leased 6,161 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. renewed its lease of 20,049 square feet at 200 Westgate Parkway in Henrico.

Wellspring of Hope LLC DBA Wellspring of Hope leased 5,838 square feet at 4121 Cox Road in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

DBG Fitness LLC renewed its lease of 7,066 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Centre, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.

Lucks Lane Veterinary leased 4,480 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.

Campbell & Co. PLLC leased 2,400 square feet of office space at 11038 Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland.

Lakeside Barbeque leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at Lakeside Towne Center, 6110-6920 Lakeside Ave., in Henrico.

Like New 2 U leased 1,600 square feet of retail space at Ashland Junction, 101-169 Junction Drive, in Ashland.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:

Mainsail Wealth Advisors leased 2,066 square feet of office space at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

804 Auto Repair leased 10,225 square feet of office-warehouse space at 10910 Southlake Court, Suites D, E & F, in Chesterfield.

KEC Associates leased 4,650 square feet of office-warehouse space at 467 Southlake Blvd., in Chesterfield.

Schutt Capital Management LLC leased 1,459 square feet of office space at 121 Shockoe Slip in Richmond.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Thalhimer Realty Partners purchased a 1.05-acre outparcel in Rutland Crossing, Route 301 at Rutlandshire Drive, in Hanover from TI Hunt for $600,000 and plans to develop a free-standing Starbucks with drive-thru on the site. David M. Smith handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.

ARLS Properties LLC purchased 2.7 acres of retail-zoned land on Route 1 and Moore’s Lake Road in Chester from Trollingwood Land for $1,100,000 with plans to develop the site as a Royal Farms gas and convenience store. David M. Smith handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:

Waffle House Inc. purchased 7109 W. Broad St. for $540,000. Kenecko Robinson represented the seller in this transaction.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Pace Brothers LLC sold 14247 Mountain Road, 16,773 square feet in Hanover County, to David Gay for $925,000. Cliff Porter represented the seller.

Matthews Family II LLC sold 9015 Brook Road, 7,157 square feet in Henrico County, to Imperial Investments Group LLC for $1,600,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller, and Kevin Cox represented the buyer.