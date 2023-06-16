09-25-1983 (cutline): Nurses Sue Taylor (left), Denez Yancy rehearse living history demonstration. The nurses are members of the Valentine Museum Guild which portray actual 19th century Richmond nurses at the museum's living history demonstration "A Souther Childhood."

11-08-1966 (cutline): William H. Garner of the Valentine, the Museum of Metropolitan Richmond, was putting finishing touches yesterday on one of five vignettes in the exhibition that opens tomorrow for a preview showing. The display of early camera equipment that accompanies this and other still-life scenes framed by a mock camera shutter will open during museum hours through January 2.

10-29-1963 (cutline): Mrs. Thural Willis (left) and Miss Gayle Dean unpack exhibits at The Valentine Museum. A display of art works by Richmond public school pupils opens there tomorrow.

05-23-1978 (cutline): Donna Deekens arranges costumes in new exhibit room on third floor of the building. Costume room is just one feature of modern facilities for the museum's collection of Richmond history.

01-05-1977 (cutline): Collection of donated art work is taken down for moving. Ms. Elizabeth Childs prepares paintings for storage.

12-01-1950 (cutline): Members of the Barton Heights Woman's Club meeting at the Valentine Museum. Wednesday viewed the exhibit of old buildings in modern Richmond. Mrs. Robert W. Claiborn (right), director of the museum, points out some old buildings on Clay Street to Mrs. Page M. Beck (left), the club's chairman of fine arts, and Mrs. C.V. Cowan, art program chairman and newcomer to Richmond.

From the Archives: The Valentine

The Valentine, located at 1015 East Clay Street in downtown Richmond, was constructed starting in 1892 by Mann S. Valentine, Jr., the founder.

Valentine made his fortune from Valentine’s Meat Juice, a tonic made from pure beef juice and believed to be medicinal. Valentine was also an avid collector and possessed hundreds of historic objects. He died just a year after the foundation for the museum was poured, but left behind his personal collection at the 1812 Wickham House, also part of the museum.

The Valentine Museum opened in 1898 as the first private museum in Richmond.

Here’s a look back at the museum over the years from our archives.