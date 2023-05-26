Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
Customize your experience so you see the stories most important to you. And sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
TO DOWNLOAD
For Android users:
https://go.richmond.com/googleplay
For Apple users:
https://go.richmond.com/apple
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions: Chieu Huynh leased 2,250 square feet at 9525 Kings Charter Drive in Hanover. Miles & Stockbridge P.C. subleased 11,005 square feet at 901-951 E. Byrd St. in Richmond. Capital Insurance & Bonding Services Co. leased 237 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond. Click LLC leased 900 square feet at 409 Ridge Road in Henrico. Cantwell Cleary Co. Inc. leased 7,764 square feet at 11798 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions: Top Tier Solar Solutions LLC leased 18,000 square feet of office-warehouse space at 11080 Air Park Road in Hanover. Horizon Construction Co. leased 6,000 square feet of office-warehouse space at 1921 Cross St. in Chesterfield. D.A.M. Fine Cabinetry leased 2,070 square feet of office-warehouse space at 2010 Tomlynn St. in Henrico. County of Henrico subleased 9,217 square feet of warehouse space at 2263 Dabney Road in Henrico. Revolution Hearing Inc. subleased 2,334 square feet of office space at 4801 Radford Ave., Suite A, in Henrico. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transaction: Putnam Mill LLC acquired The Mill at Manchester Lofts at 815 Perry St. in Richmond from Fulton Street Partners for $14,800,000 as an investment. The Mill at Manchester Lofts is a 70-unit apartment community. Jenny Stoner and John Pritzlaff represented the purchaser. Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction: 16 West Broad Street Commercial LLC purchased 862 square feet at 16 W. Broad St. in Richmond for $230,000. Bill Phillips represented the seller.
From the Archives: A look back at the Hotel John Marshall
John Marshall Hotel
03-16-1967: In March 1967, Percy Simons, with his courtesy cart, knocked on a guest's door at the Hotel John Marshall. Simons had been working at the hotel since its opening in 1929.
Carl Lynn
John Marshall Hotel
02-04-1963 (cutline): Room clerk Steve Yearick helps sign in guest in the new lower lobby at the Hotel John Marshall. In a move over the week end, the new lobby was opened beneath the present lobby, which is being closed and converted to a banquet room for the new convention center. The hotel's present entrances will be retained but visitors will have to walk down--instead of up--stairs to reach the lobby now. The new lobby will be accessible to drive-in entrances on Franklin st. and Sixth st.
Times-Dispatch
John Marshall Hotel
New Guest Facility--Hotel John Marshall has established for registered guests this new secluded lounge on the 14th floor as a place to meet and entertain friends away from the bustle of lobby activities.
Jim McElroy Photography Unlimited Inc.
John Marshall Hotel
Hotel John Marshall's new drive-in entrance was formally opened yesterday after a two-way ribbon breaking ceremony. Mayor Sheppard sat in one lead car that broke a ribbon at the East Franklin st. entrance, while John S. Lanahan, Richmond Hotels Inc., president, drove another car through a ribbon at the Sixth st. entrance. A parade of new and antique cars followed the Mayor's car out onto Franklin st. and around downtown Richmond.
Staff photo
1027_POD_dempsey004
In July 1950, heavyweight boxing legend Jack Dempsey came to Richmond as a headline attraction for a different event: He was referee of a wrestling match. Dempsey passed through town the day before the event, and for a bit of relaxation, he got a scalp massage from George Dunn in the Hotel John Marshall barbershop.
Staff photo
Bars
In December 1968, the first licenses since 1916 for the legal sale of mixed liquors by the drink in Richmond were issued. Here, Cornelius T. Rogers mixed a drink at the Hotel John Marshall’s Captain’s Grill restaurant while bartender Richard Kelley watched.
Joe Colognori
Nancy Reagan
Nancy Reagan addressed the crowd at a fundraiserfor Virginia gubernatorial candidate Marshall Coleman (far right) on Sept. 24, 1981, at the Hotel John Marshall in Richmond. On the far left is Virginia Gov. John Dalton. Second from the right, between Reagan and Coleman, is former Gov. Mills E. Godwin Jr.
Rich Crawford
cattle auction
In June 1964, auctioneer H.H. Bartlett ran a cattle sale inside the John Marshall Hotel – a first for the downtown Richmond property. The sale was part of an auctioneer contest during the annual meeting of the Livestock Marketing Congress, which met in Richmond for the first time. Twenty-seven auctioneers from across the U.S. competed over the weekend.
David D. Ryan
dinn.jpg
Hotel John Marshall's Virginia Room during May 17, 1957, banquet for "distinguished Virginians," held in conjunction with the Jamestown settlement's 350th anniversary; 1957 file photo.
Times-Dispatch
hbyrd01.jpg
Sept. 16, 1972: Sen Harry F. Byrd Jr. waves from an over-sized high chair during his 'roasting' by the W. W. Workman Tent of the Saints and Sinners of America. The senator performed various stunts during his stint as a guest and subject of the 'roast' when he was initiated into the organization at the Hotel John Marshall last night. Clowns, other comedy and Dixieland music shared the program.
Amir Pishdad
lholt18.jpg
Jan 7, 1970: A. Linwood Holton and Mills Godwin in front of the The John Marshall Hotel at 5th and Franklin Sts.
Amir Pishdad
John Marshall Hotel
05-30-1988: Columbus Dabney, waiter at the Captain's Grill in John Marshall Hotel served customers during the restaurant's last night in operation.
Robin Layton
John Marshall Hotel
06-23-1989 (cutline): Taping began yesterday on a 10-minute video for prospective buyers of Hotel John Marshall, which was closed last June. The theme: "The grand hotel of 1929 is the great opportunity of 1989." The price: $6.5 million. Agent Ralph D. Spencer of Harrison & Bates Inc. was on camera; Peter Lansing of VM production taped himl assisting were Robert Norman (left) and Henry J. Amann.
Gary Burns
John Marshall Hotel
12-26-1988: John Marshall Hotel sold its contents before closing.
Staff photo
John Marshall Hotel
11-29-1989: People waited outside the John Marshall Hotel before entering for the public sale--the hotel was due to close and was selling all its furnishings.
Gary Burns
John Marshall Hotel
05-09-1963: Hotel John Marshall
Times-Dispatch
John Marshall Hotel
11-10-1979 (cutline): Officials of the John Marshall Hotel, this year celebrating its golden anniversary, have taken a shine to its glittering new lobby. Actually, the hotel boasts two lobbies. The lower one is called the registration lobby, and the upper one is called the convention lobby. A focal point in the contemporary American design is a mirrored atrium, which reflects the lobbies' activities. The remolding, part of a multimillion-dollar renovation program, throughout the hotel, was done by I.S.D. Inc., a New York interior design firm. Most of the hotel's corridors have been remodeled and extensive renovations are planned for the restaurants.
Don Long
John Marshall Hotel
11-29-1989: Hotel John Marshall
Gary Burns
John Marshall Hotel
09-18-1970 (cutline): David Erskine, reservations manager for the Hotel John Marshall, looks at newly installed computerized reservations system that links the hotel with 2,000 hotels or motels across the country.Through the computer system, which is leased from American Express Space Bank of Memphis, Tenn., the manager can make reservations within minutes at any lodging facility connected with the central computer in Memphis.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.