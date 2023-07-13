A developer is planning an over-55 residential community in western Henrico County, the first of its kind there, a county supervisor said.

An LLC tied to Legacy Land Development intends to build up to 262 condominiums, called the Flats at Mayland, at Mayland Drive and Pemberton Road near Costco Wholesale.

The community will provide concierge service, said Tommy Branin, a member of the board of supervisors, and it comes at a time when the state’s population is aging.

“It is a new introduction to the county, which I think is well needed,” Branin said.

Henrico’s board approved rezoning the land and a provisional use permit Tuesday.

The developer plans to build 11 four-story buildings on nine acres. The units will be restricted to buyers 55 years and older, and no residents under the age of 19 will be allowed.

Concierge services sometimes provide unpacking, transportation for medical care, help with grocery shopping and meal preparation and other services. The proposed cost for purchasers was not immediately clear. The owner of Legacy Land Development did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The state’s population has gotten older as people live longer and fewer babies are born. Henrico is growing, raising the number of seniors in the county. But its percentage of residents over the age of 65 — 17% — was unchanged between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

Among Virginia’s 8.6 million residents, almost 2 million are age 60 or older, according to a report last year from the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. And by the year 2030, it expected that one in four residents of the state will be 60 years or older.

Some members of the community expressed concern about congestion in the area, which includes apartments and townhomes nearby. The developer responded by scaling down the project slightly. One building was removed from the plan to lessen density, and plans for commercial space were scrapped.

The community will include an open lawn and some kind of shared space, possibly a dog park or gazebo. It will also contain charging stations for electric vehicles.

Currently, the parcels are in a mostly wooded area containing three single-family homes that will be removed.

  

Nearby in western Henrico, real estate developer and management company HHHunt purchased 12 parcels in Innsbrook for a total of $19 million.

HHHunt, which has offices in Glen Allen, Blacksburg and Raleigh, is building townhouses on Dominion Forest Circle, near the Dominion Energy Innsbrook Technology Center and not far from Cox Road.

HHHunt lists a three-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot townhouse available in December for $547,000.

When the development is complete, there will be 58 units built.

