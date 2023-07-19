A notable, yet obsolete, piece of the Richmond skyline is scheduled to be demolished to make way for a riverfront development.

Local developer Hourigan Group plans to raze the Southern States silos and build in their place a mixed-use development.

Vacant for years, the industrial site is one of the most eye-catching elements of the Manchester skyline and has been called a forgotten landmark. On Monday, Richmond’s planning commission approved a special use permit for its removal and replacement, which still needs the approval of city council.

It was the latest development in what has been a drawn out process. Hourigan first submitted plans to rezone the property in 2020, and rezoning occurred in 2021.

“It has such an incredible view, with its panorama of the river and the downtown skyline,” Preston Lloyd, a lawyer for Hourigan, said in 2021. “It’s always been suited for high density.”

The city certainly sees value there. This year, officials assessed the 2-acre parcel for $3.7 million, almost double its value in 2018. It is unclear when the buildings would open, but Lloyd said in 2021 that construction would take at least two years.

The plot, at 2 Manchester Road on the southern bank of the James River, is between Hull and Maury streets. Its owner is Riverfront Silos LLC, a company tied to H. Pettus LeCompte of Henrico County-based Straus, Itzkowitz & LeCompte Insurance Agency.

Last year, Hourigan said it planned to build a 20-story residential building and a 6-story office building. On Tuesday, Hourigan vice president Brian Jenkins said the company still has been figuring out what the development will look like and that it could change from that concept.

Built in the 1940s, the facility originally served as a grain elevator for Cargill Incorporated, according to ArchitectureRichmond.com. At some point, Southern States took control of the building and painted its logo in massive letters on the structure, which is about 15 stories tall and can be seen easily from Interstate 95.

The building was decommissioned around 2003 and, in 2016, became home to the RVA Street Art Festival, where its walls served as canvases to local artists. Omri Westmark, an architect who writes a travel blog, said the silos are a vestige of Manchester’s once-significant manufacturing presence.

“Amid the ever-changing townscape, the formidable Southern States Silos still stand as a testimony for Manchester’s historic role as a major manufacturing center,” Westmark wrote.

Manchester’s makeover continues. Residential buildings have popped up seemingly everywhere in the past few years. The Riviera on Semmes opened with 190 apartments and a restaurant; the Jamestown Apartment Flats features 269 units and the nearby Belle Heights town home community offers 111 town homes.

Last month, the city council approved another big residential building, a 550-unit structure by a New York-based developer, Avery Hall, in between the James River and Legend Brewing Company. Local residents say the massive building will block the picturesque view of the river and downtown for many residents and the brewery’s patrons.

