The face of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be transformed in the weeks to come, as a developer plans to raze the former Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue location to make way for a 300-unit apartment building.

Level 2 Development and SJG Properties, two Washington-based real estate companies, announced Thursday they had secured financing for the project, finally green lighting a development that had been delayed a year.

The firms struck a deal with Cresset Partners, a Chicago-based investment firm, and hope to break ground before the end of September.

Called The Ace Apartments, it will be the latest new residential building in Scott's Addition, as growth in the Richmond area "shows no signs of slowing," said Jason Ross, director at Cresset Partners.

The developers plan to build an eight-story "luxury" apartment building with retail space on the ground floor. The apartments will include top-of-the-line amenities, including stainless steel appliances, and the facility will feature a courtyard, club room and pool.

Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments will be offered with an average size of 750 square feet. The developers plan to open the building in 2025.

That's a year later than expected, as interest rates and construction costs have increased since the developers bought the parcels in 2021. Construction is expected to cost about $100 million, an increase from the $80 million expected two years ago.

Buz and Ned's, one of the area's most well-known barbecue joints, opened as a food cart in 1992 and arrived in 1995 on what is now Arthur Ashe Boulevard. It opened a second location at 8205 W. Broad St. in Henrico County in 2012 and vacated its original building last year.

Altogether, Land 2 Development and SJG Properties bought five parcels for $13 million in 2021. Three of them will become the new apartment building - 1117, 1119 and 1203 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The 1207 parcel, occupied by Cort Furniture and Tilt Creative + Production, will remain. Cort Furniture is a furniture rental and clearance business, and Tilt is a Richmond-based branding agency.

The former Sportscar Workshops at 1209, at the intersection of Ashe and West Leigh Street, will become an office and retail space.

To help finance the project, the developers secured a $58 million construction loan from Sandy Spring Bank and Five Star Bank. The developers chose Fortune-Johnson as its general contractor.

Apartment buildings have popped up all over Scott's Addition and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Behind the planned complex on Myers Street is The Scout, an apartment building with more than 200 units developed by Richmond-based Spy Rock Real Estate Group.

On the west side of Arthur Ashe is the Viv residential building at 2900 West Clay Street.

Just north of the railroad tracks, the Novel by Crescent Communities residential building is under construction and expected to open early next year. Farther north, beyond the Greyhound Lines bus station, Thalhimer is planning a seven-story apartment building plus retail space that will include a Chipotle, an HCA Healthcare freestanding emergency room and more.

Those developments are across Arthur Ashe from where the city hopes the pull off the Diamond District, a massive residential and commercial development that would include a new baseball stadium.

From the Archives: Richmond buildings that are no longer around