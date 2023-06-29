A developer is planning to build a massive apartment building on the southern bank of the James River, which Manchester residents say will crowd the streets with people and cars and block their picturesque view.

This week, Richmond’s City Council approved a special-use permit for Avery Hall to build a 550-unit residential building on West Sixth Street, directly across the river from downtown.

It was the final municipal hurdle for Avery Hall, which plans to build a 17-story tower and a 16-story tower on the site. The developer has attempted to compromise with residents and has made modifications to the project, a lawyer for the company said.

But local residents are divided. While some welcome new residents, other say the small roads cannot accommodate a large influx of people. And the towers will effectively block the view of downtown and the river for numerous residents and from Legend Brewing Company.

“The whole view from Manchester is delegated to about 225 people,” said Dave Gott, vice president of Legend.

Avery Hall, a New York City-based developer, plans to build a 4-story parking deck under the towers and green space on the roof. Planned for 301 West Sixth St., it will be among the city’s largest residential buildings.

Most of the apartments will be one-bedroom units and will come with one parking spot per apartment.

Though the zoning requirements in the area call for buildings of no more than 13 stories, the city awarded a special-use permit that allows the tower to go as high as 18 stories.

It is unclear how much money the apartments will command. But they will not be cheap. Avery Hall purchased the 3-acre plot for $17 million.

Avery Hall worked with community members and responded to their needs, said Preston Lloyd, a lawyer for the developer. The building’s plan now includes a dog park and access to green space. Plus Avery Hall agreed to contributed $1 million to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for grants toward affordable housing.

The building will not create congestion in the streets or overcrowding, Avery Hall said.

Some neighborhood residents have gotten behind the project, saying the area needs housing, and businesses need customers.

“Avery Hall has demonstrated a willingness to be a good neighbor,” Shanice Brown, owner of a nearby dog spa, wrote in a letter to the city.

The building will bring quality homes to the area, allowing more people to live in Manchester and support the neighborhood businesses, said Brian Stewart, owner of a tattoo parlor on Hull Street.

But like many large-scale developments, the Avery Hall project divided residents. Manchester Alliance, a neighborhood group, supports the development, its leader said. Yet other residents said that, while the alliance’s leadership supports the project, most of the rank-and-file do not.

The great view is why Jack Pearsall, 83, moved to Manchester two years ago. From his sixth-floor roof patio, he has a near panoramic view of the James, the flood wall and Richmond’s office buildings.

“This is the view every commercial advertisement is using,” Pearsall said.

His sightline will not be significantly obstructed, he said. But that is not the case for many of his neighbors who live one block east, or for nearby Legend. New residential buildings have sprung up all along Seventh Street, generally all pointed toward the river.

Pearsall said he is not completely against the project. Avery Hall could have built one tower, preserved most of the view and still constructed more than 350 units.

The tweaks made to the building’s design will not allow Legend customers to see much of downtown or the river, Gott said. The four-story parking garage will still be in the way.

“Our views were going to be toast no matter what,” Gott said.

Avery Hall said customers will be able to see between the two towers and around the left side of the west tower.

Legend opened in 1994 and is the state’s oldest operating craft brewery, Gott said. While the view is a component of the location’s appeal, Gott believes the new building will not hurt business in the long run.

His greater concern, he said, is for the community and the small road that leads in and out of the apartment building’s location. He worries there will not be enough street parking for everyone and that the narrow Perry Street will have to accommodate about 1,000 residents entering and exiting the block every day.

Two residential associations that wrote a letter to the city noted that the area is zoned for “medium scale” projects. But this “is a super-sized development,” the associations said.