LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

The Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America leased 3,198 square feet at 7130 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

Yong Chao Chen leased 1,600 square feet at 8970 Quioccasin Road in Henrico.

Reefology RVA leased 1,800 square feet at 10380 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

Impact Sports Academy LLC leased 5,400 square feet at 8075 Antique Lane in Hanover.

C. Jay Robbins IV PC leased 857 square feet at 1001 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.

Riggs, Counselman, Michaels & Downes Inc. leased 5,822 square feet at 200 Westgate Parkway in Henrico.

Colonial Pipeline Co. leased 16,007 square feet at 10402 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.

The Balm In Gilead Inc. leased 3,748 square feet at 1001 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.

Edward D. Jones & Co. LP leased 2,721 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.

Treehouse Pediatric Therapy LLC leased 4,250 square feet at 12201 Gayton Road in Henrico.

Atlantic Casualty Insurance Co. leased 14,537 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.

West End Wealth Management LLC leased 715 square feet at 12201 Gayton Road in Henrico.

Sandra Mykich Hair LLC leased 1,062 square feet at 13563 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

White + Willow LLC leased 2,200 square feet at 435-A N. Ridge Road in Henrico County.

WSP USA Inc. renewed its lease of 7,202 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

84 Lumber leased 48,162 square feet of industrial space at 1895 South Creek One in Powhatan.

Red Bird Social LLC leased 5,400 square feet of retail space at Residences at the John Marshall, 101 N. Fifth St., in Richmond.

Serotonin Med Spa leased 2,756 square feet of retail space at River Road II Shopping Center, 5001, 5029 Huguenot Road, in Richmond.

C&F Mortgage Corp. renewed its lease of 2,221 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

Stella’s Market leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at River Road II Shopping Center, 5001, 5029 Huguenot Road, in Richmond.

StretchLab leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.

Cold Stone Creamery Leasing Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of retail space at 1220 Alverser Plaza in Chesterfield.

Green Apple Juice Bar leased 1,320 square feet of retail space at Southshore Shops, 12056 Southshore Pointe Drive, in Chesterfield.

Stretch Zone leased 1,315 square feet of retail space at Ivymont Square Shopping Center, 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

Virginia Housing Alliance leased 1,059 square feet of office space at Park Place, 2800 Patterson Ave., in Henrico.

Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following transaction:

My Jeweler LLC leased 617 square feet at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive, Suite 107, in Midlothian.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:

Believe Properties LLC leased 0.068 acre at 1010 N. Seventh St. in Richmond.

Il Padrino LLC leased 1,266 square feet of office space at 2821 Parham Road in Henrico.

Designer Deliveries Inc. leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 1804 Currie St. in Richmond.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Rexel USA Inc. leased 54,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1801 Willis Road in Chesterfield.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sale:

6140 Hull Street LLC purchased 18 +/- acres at 6140 Hull Street Road in Richmond from First Baptist Church Endowment Fund Inc. for $650,000. Chris Jenkins represented the seller.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sale:

Cornerstone Support Services Inc. purchased 4,594 square feet of office space at 6130 Mechanicsville Turnpike for $630,000. Bill Phillips represented the buyer. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Ken Campbell of One South Commercial represented the seller.