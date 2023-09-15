A shopping center in western Henrico County has sold for almost $10 million, the second strip mall in the vicinity to recently fetch at least a seven-figure offer.

The Broad Street Plaza Shopping Center, at 9856 W. Broad St., sold for $9.5 million this week. The four-tenant, 58,000-square-foot building houses a Michaels arts and crafts store, children’s activity facility Kids Empire, Halal grocer Ummah Market and tool retailer Woodcraft of Richmond. Kids Empire recently signed a 10-year lease, said a spokesperson for real estate company Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer.The shopping center is adjacent to the Tesla dealership and near Costco Wholesale.

The seller, local real estate company Sledd Properties, had owned the building for 20 years, according to county property records. Henrico officials assessed the parcel for about $7 million earlier this year. Thalhimer represented the seller.

The buyer was Airport Hotel LLC, a group registered in Fairfax County, the Thalhimer spokesperson said. The buyer did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Late last month, a shopping center near Short Pump sold to a North Carolina-based real estate private equity firm for $10.1 million. The Shops at Wellesley on Lauderdale Drive has 18 tenants, including Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizza.

