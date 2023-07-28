A development group is planning to restore a 113-year-old power station in the Carver neighborhood and convert it into a food hall with co-working and micro-retail space.

Called Carver Station, the complex would feature repurposed shipping containers to serve as stalls and offices and would be a block north of the Siegel Center at 1120 W. Clay St.

A food hall traditionally features multiple restaurants under one roof. This food hall, which would be the third in Richmond, would feature "original to Richmond" concepts, according to documents filed with the city.

Richmond's City Council introduced an ordinance to approve a special-use permit for the project this week. The council could approve it later this summer.

"Carver doesn't have a place for people to come together, and this is what that will be," said Michael Hallmark, one of the developers.

The plan was hatched by Hallmark and Sean Duncan, partners at Future Cities, a development group that also is part of the team developing the GreenCity arena project in northern Henrico County.

The two-story brick substation was erected in 1910 by the Virginia Railway and Power Company, helping energize the city's electric streetcars. In 2021, Dominion Energy sold the half-acre parcel to Future Cities for $1.6 million.

It's the only building in the immediate area that wasn't converted into residences. Concerned for its future, the Carver Area Civic Improvement League approached Future Cities in 2019 and asked how to preserve and repurpose it.

The developers decided to go beyond redeveloping the building and to add onto the adjacent space. They plan to add real maritime shipping containers to the new structure. The containers match the "industrial chic" of the power station and are the right size for small offices and food stalls.

A large crane inside the substation is still in good condition and will remain part of the ambiance, the developers said.

According to the plans, the substation building will become a co-working space in the day and a small-plate restaurant, bar and lounge after 5 p.m. An operator hasn't been chosen yet.

The adjacent, yet-to-be-built area will host about 10 food stalls, each in an 8-by-20 shipping container that's independently operated and open all day. Beside the food hall will be a micro-retail space for small businesses selling local products such as grocery items. On the second and third floors, the shipping containers will house small office pods.

Hallmark said the office space will be ideal for one- or two-person businesses, and the food hall will be designed for small operators that might otherwise work out of a food truck.

Construction could start and finish next year, Hallmark said.

Richmond has one food hall in operation, Hatch Local Food Hall, in Manchester. A second, from Eat Restaurant Partners, is planned to open in Scott's Addition in 2024. In Henrico County, the Regency Mall food court is set to become a food hall.

