LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC report the following transactions:
• Sands Anderson PC leased 34,754 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
• Cavalier Cargo Group Inc. leased 34,358 square feet at 7425 Ranco Road in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
• RJ Holmes Automotive LLC expanded to a total of 5,803 square feet of industrial space at Park Place of Hanover, 10403 S. Leadbetter Road, in Ashland.
• Bon Secours Urgent Care leased 4,404 square feet of retail space at Ivymont Square, 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
• Hackrva Labs Inc. leased 4,200 square feet of industrial space at 2026-A Dabney Road in Henrico.
• Bon Secours Mercy Health Property Management leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 1502 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
• Grower's Paradise leased 3,200 square feet of retail space at Stonewall Square Shopping Center, 6300 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Mechanicsville.
• Virginia ABC renewed its lease of 2,970 square feet of retail space at Staples Mill Shopping Center, 4026 Glenside Drive, in Henrico.
• McOffice LLC leased 1,666 square feet of industrial space at 4811 Bethlehem Road in Henrico.
• Key Independent Development Services LLC renewed its lease of 1,654 square feet of office space at Skipwith Village, 3212 Skipwith Road, in Henrico.
SALES
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:
• Better Life Church Inc. purchased 14,250 square feet at 1510 Prince George St. in Petersburg for $349,000. Bill Phillips represented the seller.
From the Archives: The Valentine
The Valentine, located at 1015 East Clay Street in downtown Richmond, was constructed starting in 1892 by Mann S. Valentine, Jr., the founder.
Valentine made his fortune from Valentine’s Meat Juice, a tonic made from pure beef juice and believed to be medicinal. Valentine was also an avid collector and possessed hundreds of historic objects. He died just a year after the foundation for the museum was poured, but left behind his personal collection at the 1812 Wickham House, also part of the museum.
The Valentine Museum opened in 1898 as the first private museum in Richmond.
Here’s a look back at the museum over the years from our archives.