Good Foods Grocery to be run by Commonwealth Autism as part of training program

Good Foods Grocery has been acquired by Commonwealth Autism and will continue to be run as a natural food store in the Stony Point Shopping Center as part of the nonprofit’s training program.

The acquisition, announced by the organization in a news release, is a part of Commonwealth Autism’s program that aims to address “the issue of underemployment within the autism community.” Unemployment and underemployment rates among people with autism can be as high as 85%, with nearly half of all 25-year-olds with autism never having held a paying job, according to Commonwealth Autism.

“The problem isn’t due to a lack of employable skills, but rather outdated models and processes that fail to provide the necessary support for autistic individuals to succeed in the workplace,” the news release said.

Tyler Hart, president and CEO of Henrico County-based Commonwealth Autism, said the nonprofit plans to use the grocery store to “launch a workforce training program,” which will include “internships that could lead to permanent employment in the Richmond community for autistic adults.”

Once it reaches full capacity, the training program is expected to run six cohorts of about 25 trainees each on an annual basis, for a total of about 150 trainees per year. The cohorts will mostly comprise “transition-age young adults” moving out of high school and into the workforce, Hart said.

Through the training program, Hart said, Commonwealth Autism will assist trainees in developing the “social skills (and) functions that go along with being in the workforce.” But the trainees will not be the only ones learning; the program also will help employers and coworkers learn to better understand and support people with autism.

“(The) goal is independence” for people with autism, Hart said.

Commonwealth Autism was founded in 1995 by a group of parents of children with autism, with the goal of “providing direct support and services for people with autism” and “improving the systems that serve them.” Hart said the decision to partner with Good Foods Grocery was made due to the way the visions of each group “connect.”

“We both want to make a difference,” Hart said.

Donnie Caffery, founder and owner of Good Foods Grocery, said Commonwealth Autism “rose to the top” among suitors for the sale because of the nonprofit’s “commitment to continue (the company’s) 38-year legacy.”

Good Foods Grocery, which advertises as a natural food store, has undergone multiple expansions since it opened in 1985. Its current staff will be retained by Commonwealth Autism, and Caffery will stay on for a year to oversee the transition.

“We aim to strengthen the strong community and customer service that are hallmarks of Good Foods,” Hart said.