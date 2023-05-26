Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Chieu Huynh leased 2,250 square feet at 9525 Kings Charter Drive in Hanover.

Miles & Stockbridge P.C. subleased 11,005 square feet at 901-951 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.

Capital Insurance & Bonding Services Co. leased 237 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.

Click LLC leased 900 square feet at 409 Ridge Road in Henrico.

Cantwell Cleary Co. Inc. leased 7,764 square feet at 11798 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Top Tier Solar Solutions LLC leased 18,000 square feet of office-warehouse space at 11080 Air Park Road in Hanover.

Horizon Construction Co. leased 6,000 square feet of office-warehouse space at 1921 Cross St. in Chesterfield.

D.A.M. Fine Cabinetry leased 2,070 square feet of office-warehouse space at 2010 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.

County of Henrico subleased 9,217 square feet of warehouse space at 2263 Dabney Road in Henrico.

Revolution Hearing Inc. subleased 2,334 square feet of office space at 4801 Radford Ave., Suite A, in Henrico.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transaction:

Putnam Mill LLC acquired The Mill at Manchester Lofts at 815 Perry St. in Richmond from Fulton Street Partners for $14,800,000 as an investment. The Mill at Manchester Lofts is a 70-unit apartment community. Jenny Stoner and John Pritzlaff represented the purchaser.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:

16 West Broad Street Commercial LLC purchased 862 square feet at 16 W. Broad St. in Richmond for $230,000. Bill Phillips represented the seller.