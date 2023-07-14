Days after gas station and fried chicken chain Royal Farms filed plans to build a location on Mechanicsville Turnpike in eastern Henrico County, the company has moved forward on a second location near the airport.

Royal Farms wants to build on a nearly 5-acre plot at 301 S. Airport Drive, across the street from Highland Springs High School, just north of Interstate 64.

It will put Royal Farms just a few feet from its biggest competitors, Wawa and Sheetz, which have locations on the other side of the highway, closer to the airport.

Henrico's Planning Commission recommended approval of a provisional use permit for the gas station, which the Board of Supervisors would need to confirm.

The location would be open 24 hours a day and feature 12 gas pumps and a car wash. The Wawa, Sheetz and a nearby 7-Eleven are open 24 hours a day, too.

The parcel is currently owned by the Marsoby Co. and the Parham Development Co., and the county assessed it for roughly $300,000 earlier this year.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Royal Farms had submitted plans to build a location on a smaller, nearly 2-acre plot at 2401 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Royal Farms has at least four other locations in the works, according to Richmond BizSense, all in Chesterfield County. The company's website also shows another location on Staples Mill Road in Henrico, near Glen Allen High School.

Its only open site in greater Richmond is on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights. Numerous other locations are in Hampton Roads and the Fredericksburg area.

Based in Baltimore, Royal Farms has about 275 locations, mostly along the East Coast. The chain, which did not respond to a request for comment, is known for its fried chicken.

As part of its request for a provisional use permit, the company submitted a security plan for the facility, which includes 40 cameras covering the inside and outside of the property, alarms, motion sensors and two so-called hold-up buttons, which employees can press to notify law enforcement in the event of an emergency.

